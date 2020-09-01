DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 01, 2020

PTA bans five dating apps including Tinder citing 'immoral content'

Javed Hussain 01 Sep 2020

Email

Tinder is one of the world's most popular dating apps. — AFP/File
Tinder is one of the world's most popular dating apps. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked five dating and live streaming applications including the popular Tinder app citing "immoral content", it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The four other apps blocked by the authority are Tagged, Skout, Grinder and SayHi.

The PTA said "keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the above applications", it had issued notices to the five platforms' managements, asking them to remove "dating services" and moderate live streaming content "in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan".

Examine: Boomers should leave the internet alone

"Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications," the press release stated.

It added, however, that the PTA can "reconsider blocking" of the said applications provided their company managements assure adherence to local laws "with respect to moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement".

The decision comes less than two months after the PTA banned live streaming application Bigo and issued a “final warning” to video-sharing service TikTok over obscene and immoral content on the platforms.

The authority had also banned online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG) on June 1, citing several complaints about it being "addictive", a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children's physical and psychological health.

The ban was subsequently lifted in July after the PTA was given assurances by the legal representatives of the game maker.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Karachi’s real dilemma

Karachi’s real dilemma

PML-N is a party of Punjab while the PPP has transformed itself into one that is restricted to Sindh.

Editorial

01 Sep 2020

Managing disasters

HEAVY monsoon rains during the last month have caused significant loss of life and property across the provinces....
Updated 01 Sep 2020

Plan for Karachi

A FEW days after Karachi was lashed by record-breaking rains, there is a palpable feeling of rage amongst this...
01 Sep 2020

Fast unto death

THE recent death of Turkish lawyer Ebru Timtik after a 238-day hunger strike, is yet another tragic event in a...
30 Aug 2020

Port operations

THE recent torrential rains and unprecedented urban flooding in Karachi have adversely disturbed port operations,...
30 Aug 2020

Polio storm

THE global monitoring body for polio has voiced serious reservations regarding the prospects for eradicating the...
30 Aug 2020

PTA’s arbitrary moves

IN yet another vaguely worded statement, it emerged that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked...