Today's Paper | September 02, 2020

China can make India suffer ‘severe’ military losses: report

ReutersUpdated 02 Sep 2020

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
SHANGHAI: China is able to make India suffer more severe military losses than in the past if it wants to engage in competition, state-backed newspaper Global Times said on Tuesday, after a fresh border flare-up between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Indian forces foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to occupy a hill on the Asian giants disputed border in the western Himalayas, officials in New Delhi said on Monday.

On the same day, China’s military spokesman demanded India withdraw troops that Beijing said had illegally crossed their shared border. China’s foreign ministry said Chinese border troops had not crossed the line of actual control.

“India [...] said it preempted Chinese military activity,” the Global Times said in an editorial. “The word ‘preempt’ shows it was the Indian troops that first took destructive actions, and the Indian troops initiated the standoff this time.” It added that India faced a “powerful China” and that New Delhi should not have any “illusions” of support from Washington over the issue.

“But if India wants to engage in competition, China has more tools and capability than India. If India would like a military showdown, the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962.”

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party. Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Chinese troops of taking “provocative actions” on the disputed Himalayan mountain border while commanders from both sides were holding talks on Monday to defuse tensions between the Asian giants.

“Due to timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts from unilaterally altering the status quo,” ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

Indian troops had deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along a border in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh over the weekend, an Indian official said.

China denied that it started the latest flare-up, with an embassy spokeswoman in New Delhi accusing Indian troops of trespassing across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto border — and conducting “flagrant provocations”.The Indian official, who was briefed on the latest incident, said the Indian troop move responded to an attempt by a large number of Chinese infantry to push through a key mountain pass late on Saturday.

“We mobilised and occupied the four heights,” the official said, adding all four hilltops were on India’s side of the LAC.

The Indian official said the Chinese soldiers were backed up by military vehicles and drew close enough to engage Indian troops in verbal arguments, but there were no clashes.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2020

Ishtiyaq
Sep 02, 2020 10:11am
That's why india doesn't want to escalate the situation. They know china will annihilate them.
Mohan
Sep 02, 2020 10:22am
Chinese don't fight. They play ruses.
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 02, 2020 10:24am
There is no comparison between the military power of China and India. Modi will soon come to know where India is standing. Once Modi will accept that its troops can't fight with Chinese troops only then he will realise where India is standing in the world as far as Indian troops are concerned.
Sreeja Kamath
Sep 02, 2020 10:24am
Well, that goes for China too. There are quite a few countries that have grievances with China. China’s unilateral actions cannot and will not go unchallenged and China will have to get used to this new order.
Arshad
Sep 02, 2020 10:25am
Both side will lose. If China suffers, we too will suffer. China must realise this and deescalate tension with India. It is clear that India will not bow down to china.
Indian
Sep 02, 2020 10:28am
Doesn't seem so on the ground.. China is rattled by the counter offensive launched by the Indian Army and has nothing else but to save its face :)
Asif
Sep 02, 2020 10:32am
India is giving hard time to China. As long as US support India, China can’t do much.
chetan vyas
Sep 02, 2020 10:32am
China trapped in their own game
ramana
Sep 02, 2020 10:33am
Result will come either 1962 or 1967.
Ravi
Sep 02, 2020 10:34am
Usual practice is to maintain no man's land on both side of border. China wanted to occupy hill top entering the Indian side of border area. India just deployed it's troop on Indian side (usually no man's land)
Ata
Sep 02, 2020 10:35am
India has no chance, in terms of military or the economics, to retaliate against China if push comes to shove.
fida
Sep 02, 2020 10:53am
Tragedy is waiting to strike India. India is doing a great mistake by provoking China. Once China let its fury go into action, India will bleed.
Majid
Sep 02, 2020 10:57am
China will bring India to its knees in no time.
Your Master
Sep 02, 2020 11:21am
Some people never learn their lesson, after a thorough beating in Galwan , Indians are at it again for more. Inept modi.
Your Master
Sep 02, 2020 11:22am
@Asif, india is being used.
GK
Sep 02, 2020 11:23am
Agreed
Jeyaraj
Sep 02, 2020 11:33am
Every country is eager to punish china for spreading covid virus.
Cv
Sep 02, 2020 11:39am
Enough is enough. Chinese communists need to be challenged and stopped.
Rain and romance

Rain and romance

Rafia Zakaria
This weird song of denial is sung with regularity; a parody of love and pakoras against the backdrop of utter devastation.

02 Sep 2020

Pak-Afghan dialogue

THOUGH Pakistan and Afghanistan share a border, as well as historical, cultural and demographic ties, the...
02 Sep 2020

Residents' protest

LAST week’s monsoon rains in Karachi have wreaked havoc on its upscale and lower-income areas alike. Well-heeled...
02 Sep 2020

Qatar's labour changes

THE migrant workers of Qatar have lifted the trophy well ahead of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be played in 2022...
01 Sep 2020

Managing disasters

HEAVY monsoon rains during the last month have caused significant loss of life and property across the provinces....
Updated 01 Sep 2020

Plan for Karachi

A FEW days after Karachi was lashed by record-breaking rains, there is a palpable feeling of rage amongst this...
01 Sep 2020

Fast unto death

THE recent death of Turkish lawyer Ebru Timtik after a 238-day hunger strike, is yet another tragic event in a...