Nawaz ‘unlikely’ to return by 10th

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to return to Pakistan by Sept 10 to face cases against him as his surgery in London is said to be scheduled this month and the PML-N bigwigs and the Sharif family members have also requested him to extend his stay till completion of his treatment.

“Mr Sharif’s treatment in London is scheduled in a couple of weeks. How come he can return home leaving his treatment in the midway? Neither the Sharif family nor the party is ready to compromise on the health of Nawaz Sharif and they want him to return after completion of his treatment,” a source in the Sharif family told Dawn on Thursday.

He said the Sharif family had been in consultation with its legal team and weighing options like filing an appeal against the court’s decision (directing him to return by Sept 10) or submitting ‘fresh medical reports and upcoming treatment schedule’ on next hearing of the case (Sept 10).

The source further said the party stalwarts had also requested the party Quaid to ‘get well first’ before making up his mind to return home to face cases and take part in politics. “However, some emotional voices in the party want their leader to return and spearhead the campaign to send Imran Khan’s government packing.”

PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has also hinted at no ‘immediate plan to return.’

Option of filing appeal or submission of medical reports / treatment schedule under study

When asked whether Nawaz Sharif would return by Sept 10 to face courts, Shahbaz said: “We always respected courts and law. Nawaz Sharif will return to the country if doctors (in London) allow him. Nawaz Sharif’s health matter is serious and once he gets well he will appear before courts here.”

Talking to reporters here on his return from Karachi, Shahbaz Sharif said his elder brother (Nawaz) and he underwent imprisonment. “My niece Maryam Maryam was arrested and sent to jail and my son Hamza is still in jail. We respect courts and continue doing so,” he said.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had, on Tuesday last, directed the three-time premier to appear before the court and surrender to the authorities by Sept 10 or face legal proceedings for absconsion. A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq also directed the deputy attorney general to verify the medical condition of Mr Sharif through the Pakistani High Commission in London.

The last ‘fresh’ medical report of Nawaz Sharif was submitted to the Lahore High Court over a month ago.

Signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, the report states the medical investigations and opinions are indicative of significantly reduced blood supply to Nawaz’s heart and its impaired functionality. “He must undergo coronary catheterisation as a significant part of his heart is at risk. The treatment of Mr Sharif has been carried out conservatively as is merited by the prognosis of various diseases he suffers from.”

The report further says a multidisciplinary approach was warranted for his safety while undergoing an invasive procedure due to underlying ITP (unstable platelet counts) and co-morbidities (hypertension, diabetes & kidney disease) which carry a significant risk of bleeding and possibility of a procedural or peri-procedural adverse cardiac event.

It explains Nawaz Sharif will be scheduled for an invasive cardiac procedure once the hospital starts planning elective procedures amidst Covid-19 pandemic and given that he, being in the high-risk category, is stable enough to go through the intervention.

Nawaz Sharif had left for London in November 2019 after the LHC granted him a four-week permission to go abroad for his treatment. He had submitted an undertaking to the court citing his record of facing the law and justice that he would return within four weeks or as soon as he was declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

He was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, before he was left for London.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2020