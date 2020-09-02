DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 02, 2020

PM tells Buzdar to keep him in loop on uplift project

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 02 Sep 2020

Email

PRIME Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting about the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. — PPI
PRIME Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting about the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. — PPI

LAHORE: Less than a month after the soft launch of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore on Tuesday received a detailed briefing on the project, asked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to monitor it on a daily basis and “keep him in the loop”.

The prime minister, who arrived here at around 3pm, spent a busy few hours chairing some meetings in the city in which it was decided that Mr Khan himself would launch the project on September 15. The soft launch of the project was held earlier on Aug 7, during the last visit of the PM to Lahore.

While presiding over a meeting on Ravi River project, the prime minster directed the relevant officials that “international standards must be complied with, both in construction and environmental protection while executing the project. The project is not only vital for recharging Lahore aquifer, ensuring clean water supply to the city but equally important for kick-starting the construction sector in the country, which the PTI is trying hard to do.”

Flanked by CM Buzdar, Adviser to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman retired Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider and project’s chief executive Raashid Aziz, Mr Khan maintained that the project would provide investment opportunities to “local and foreign investors and many foreign investors are already eying it”.

Punjab govt likely to present two-year performance report today

Governance committee

Later, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the recently formed provincial “Committee on Good Governance” in which senior members, including diehard PTI workers and leaders like Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Ansar Majeed, participated.

The committee, which is supposed to advise CM Buzdar on improving his governance, reviewed the steps taken by the Punjab government and also gave its recommendations to the provincial chief executive in PM’s presence.

This was a second meeting of the governance committee.

CM Buzdar also briefed the PM on his initiatives in the province and presented his two-year performance report.

After his nod, the Punjab government is expected to launch the report on Wednesday (today) with fanfare, matching the one with which federal government’s report on two-year performance was launched, to draw maximum political mileage out of it.

Mr Khan left for Islamabad by 7pm.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 02, 2020 08:24am
Best thing about Khan? He keeps working and never bothers about the corrupt naysayers.
Recommend 0
SachBol
Sep 02, 2020 08:26am
Why is he not in Karachi???
Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 02, 2020 08:29am
Wish he had the same feelings for Sindh and particularly Karachi.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rain and romance

Rain and romance

Rafia Zakaria
This weird song of denial is sung with regularity; a parody of love and pakoras against the backdrop of utter devastation.

Editorial

02 Sep 2020

Pak-Afghan dialogue

THOUGH Pakistan and Afghanistan share a border, as well as historical, cultural and demographic ties, the...
02 Sep 2020

Residents’ protest

LAST week’s monsoon rains in Karachi have wreaked havoc on its upscale and lower-income areas alike. Well-heeled...
02 Sep 2020

Qatar’s labour changes

THE migrant workers of Qatar have lifted the trophy well ahead of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be played in 2022...
01 Sep 2020

Managing disasters

HEAVY monsoon rains during the last month have caused significant loss of life and property across the provinces....
Updated 01 Sep 2020

Plan for Karachi

A FEW days after Karachi was lashed by record-breaking rains, there is a palpable feeling of rage amongst this...
01 Sep 2020

Fast unto death

THE recent death of Turkish lawyer Ebru Timtik after a 238-day hunger strike, is yet another tragic event in a...