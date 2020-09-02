DAWN.COM

Shehbaz visits rain-hit Karachi with PML-N leaders; call on Bilawal, Zardari

Dawn.comUpdated 02 Sep 2020

PPP and PML-N leaders address press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Leaders of PPP and PML-N on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to using all "democratic and constitutional ways" available to send the government packing.

PPP leaders Naveed Qamar and Farhatullah Babar and PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb were addressing a joint press conference after a meeting between delegations of both parties following Shehbaz Sharif's arrival in Karachi. Sharif, along with his party leaders, had met PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to Karachi that aimed to "express [...] solidarity" with the residents following the flooding caused by torrential rains in the city.

The chairperson of the ruling party of Sindh, who has yet to visit the affected areas, welcomed the leader of the opposition at his home in the port city.

During the press conference, both parties berated the federal government and lamented that "the fundamental rights of Pakistanis were being usurped". PML-N's Iqbal said that both parties have agreed to "struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution, independent courts and free media".

"If [we are to] run this country and make it successful, it is only possible if we blindly follow the 1973 Constitution that is in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam," he said.

Addressing the differences between the opposition and government over proposed laws pertaining to money laundering, terror financing etc, Iqbal said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had thanked Sharif in a letter after similar bills were passed by both houses earlier. But the opposition had blocked the passage of newly introduced bills because the government wanted to pass a "black law" under the garb of complying with the Financial Action Task Force requirements.

PPP's Babar seconded Iqbal's statement and alleged that through the new law, the government wanted to "legalise" people being picked up without charges.

Both PPP and PML-N will attend the Rehbar Committee meeting tomorrow, where the date for the multi-party conference will also be decided, it was announced.

The opposition leaders said that the government's accountability process was one-sided and that no one affiliated with the ruling party was being held accountable or questioned.

Iqbal also refrained from criticising the PPP in response to a question regarding Karachi's poor infrastructure, saying that Karachi had witnessed record rainfall last week which had led to urban flooding.

The city was facing a "calamity", he said and added that his party did not want to "play the blame game". The former planning minister said that the federal government should step up and offer a package for the people of Sindh who were affected by the devastating rain and also help in repairing the infrastructure.

Last week, a three-day spell of record-breaking monsoon rains played havoc with Karachi’s infrastructure, flooding all key roads, submerging underpasses and streets and paralysing all segments of life. The crisis-like situation forced the Sindh government to invite the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan who ordered immediate rescue operations for thousands of affected people.

Many areas in the metropolis are still inundated with water and are without power. Residents of affected areas no more have access to clean drinking water and are awaiting the government to drain the water.

Ismail
Sep 02, 2020 08:31pm
Good! Try your best and make sure that fresh elections are held so that people can give majority of votes to PTI and make the country free of two big Mafias group!
Recommend 0
Truthful
Sep 02, 2020 08:34pm
Smart and wise politician Really hope he comes in power
Recommend 0
Dara Khan
Sep 02, 2020 08:44pm
Both PPP / PMLN are joke of the century. Its funny they are doing for the democracy or for the people of Pakistan, non sense all they are doing for theme self to come in to power and start corruption again.
Recommend 0
Majid
Sep 02, 2020 08:45pm
Another Dharna season is coming up.
Recommend 0
Hawk
Sep 02, 2020 08:51pm
National democratic corruption conference
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Sep 02, 2020 08:53pm
All opposition leaders should pay back looted money first. Wait for next election. No body want dishonest leaders back in power.
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 02, 2020 08:54pm
What army decides, will happen
Recommend 0
Pindiwal
Sep 02, 2020 08:56pm
Boots ( of NAB) on tail of corrupt opposition stalwarts , a natural alliance of corrupts in arms, try at by all means, you won’t be able to dislodge the real democratic government of PM Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
HA
Sep 02, 2020 09:12pm
Shameless oppositions! Instead of providing helping hand in Karachi, they are busy finding ways to get the power!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 02, 2020 09:17pm
'United' to defend their loot!
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 02, 2020 09:26pm
It will not be easy like before to dethrone any government as public will rise now. And these corrupts want the old days where they can loot and money launder. That will not happen.
Recommend 0
jamal
Sep 02, 2020 09:32pm
let there be no doubt that these people in the picutres are the real culprits who are behind pakistans downfall for decades.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 02, 2020 09:42pm
""struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution, independent courts and free media" - does that include asking nawaz to come back and surrender himself to IHC?
Recommend 0
Napier Mole FR
Sep 02, 2020 09:43pm
What an about turn by the ‘hero of histrionics’ from Lahore. Wasn’t he the person who had threatened to drag the PPP leader down the streets of Lahore. Even in politics there is a limit to the strangeness of bedfellows!
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 02, 2020 09:45pm
It’s time to return favors, whose turn is it this time to run the country(Out of money)? I forget.
Recommend 0
Kant
Sep 02, 2020 09:49pm
What did Shehbaz do in 50 yrs now all of sudden he’s expressing solidarity? He will express solidarity with anyone if it can give him power and money
Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 02, 2020 09:50pm
Like the banner behind the desk (Media cell Bilawal House). So we don’t get confused and see it as toilet.
Recommend 0
Jacaruso
Sep 02, 2020 09:53pm
Not a pleasant sight to see all losers & looters under one roof. They will not be successful.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 02, 2020 09:54pm
Shameless playing politics, where there is no politics to be played.
Recommend 0
Huma
Sep 02, 2020 10:00pm
What else do you expect from these looters who have no shame
Recommend 0
fawadbhai
Sep 02, 2020 10:03pm
"politics can wait another day" but I will still spend most of the day talking to other politicians.
Recommend 0
NK
Sep 02, 2020 10:18pm
Shahbaz the corrupt visits Karachi.
Recommend 0
Queen
Sep 02, 2020 10:23pm
Well Bilawal has time to meet Shahbaz Sharif but did not have gall to come out and support Karachi people during recent rains. Dawn guys, develop guts to publish this criticism.
Recommend 0
Tarik
Sep 02, 2020 10:25pm
Guys don't forget to show up for NAIB or Court visit next time you are called.
Recommend 0
Tarik
Sep 02, 2020 10:27pm
Ruined the country for the last 40 years now they want to fix their corruption & money laundering.
Recommend 0
Observer
Sep 02, 2020 11:08pm
Why pretend to care for Karachi when real purpose is to attend the thugs conference. All thieves facing accountability are gathering to mourn their losses.
Recommend 0
Observer
Sep 02, 2020 11:09pm
Where has Bilawal been hiding in the rain.
Recommend 0
Observer
Sep 02, 2020 11:12pm
The gopher Shehbaz runs around like a loser. Even his brother’s family uses him like a peon to fill the gaps temporarily.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Sep 02, 2020 11:35pm
Look what PPP has done for Sindh particularly Karachi in the last 30 years. Both PPP and PML(N) want to go back to corruption and looting. What a shame.
Recommend 0
Captain
Sep 02, 2020 11:38pm
Was he serious? But he never visited earlier with same mandate!
Recommend 0
Mike
Sep 02, 2020 11:49pm
Please stay away!
Recommend 0
Mike
Sep 02, 2020 11:50pm
Get your Family Back from London with ALL the money,then we will talk!
Recommend 0

