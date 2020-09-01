DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 01, 2020

Iran's Khamenei says Israel deal 'betrayal' of Islamic world by UAE

Reuters 01 Sep 2020

Email

“They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.
“They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal towards normalising ties with Israel, Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever [...] I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did.”

Iranian authorities have harshly criticised the US- brokered deal between the UAE and Tehran’s longtime foe Israel, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cosying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE expect economic benefits from the deal, the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, which was forged largely through shared fears of Iran. It has dismayed Palestinian leaders, however, who believe it further erodes their struggle for an independent state.

Israel UAE Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Srini
Sep 01, 2020 02:44pm
World is moving forward on reality, keep other old things aside and move on.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 01, 2020 02:47pm
UAE is being run like Walmart, a shop.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 01, 2020 02:47pm
Definitely a betrayal. Establishment of a separate Palestinian State comes first.
Recommend 0
ishq
Sep 01, 2020 02:51pm
Iran deal with China is a betrayal of Uighur muslims.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 01, 2020 02:55pm
@ishq, So is Modi regime's billions of trade with China!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Karachi’s real dilemma

Karachi’s real dilemma

PML-N is a party of Punjab while the PPP has transformed itself into one that is restricted to Sindh.

Editorial

01 Sep 2020

Managing disasters

HEAVY monsoon rains during the last month have caused significant loss of life and property across the provinces....
Updated 01 Sep 2020

Plan for Karachi

A FEW days after Karachi was lashed by record-breaking rains, there is a palpable feeling of rage amongst this...
01 Sep 2020

Fast unto death

THE recent death of Turkish lawyer Ebru Timtik after a 238-day hunger strike, is yet another tragic event in a...
30 Aug 2020

Port operations

THE recent torrential rains and unprecedented urban flooding in Karachi have adversely disturbed port operations,...
30 Aug 2020

Polio storm

THE global monitoring body for polio has voiced serious reservations regarding the prospects for eradicating the...
30 Aug 2020

PTA’s arbitrary moves

IN yet another vaguely worded statement, it emerged that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked...