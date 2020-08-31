DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2020

Former India president Mukherjee dies at 84

Reuters 31 Aug 2020

Email

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a news conference during the spring International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings in Washington on April 19, 2012. — Reuters
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a news conference during the spring International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings in Washington on April 19, 2012. — Reuters

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for Covid-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in the hospital. He was 84.

New Delhi's Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said earlier in the day that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection. His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.

The former college teacher and journalist lacked a grassroots political base, but held more than a dozen federal portfolios between 1973 and 2012, ranging from commerce and finance to defence and foreign affairs.

“He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him touching Mukherjee's feet in reverence.

“A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

Mukherjee entered parliament in 1969, following his father into the Congress party led by Indira Gandhi, just as she steered the country on a sharp turn towards socialism.

He rose under Gandhi's mentorship, only to be sidelined by her son, Rajiv, after elections in 1984.

But Mukherjee managed to regain his proximity to the Congress leadership and the Gandhi family, becoming one of India's most influential politicians during the 1990s and 2000s, by building a deep network of inter-party relationships.

Valued for his ability to build consensus by exerting his charm to bring together disparate groups, Mukherjee never won the top job, despite decades of loyalty to the Congress party.

But he could also raise hackles, as when finance minister in 2012, he demanded a $2-billion payment from Vodafone, then India's largest overseas corporate investor, as part of a retrospective tax on long-concluded corporate deals.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ishq
Aug 31, 2020 07:44pm
Rest in peace.
Recommend 0
Neil
Aug 31, 2020 07:53pm
Indeed a great leader, President. RIP Sir.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Aug 2020

Port operations

THE recent torrential rains and unprecedented urban flooding in Karachi have adversely disturbed port operations,...
30 Aug 2020

Polio storm

THE global monitoring body for polio has voiced serious reservations regarding the prospects for eradicating the...
30 Aug 2020

PTA’s arbitrary moves

IN yet another vaguely worded statement, it emerged that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked...
29 Aug 2020

Orphan city

IT seemed as though all the sins of omission and commission inflicted on Karachi over several decades came together...
29 Aug 2020

Funds for LGs

IN a generous move, Punjab’s ruling set-up has ‘in principle’ decided to do a huge favour to local ...
29 Aug 2020

Christchurch conclusion

ON Thursday, the white supremacist who killed 51 people and injured dozens more in two mosques in Christchurch, New...