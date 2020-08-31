PMD issues significant flood warning for northern parts of the country

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a significant flood warning for the northern parts of the country, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in catchment areas of river Kabul River along with hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

"According to latest hydro-meteorological situation, monsoon has become active over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir producing widespread thunderstorm/rains," an alert issued by the PMD's Flood Forecasting Division said. The advisory was shared on Twitter by Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on digital media to the Punjab chief minister.

The alert warned that the existing weather system is likely to persist over those areas during the next 48 hours "with [a] high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of River Kabul and its tributaries along with hill torrents of DG Khan division which may cause medium to high flood situation".

It advised the concerned authorities to remain alert during the period and take precautionary measures.

The warning comes as floods have been reported across Punjab in recent days, damaging houses and crops in many areas.

Around 872 people were evacuated last week owing to a threat of flood, with several points along the Chenab and Jhelum swelling. At least 60 rescue teams and 326 rescuers saved villagers and their belongings, and still many areas were under the threat of flood.

At least a hundred villages situated close to the banks of rivers Jhelum and Chenab were facing threats due to possible flood. Those who had relatives away from the river found temporary shelter, while others were awaiting help from the authorities, who had failed to establish relief camps or provide food and medicines to the displaced people and their cattle.

Widespread rain forecast for some Sindh districts

Meanwhile, in a weather forecast for the Karachi division on Monday, the PMD said monsoon currents continued to penetrate into Sindh.

Under their influence, "widespread rain/thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Larkana, Dadu and Badin districts", it said.

It also predicted scattered rain/thunderstorms in Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Jacboabad districts until tomorrow morning.

The Met Office further said generally light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers are likely in the eastern and northern outskirts of Karachi in the evening/night.