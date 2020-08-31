PM wants Karachi Transformation Plan to be finalised within a week

DAWN.COM

"We cannot look away from the difficulties being faced by Karachi's residents," says Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed members of his government to finalise the proposed 'Karachi Transformation Plan' after taking all stakeholders on board so that it can be approved and implemented, the PM Office said on Monday.

The prime minister's comments came during a high-level meeting, in which a proposed plan designed by the planning ministry to address challenges faced by Karachi was discussed. The premier was briefed on the proposed 'Karachi Transformation Plan', that according to the PM Office, "has been formulated in line with Karachi's problems and development requirements".

The plan aims to find a permanent solution to issues such as solid waste management, water shortage, cleaning of nullahs, sewerage and transport.

The meeting was also attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal among other officials.

"The country's development is linked to Karachi's progress," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

"[The government] is aware of the challenges that Karachi's residents have been facing for years. We cannot look away from the difficulties being faced by residents. The Centre will play its role to solve Karachi's problems and its progress."

The meeting comes a week after Karachi was flooded by devastating rain that claimed more than 30 lives.

The city received the heaviest rainfall in a single day in 53 years. Roads were inundated with water and, in many areas, houses were flooded as well. Power supply and mobile signals were disrupted for days due to damage to infrastructure.

The rain, once again, exposed the poor infrastructure and drainage system of the financial hub of the country.

Following the devastation of the metropolis, the premier had last week promised that his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

"My government is fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi," he said via tweets.

Separately, he also announced that the Centre would work with the Sindh government to resolve Karachi's years-old issues, like the desilting of nullahs and improving the city's drainage system.

"Cleaning the nullahs once and for all and dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi," he had said.

