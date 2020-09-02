DAWN.COM

CBC lodges FIR against DHA, Clifton protesters for 'spreading fear, creating hindrances in official work'

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated 02 Sep 2020

Residents of DHA chant slogans as they gather outside the CBC office to protest against the failure to fix drainage problems on Monday, Aug 31. — AFP/File
Residents of DHA chant slogans as they gather outside the CBC office to protest against the failure to fix drainage problems on Monday, Aug 31. — AFP/File

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) on Wednesday got a first information report (FIR) registered against dozens of people who had gathered outside its Karachi office earlier this week to protest the authorities' slackness in removing rainwater from roads in DHA and Clifton despite the passage of several days since the heavy monsoon rains.

The FIR has been registered against 22 named and other unidentified protesters who participated in the hours-long protest on August 31 on the complaint of a CBC officer.

The CBC lodged the case against them on charges of "ransacking" its office, using "inappropriate language" against state institutions, spreading fear, harassing officials and creating hindrances in official work, according to the contents of the FIR reviewed by Dawn.com.

Read: Karachi, the city that lives in fear

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Munawar Hasan, building and security supervisor of the CBC.

The complainant stated that he was present at the CBC office located on Khayaban-i-Rahat, DHA Phase VI on Aug 31 while other staff were "in the field busy in dewatering efforts" when around noon, 40-50 "peaceful residents" gathered to lodge their complaints.

In the meantime, a group of 30-35 "miscreants" also came there and allegedly scuffled with the guards posted there. They shouted slogans against the CBC and other state institutions by using "uncivilised language", forcibly entered the CBC office and broke its glasses and flower pots, and created hindrances in official work and harassed the staff, the FIR said.

It said the protesters also allegedly created hindrances in the work of the teams that were "busy in working in the area" to improve the post-rain situation. The complainant alleged that the protesters ransacked the CBC office and created "fear and terror" among the people. They stayed at the office until 8pm and allegedly adversely affected the dewatering work, according to the FIR.

A senior police officer said that no one had been arrested so far.

Frustrated by the lack of action by departments concerned, residents of DHA and Clifton had on Monday gathered outside the CBC office to protest against the post-rain situation in the two localities.

Some of the protesters lost their cool as they scaled the CBC office gate to force it open and stage a sit-in to demand removal of top CBC and DHA officials.

The protesters also demanded dewatering within next three days, restoration of power and gas supplies to all phases within 24 hours, reconstruction of infrastructure in 30 days, construction of water drains in 30 days, accountability of officials with forensic audit of DHA and CBC accounts and mosquito spray in all phases.

'Extortion money'

Protesters later told Dawn that the cantonment board did not agree to most of their demands. They claimed they were prepared to stage another protest demonstration on Thursday (tomorrow) outside the DHA office in Phase I.

Reacting to the registration of the FIR, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir in a tweet termed DHA and CBC as "officially an extortion racket".

He said the FIR had been registered against people who protested for their due rights. "DHA/CBC will tax you and not give you any services and if you protest you will be harassed with criminal action. We are not paying taxes we are paying extortion money," he wrote.

Physicist and columnist Aqil Sajjad tweeted that the FIR was meant to deter residents "from daring to protest again in the future".

"Our houses [and] properties are destroyed. Lives across Karachi are lost and then we can't even protest, we can't even be angry?" wrote a resident while commenting on the registration of the FIR.

Designer Deepak Perwani called the registration of the FIR a "new low".

"Case against hundreds of DHA residents could be an attempt to prevent Thursday's protest outside DHA office," said senior journalist Mazhar Abbas.

Mango
Sep 02, 2020 08:40pm
Weird, FIR against the victims!!! What about hundreds of ransacked houses
Recommend 0
Hassan
Sep 02, 2020 08:47pm
Tolerance has its limit. What do you expect from people who are being denied of their basic rights like drainage, electricity, gas and cleanliness for almost a week now? To Celebrate all this mismanagement? It's beyond logic that why the heck disaster was/has not been declared yet? World will remember how a tax payer in Pakistan is treated by their Govt. It's warning for the rest of Pakistan! Wake up Pakistan! Shame!
Recommend 0
Pindiwal
Sep 02, 2020 08:50pm
Freedom of assembly and right to protest are enshrined in Constitution. CBC must withdraw its complaint and devote all energies towards revival of services for restoration of normalcy. This is not UP ( India) where it’s CM Yogi Adityanath files FIR against peaceful rallies. The losses & grievances of protesters must be addressed.CBC must appreciate the DHA residents had been paying water bills since decades without water supplied, still very little water to few, the majority without water.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 02, 2020 08:52pm
CBC officials must resign after this act...
Recommend 0
Ash20
Sep 02, 2020 08:55pm
Can’t peacefully protest for the genuine issues in naya pakistan. Then container guys must have been put in jail for lifetime.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Sep 02, 2020 08:57pm
The public has to bear all arrogance upon itself. Pity!
Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 02, 2020 09:03pm
Who is jibran nasir?whole karachi should stand against PPP while here a mockery is made and safe passage is given by creating CBC issue.must punish CBC if responsible but what about rest of karachi????????
Recommend 0
SDA
Sep 02, 2020 09:04pm
CBC is ridiculous.
Recommend 0
SAFDAR
Sep 02, 2020 09:14pm
DHA is an un authorized colony which elite got at throw away price. These people are biggest thieves and don't pay actual tax. They want all facility from indirect tax collected from poor Pakistanis
Recommend 0
Mark
Sep 02, 2020 09:16pm
Naya Pakistan is getting quite complicated. No relief for protesters also.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 02, 2020 09:18pm
So this is our naya pakistan...we cant peaceful protest even...bring back the old pakistan..
Recommend 0
K.T.H.
Sep 02, 2020 09:18pm
Why don't the residents sue Clifton Cantonment Board for damages to their properties? CBC is simply a body providing municipal services so it should start acting like one - it is not providing some defence related service so it should not try to hide behind an important institution.
Recommend 0
Life
Sep 02, 2020 09:30pm
So the strategy is to file FIR and then someone somewhere will make authorities to withdraw it which give relief to protesting citizens and they will never comeback to protest ever again and keep facing the hardship silently. I remember DHA guys were protesting against MQM few years ago and flooded Scotland Yard police complaining against their then supremo.... but that was a political party. Now you get a straight FIR for protesting.
Recommend 0
ARK
Sep 02, 2020 09:30pm
Ohh wow sure. 1. These former officers have nothing to do with state institutions. 2. Even if they did, state institutions are not beyond the law. They are also accountable for corruption.
Recommend 0
Always Learning
Sep 02, 2020 09:32pm
Hindering work, which had not even begun. They are used to not being held accountable. What they are saying is how dare anyone ask us to do our duty.
Recommend 0
Always Learning
Sep 02, 2020 09:33pm
@SAFDAR, Not really, Sir, the present residents all paid market prices for their property which is among the most expensive in Karachi
Recommend 0
imdadali
Sep 02, 2020 09:34pm
Peaceful protest within the limits and parameters by state is the right of every citizen. Residents are paying due taxes and it is their right to ask for audit and utilization of the funds but FIR has been lodged against them seems tacit to fright the civilized citizen, for which CBC refrain and put complete concentration for resdressal of the grievances of the residents
Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 02, 2020 09:37pm
now you even cannot protest against state institutions who are not performing well
Recommend 0
Maria
Sep 02, 2020 09:37pm
Its high team, residents across Karachi get together and file a class action lawsuit in Supreme Court of Pakistan against these criminally negligent ministries and institutions. Karachi has had enough, we don't want lip service, we want results and if they can't deliver, they should resign.
Recommend 0
Zainab
Sep 02, 2020 09:40pm
CBC/DHA officials should be fired without any compensation. Check their lifestyle against their income and you will know what I am suggesting.
Recommend 0
Atta
Sep 02, 2020 09:46pm
Hindrance in official work? This disaster wouldn't have happened in the first place if you Officials had properly worked.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz. Ahmed Shah
Sep 02, 2020 09:53pm
The citizens have every right to protest against Clifton Cantonment Board and CCB must withdraw FIR against DHA Residence.(Texas)
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 02, 2020 09:56pm
Shameless CBC officials trying to intimidate people through FIRs.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 02, 2020 09:57pm
Shameless CBC officials trying to hide behind spurious FIRs.
Recommend 0
Critic
Sep 02, 2020 09:58pm
Keep protesting people, keep giving them a taste of their own medicine.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 02, 2020 09:58pm
Who will lodge an FIR against negligence of CBC officials.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 02, 2020 09:59pm
Where is the sue motto
Recommend 0
Keyser
Sep 02, 2020 10:00pm
Although I don't live in DHA, I've worked in a office in that area for as well as frequently visit friends and relatives since past 30 years. This is complete lawlessness. An organization that has is its own judge jury executioner is a dangerous one. Residents should think about moving to other localities within Karachi, I'm sure pretty much everyone has the financial capacity to do so, and there's a lot better places to live in Karachi than DHA.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 02, 2020 10:01pm
Where is the suo motu machine when you need it the most.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 02, 2020 10:11pm
@Khan, DhA and CBC areas create a bottleneck....funny how COAS and Govt say it’s unprecedented rainfall etc to cover their areas but when it’s Kharadar etc blame the Sindh Govt....PTI are exposed as the hypocrites they are and now action against DHA resident what a pharaoh mindset
Recommend 0
Cornered
Sep 02, 2020 10:13pm
Down with CBC and DHA. Liability on people life and property. Dissolve these departments at earliest.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 02, 2020 10:17pm
Cantonment Board is one of the most corrupt organization. It's time, someone should take care of them.
Recommend 0

