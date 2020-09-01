DAWN.COM

Two suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting, shooting 15-year-old boy

Mohammad Ali 01 Sep 2020

A third suspect is yet to be arrested. — AFP/File
Two men were arrested in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and shooting a teenaged boy, police said.

The arrests come a day after the victim's father lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that three men had attempted to rape his son and shot him for putting up resistance.

According to the first information report, two of the suspects offered the boy to come with them to an eatery to eat fish. When they arrived at the place, a third man joined them and the suspects forcefully took the victim to a forest where they attempted to assault him.

When the boy put up resistance, one of the suspects shot him in the hip and fled the scene with the others, leaving the victim in an injured state. He was found by passersby, who heard him screaming and then informed his father.

The victim's father got him admitted to the Civil Hospital and informed the police. The FIR, filed subsequently, was lodged under Articles 324, 377, 511 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rehan Rasool Afghan said that police had arrested the main suspects within 24 hours of the report being filed. He added that the suspects had been remanded to police custody for four days by a local court.

The DSP assured that police would arrest the third suspect soon and will also recover the weapon used to shoot the victim.

The victim is currently being treated at Nishtar Hospital.

Violence against children
Pakistan

