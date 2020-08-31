In pictures: Karachi still crying for help four days after rain disaster

Parts of the city remain waterlogged and without power, forcing residents to take to streets to demand action.

Karachi residents began cleaning ruined homes and businesses on Monday after catastrophic flooding sent rivers of filthy water cascading through the country's financial and commercial hub, even as authorities' efforts to mitigate the crisis-like situation seemed not enough.

Four days after record-breaking rainfall wreaked havoc on the city, parts of it remained waterlogged and without power.

Frustrated by the lack of action by departments concerned, residents of DHA and Clifton gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the post-rain situation in the two localities.

Workers use a pump to remove water from a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, on August 31. — AFP

Residents of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) gather outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the failure to fix drainage problems following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP

Men ride on a motorbike along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP

Shopkeepers sit in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP

Troops install a water pump to remove water from a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP

