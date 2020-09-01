Shahbaz to visit Karachi tomorrow in solidarity with rain affectees

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will visit Karachi on Wednesday (tomorrow) to express solidarity with those affected from the urban flooding and torrential rains.

“Shahbaz Sharif will go to Karachi for a one-day visit to express solidarity with the people of the city on Sept 2. During the visit, he will visit Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation and also meet the affectees of the devastating rains,” PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said in a statement issued here on Monday.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will also visit the party’s Nazimabad office, meet with workers and get a briefing on the impact of rains and floods.

He appealed to the nation to offer special prayers to stem the torrential rains so that the flooded areas of the country got some respite. He expressed grief over the loss of lives and property due to the rains and floods. He also paid tribute to the institutions and volunteers working to help and rescue those hit by the catastrophe. He directed party office-bearers, members and workers to help the affectees with devotion.

Mr Sharif said the federal and provincial governments should work together for the relief and rescue of those struck by floods. “The opposition is ready to cooperate with the federal and provincial governments in every possible way to help in this state of emergency,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader expressed grief over the martyrdom of three security personnel in a terrorist attack during a search operation in South Waziristan. He extended condolences to the families of subedar Saleem, sepoy Nadeem and lance naik Mussawir. He also prayed for the fast recovery of the injured.

Sharif also condemned the use of pellet guns and tear gas by Indian forces on Kashmiris during the Ashura procession in India-held Kashmir. He said the use of pellet guns was a violation of international law and human right charters and conventions. Practicing religion was a universal human right, he added.

He urged the international community and the UN to take notice of these restrictions and use of pellet guns by India forces.

