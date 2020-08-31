DAWN.COM

In pictures: Karachi still crying for help four days after rain disaster

Parts of the city remain waterlogged and without power, forcing residents to take to streets to demand action.
Dawn.comUpdated 31 Aug, 2020 10:57pm

Karachi residents began cleaning ruined homes and businesses on Monday after catastrophic flooding sent rivers of filthy water cascading through the country's financial and commercial hub, even as authorities' efforts to mitigate the crisis-like situation seemed not enough.

Four days after record-breaking rainfall wreaked havoc on the city, parts of it remained waterlogged and without power.

Frustrated by the lack of action by departments concerned, residents of DHA and Clifton gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the post-rain situation in the two localities.

Workers use a pump to remove water from a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, on August 31. — AFP
Residents of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) gather outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the failure to fix drainage problems following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
Men ride on a motorbike along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
Men wade along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
Residents of DHA chant slogans as they gather outside the CBC office to protest against the failure to fix drainage problems. — AFP
A resident of DHA holds a placard during a protest outside the CBC office in Karachi. — AFP
Shopkeepers sit in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
Residents wade through a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
A resident of DHA holds a placard during a protest outside the CBC office on Monday. — AFP
Residents of DHA hold placards as they gather outside the CBC office to protest on Monday. — AFP
A man cleans in front of shops after a street flooded following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
A resident of the Defence Housing Authority holds a placard during a protest outside the Cantonment Board Clifton office in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
Angry residents of DHA chant slogans as they gather outside the CBC office to protest on Monday. — AFP
Troops install a water pump to remove water from a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
Header image: People wade through a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP

Bold
Aug 31, 2020 11:08pm
Sad! Sindh government has performed in the areas under its jurisdiction and the Federal Govt still has yet to help out residents in DHA/CBC.
Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 31, 2020 11:22pm
Hope PM Khan looks into this!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 31, 2020 11:23pm
From Defence Housing to Machar (Mosquito) Colony --- Karachiites should accept the new post-flood realities.
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Aug 31, 2020 11:26pm
Enough is enough. The government inaction has driven people to the wall. The government actually asked for it.
Recommend 0
Virat
Aug 31, 2020 11:45pm
Another 10 years of PPP in Sindh and things will get perfect.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Aug 31, 2020 11:46pm
Do something in pak , PMIK
Recommend 0

