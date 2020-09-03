DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi denounces French magazine's decision to republish blasphemous sketches

Dawn.com | Reuters 03 Sep 2020

In a video message shared by Radio Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the caricatures hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday denounced French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo's decision to republish largely controversial sketches of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a video message shared by Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister said that the blasphemous caricatures hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world.

He added that the act was carried out without any reason and no amount of condemnation was enough. "We are seeing a rise in Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia across the world and Pakistan has highlighted this at all forums."

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also highlighted the issue during his speech at United Nations General Assembly in New York last year.

"Pakistan is a democratic country and a democracy believes in freedom of expression. But freedom of expression does not give you the licence to harm the sentiments of others."

He added that Pakistan had conveyed its concerns to the French government.

On Tuesday, Charlie Hebdo, the target of a massacre by gunmen in 2015, said it was republishing hugely controversial sketches of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to mark this week’s start of the trial of alleged accomplices to the attack.

The cover of the new issue showed a dozen sketches of Holy Prophet (PBUH), reproducing images that sparked protests when they were first published and a debate about the limits of freedom of speech.

France has freedom of expression, says Macron

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was not his place to pass judgment on Charlie Hebdo's decision to republish sketches of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying France had freedom of expression.

But Macron, speaking on a visit to Lebanon, said it was incumbent on French citizens to show civility and respect for each other, and avoid a “dialogue of hate".

“It’s never the place of a president of the republic to pass judgment on the editorial choice of a journalist or newsroom, never. Because we have freedom of the press,” Macron said.

FO condemns decision

The Foreign Office (FO) had also “condemned in the strongest terms” the decision by the French magazine.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, FO Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that the decision of the French magazine would amount to undermining the global desire for peaceful co-existence and was a threat to social and interfaith harmony.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the decision by the French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, to republish deeply offensive caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH),” the FO spokesman tweeted.

“Such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression,” said Chaudhri.

Johnny sins
Sep 03, 2020 01:49pm
French wing of RSS caused all this...right?
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Sep 03, 2020 01:50pm
Doesn’t have the guts to denounce Macron
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 03, 2020 01:52pm
Jazakallah Kher Minister!
Recommend 0
madan
Sep 03, 2020 01:54pm
Now France don't have any other options.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 03, 2020 01:54pm
Disregard of religions sensitivities cannot hide behind 'freedom of expression' ruse!
Recommend 0
KT
Sep 03, 2020 01:56pm
If people are educated about Holy Book such incidents will never occur.
Recommend 0
Science
Sep 03, 2020 01:56pm
Any other substantial action??
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 03, 2020 01:58pm
Please do not isolate France, be a gentle superpower
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 03, 2020 02:02pm
In my view, French magazine's decision is deliverate to gain cheap publicity, provoke Muslims sentiments and it will backfire. So get ready for more demonstrations across the world - this could be a part of wider plan to divert public's and world attention from high coronavirus cases in France.
Recommend 0
Shailu
Sep 03, 2020 02:02pm
@Johnny sins, when pm will visit saudi.
Recommend 0
kp
Sep 03, 2020 02:02pm
Free world, Free Ideas and Free Thinking thats all we want
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Sep 03, 2020 02:06pm
Hitler Macron?
Recommend 0
Mon
Sep 03, 2020 02:12pm
Close Pak embassy in Paris.
Recommend 0
Darawal
Sep 03, 2020 02:16pm
Qureshi has a lot of time.
Recommend 0
Sheikh Gub Gub
Sep 03, 2020 02:19pm
Superpower Pakistan on a roll. Macron will now concede.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Sep 03, 2020 02:19pm
Pakistanis must leave France immediately.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 03, 2020 02:24pm
@Sanjay Sen, Its not quit like Modi not mentioning "China" when India lost territory. Is it?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Sep 03, 2020 02:26pm
There is no friend for Qureshi
Recommend 0
ishq
Sep 03, 2020 02:33pm
Qureshi should break all diplomatic connection with France. Walk the talk Mr.
Recommend 0
Science
Sep 03, 2020 02:45pm
Pakistan should break its ties with France. Can Pakistan do it?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 03, 2020 02:56pm
@Science , Pakistan doesn't need Modiji bhakts advice!
Recommend 0

