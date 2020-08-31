DAWN.COM

Israeli and US officials fly to UAE to cement normalisation deal

Reuters 31 Aug 2020

Senior US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien pose with members of the Israeli-American delegation in front of the El Al's flight LY971, which will carry the delegation from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel on August 31, 2020. — Reuters
Senior US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien pose with members of the Israeli-American delegation in front of the El Al's flight LY971, which will carry the delegation from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel on August 31, 2020. — Reuters

Top aides to United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to put the final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Even before discussions start in Abu Dhabi, the delegates will have made aviation history by taking an Israeli commercial airliner directly from Tel Aviv to the UAE capital over Saudi territory.

“That’s what peace for peace looks like,” Netanyahu tweeted, describing a deal for formal ties with an Arab state that does not entail handover of land that Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Announced on August 13, the normalisation deal is the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years and was catalysed largely by shared fears of Iran.

Palestinians were dismayed by the UAE’s move, worried that it would weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position that called for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory - and acceptance of Palestinian statehood - in return for normal relations with Arab countries.

With the word “peace” printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window, the El Al Boeing 737 took off for Abu Dhabi from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion international airport, a flight of about three hours and 20 minutes, the pilot announced to passengers.

Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and national security adviser Robert O’Brien head the US delegation. The Israeli team is led by O’Brien’s counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat. Officials will explore bilateral cooperation in areas such as commerce and tourism, and Israeli defence envoys are due to visit the UAE separately.

“I prayed yesterday at the (Western) Wall that Muslims and Arabs throughout the world will be watching this flight, recognising that we are all children of God, and that the future does not have to be pre-determined by the past,” Kushner told reporters on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion airport.

Ramana
Aug 31, 2020 02:36pm
Good job
Recommend 0
H. Khan
Aug 31, 2020 02:38pm
Peace is good.
Recommend 0
reu
Aug 31, 2020 02:44pm
peace of the brave
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2020 02:49pm
With the 2020 U.S. General and Elections less than 63 dats away, what a false, fake, fallacious, feigned, flawed and phony eye-wash of the century topped by a failed marketing gimmick, just to mislead the uninformed U.S. voters and spearhead an attempt in futility to tilt the upcoming November 03, 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections in favor of racist and liar Trump as well as his corrupt, cruel, crooked and cunning cronies in Washington, D.C.?
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Aug 31, 2020 02:49pm
Only thing important to Arab leaders is money.
Recommend 0

