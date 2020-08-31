DAWN.COM

India says Chinese troops carried out ‘provocative’ military movement in fresh border row

ReutersUpdated 31 Aug 2020

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File

India said on Monday it had foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo on their disputed and ill-defined border in a fresh flare-up between the two nuclear-armed countries.

“On the night of August 29/30, 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” the Indian army said in a statement.

It said Indian soldiers foiled the Chinese bid to “unilaterally change facts on the ground”.

There was no immediate comment from China.

For months, troops have been locked in a faceoff in the western Himalayas where both sides accuse the other of violating the Line of Actual Control, or the de facto border.

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan valley, following which the two sides agreed to pull back.

But despite several rounds of talks, troops remain faced off at other points, including the high altitude Pangong Tso lake which both claim.

Read | China vs India: Geopolitics of a clash

The Indian army said the latest flare-up took place along the lake.

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” it said.

India and China have not been able to agree on their nearly 3,500 km (2,000 mile) border over which they went to war in 1962. The flare up this summer is the most serious in over half a century.

Military officials of the two countries were holding a meeting at a border point to resolve the latest crisis, the Indian army said.

Comments (33)

Brownman
Aug 31, 2020 12:05pm
Super power India should take action.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 12:10pm
The Indian aircraft carrier in south china see is creating pressure
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 31, 2020 12:15pm
India : you cannot stop the dragon. Be scare be really scared. you are on their mercy and they will do what ever they will like to do at will.
Recommend 0
Ishtiyaq
Aug 31, 2020 12:15pm
Things are escalating. A fight is on the cards. But the question is can india stand against the might of China?
Recommend 0
KhanRA
Aug 31, 2020 12:15pm
Go China!!
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 12:18pm
Indian navy at work!
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 31, 2020 12:19pm
It is all just part of psychological warfare. India has already handed over hundreds of kilometers to China without any resistance. India will simply hand over whatever China wants. All the best to China and India.
Recommend 0
Meer
Aug 31, 2020 12:20pm
@KhanRA, why? you don't have guts?
Recommend 0
Dipak
Aug 31, 2020 12:21pm
This is eye opening for all countries. Also think future after brothers treatment.openly capturing land and creates debt traps .still time to wake up. Not good for all world countries.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Aug 31, 2020 12:33pm
Indian army is not a piece of cake. Watch the Chinese getting thrashed now
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 31, 2020 12:36pm
India will regret if it messes with China.
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 31, 2020 12:39pm
Game over for China ... within two years it will see defeat at all fronts by India, USA and Taiwan.
Recommend 0
Sahil
Aug 31, 2020 12:39pm
Surprised at the way India is taking China head on. India has really become powerful.
Recommend 0
Azad J
Aug 31, 2020 12:39pm
India’s map will be changed soon if modi stayed in power. It will reduce in size,
Recommend 0
Zandee
Aug 31, 2020 12:40pm
@Changez Khan, China is no alien superpower. All its hardware are China made as well.
Recommend 0
Ashton
Aug 31, 2020 12:40pm
@Changez Khan, China is soon going to collapse as it has created multiple warfronts across all its sides.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 31, 2020 12:43pm
Chinese and Pakistani forces will make 'sandwich' of Indian forces.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Aug 31, 2020 12:47pm
War with China is inevitable, in near future.
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 31, 2020 12:50pm
Chinese r too smart to waste their resources on useless confrontation with a country sho have issues with almost all its neighbors
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Aug 31, 2020 12:50pm
@Brownman, Indians live in fools paradise
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Aug 31, 2020 12:54pm
Modi ready. To surrender and disown.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Aug 31, 2020 12:55pm
Rafales in hiding.
Recommend 0
Ds
Aug 31, 2020 12:55pm
@Tajammal, don’t have guts yourself?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 12:58pm
Round two of embarrassment and failure followed by denial and big lies.
Recommend 0
Dawn
Aug 31, 2020 01:00pm
@Tajammal, why can't you try?
Recommend 0
Ziarat
Aug 31, 2020 01:00pm
India will shortly face the music
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 31, 2020 01:06pm
A spectacular failure in all domains. Modiji will now beg Trump for help again.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 31, 2020 01:07pm
USA will abandon India again.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:09pm
Like the aftermath of previous attack, Modi will announce “China did not enter our territory”!
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Aug 31, 2020 01:10pm
@Changez Khan, Is India dependent on Chinese loans?
Recommend 0
Being Human
Aug 31, 2020 01:12pm
@Ishtiyaq, India is also mighty that is why China hesitates to go further.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:22pm
@Anand Yesu, "Is India dependent on Chinese loans?" As on 31 December 2019, India's external debt stock totaled US$563.9 billion (that includes from China)! Your controlled media never tells you truth!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:24pm
@Being Human, "Mighty" in size, not courage!
Recommend 0

