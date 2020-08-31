In pictures: Karachi still crying for help four days after rain disaster

Karachi residents began cleaning ruined homes and businesses on Monday after catastrophic flooding sent rivers of filthy water cascading through the country's financial and commercial hub, even as authorities' efforts to mitigate the crisis-like situation seemed not enough.
Four days after record-breaking rainfall wreaked havoc on the city, parts of it remained waterlogged and without power.
Frustrated by the lack of action by departments concerned, residents of DHA and Clifton gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the post-rain situation in the two localities.
Header image: People wade through a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 31. — AFP
