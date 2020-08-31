DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2020

India, China accuse each other of provocation in new border standoff

AFPUpdated 31 Aug 2020

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File
India and China accused each other on Monday of military provocation on their contested Himalayan border where a deadly showdown erupted in June — even as commanders from the two sides held talks aimed at easing tensions.

China's military said Indian troops had crossed the border on Monday near Pangong Tso, a lake at 4,200 metres, and engaged in “open provocation and caused the border situation to become tense”.

“The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures,” the People's Liberation Army's regional command said in a statement, accusing India of “seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty”.

Earlier on Monday, India's defence ministry said Chinese troops had “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” in the eastern Ladakh region over the weekend.

Military commanders from the two sides held talks on Monday in a new bid to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who fought a border war in 1962 and have staged regular high altitude clashes since.

China did not confirm Saturday's incident, but the foreign ministry said its troops have “always strictly respected” the unofficial border known as the Line of Actual Control.

On June 15, troops from the two sides fought hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh in which 20 Indian troops were killed. China acknowledged casualties but did not give figures.

The two sides blame each other for recent clashes and the two armies have since poured tens of thousands of troops into the region. Military and diplomatic talks are at an apparent stalemate.

Massive troop buildup

Pangong Tso is one of several hotspots where troops have massed since June.

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” said India's defence ministry.

Senior officers met at a border post near the scene of the standoff on Monday, it added.

According to Indian military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, Indian troops pushed back Chinese troops who crossed the Line of Control.

“PLA soldiers walked into our area near the south bank of Pangong, but our soldiers were prepared and quickly pushed them back without any violence,” said one source.

“They tried to come in again several hours later but we stood firm. There has been no such confrontation in this area in the past.”

China's foreign ministry said Chinese troops “have always strictly respected the Line of Actual Control and never crossed the line”.

“Border troops from both sides have maintained communication over issues on the ground,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.

Amid calls for boycotts of Chinese goods, India has stepped up economic pressure on China since the June battle and repeatedly warned that relations would suffer unless its troops pull back.

India has banned at least 49 Chinese owned-apps — including the TikTok video platform — frozen Chinese firms out of contracts and held up Chinese goods at customs posts.

China has complained about the action and warned that Indian consumers will suffer.

Brownman
Aug 31, 2020 12:05pm
Super power India should take action.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 12:10pm
The Indian aircraft carrier in south china see is creating pressure
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 31, 2020 12:15pm
India : you cannot stop the dragon. Be scare be really scared. you are on their mercy and they will do what ever they will like to do at will.
Recommend 0
Ishtiyaq
Aug 31, 2020 12:15pm
Things are escalating. A fight is on the cards. But the question is can india stand against the might of China?
Recommend 0
KhanRA
Aug 31, 2020 12:15pm
Go China!!
Recommend 0
kubi
Aug 31, 2020 12:17pm
there are 2 American aircraft carrier task forces in the s.china sea just itching to go after iron bro. With them are japan Australia uk Taiwan philipines s.korea and Vietnam . Pak. will become collateral damage. you are clueless about the animosity billions feel at how kung flu has upended their livves. Clueless.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 12:18pm
Indian navy at work!
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 31, 2020 12:19pm
It is all just part of psychological warfare. India has already handed over hundreds of kilometers to China without any resistance. India will simply hand over whatever China wants. All the best to China and India.
Recommend 0
Meer
Aug 31, 2020 12:20pm
@KhanRA, why? you don't have guts?
Recommend 0
Dipak
Aug 31, 2020 12:21pm
This is eye opening for all countries. Also think future after brothers treatment.openly capturing land and creates debt traps .still time to wake up. Not good for all world countries.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Aug 31, 2020 12:33pm
Indian army is not a piece of cake. Watch the Chinese getting thrashed now
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 31, 2020 12:36pm
India will regret if it messes with China.
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 31, 2020 12:39pm
Game over for China ... within two years it will see defeat at all fronts by India, USA and Taiwan.
Recommend 0
Sahil
Aug 31, 2020 12:39pm
Surprised at the way India is taking China head on. India has really become powerful.
Recommend 0
Azad J
Aug 31, 2020 12:39pm
India’s map will be changed soon if modi stayed in power. It will reduce in size,
Recommend 0
Zandee
Aug 31, 2020 12:40pm
@Changez Khan, China is no alien superpower. All its hardware are China made as well.
Recommend 0
Ashton
Aug 31, 2020 12:40pm
@Changez Khan, China is soon going to collapse as it has created multiple warfronts across all its sides.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 31, 2020 12:43pm
Chinese and Pakistani forces will make 'sandwich' of Indian forces.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Aug 31, 2020 12:47pm
War with China is inevitable, in near future.
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 31, 2020 12:50pm
Chinese r too smart to waste their resources on useless confrontation with a country sho have issues with almost all its neighbors
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Aug 31, 2020 12:50pm
@Brownman, Indians live in fools paradise
Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 31, 2020 12:53pm
@Changez Khan, Good joke! I appreciate.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Aug 31, 2020 12:54pm
Modi ready. To surrender and disown.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Aug 31, 2020 12:55pm
Rafales in hiding.
Recommend 0
Ds
Aug 31, 2020 12:55pm
@Tajammal, don’t have guts yourself?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 12:58pm
Round two of embarrassment and failure followed by denial and big lies.
Recommend 0
Dawn
Aug 31, 2020 01:00pm
@Tajammal, why can't you try?
Recommend 0
Ziarat
Aug 31, 2020 01:00pm
India will shortly face the music
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 31, 2020 01:06pm
A spectacular failure in all domains. Modiji will now beg Trump for help again.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 31, 2020 01:07pm
USA will abandon India again.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:09pm
Like the aftermath of previous attack, Modi will announce “China did not enter our territory”!
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Aug 31, 2020 01:10pm
@Changez Khan, Is India dependent on Chinese loans?
Recommend 0
Being Human
Aug 31, 2020 01:12pm
@Ishtiyaq, India is also mighty that is why China hesitates to go further.
Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 31, 2020 01:15pm
@Meer, you mean like the indians against china?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:17pm
@KhanRA, "Go China!!" In English language this means "to try to achieve a goal". What did you mean in Indian speak?
Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 31, 2020 01:20pm
In case of extended conflict both countries will suffer a lot in terms of development. Both being most populous countries on earth should focus their attention on feeding their starved people.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:22pm
@Anand Yesu, "Is India dependent on Chinese loans?" As on 31 December 2019, India's external debt stock totaled US$563.9 billion (that includes from China)! Your controlled media never tells you truth!
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Aug 31, 2020 01:23pm
@Salman, we dont have loans to pay to China.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 31, 2020 01:24pm
@Being Human, "Mighty" in size, not courage!
Recommend 0
SATT
Aug 31, 2020 01:30pm
China wants vaccine.
Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 31, 2020 01:33pm
@Dipak, worry about yourself, forget about other countries. Peace loving countries knows how to maintain good relations with their “good”neighbors.
Recommend 0
AKL
Aug 31, 2020 01:35pm
Modi is no Nehru
Recommend 0
Jp
Aug 31, 2020 01:36pm
@Salman, You forgot one thing, when India lost 20 soldiers whereas China lost 60 soldiers. From above, who is strong and who should be scared.
Recommend 0
Jp
Aug 31, 2020 01:40pm
@Changez Khan, chinese are paper tiger nothing more. If they were that strong they would have already attacked. China is scared of today's India.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Aug 31, 2020 01:41pm
@Ishtiyaq, “..can india stand against the might of China?..” No!
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Aug 31, 2020 01:42pm
India has strained relations with a lot of counties in the region in a very short time... it is doing nothing but to create uncertainty, destabilisation and serious threat to security!!
Recommend 0
Deepak
Aug 31, 2020 01:45pm
@Changez Khan, it's China that will regret! All these years India regretted!
Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 31, 2020 01:45pm
If the Chinese wanted it, they would have taken it.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Aug 31, 2020 01:46pm
@Ziarat, “.. India will shortly face the music..” and also wake up to the smell of coffee!!
Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 31, 2020 01:47pm
@Brownman, 'Super power India should take action.'. Right. This time make a bigger banner, " please Sir, Chinese, kindly go back".
Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 31, 2020 01:47pm
@Johnny sins, 'The Indian aircraft carrier in south china see is creating pressure' Is it working.
Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 31, 2020 01:49pm
@Johnny sins, 'Indian navy at work!' If it works.
Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Aug 31, 2020 01:51pm
A word for china.. If your shadow is lengthening dont think that you are growing. Your sunset is approaching.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 01:55pm
What China took 30 years to do, india will do in 1 year. New superpower is rising
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 01:55pm
India is too strong for China
Recommend 0
Jp
Aug 31, 2020 01:55pm
China is aware that China has to loose more making India enemy. India can support Twain, Tibet, and other countries which China will get hurt.
Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 31, 2020 01:58pm
Another beating by the Chinese, hidden.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 01:58pm
@Zak, it is working. It is not a Chinese tech
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2020 01:59pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Aug 31, 2020 01:59pm
A big slap on China’s face. India is stronger then they expected
Recommend 0
Aly
Aug 31, 2020 02:02pm
India should send their tea-pilot to have a taste of Chinese tea
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 31, 2020 02:02pm
In my view, Modi is isolated because of his radical policies and, as a result, he is making desprate and controversial decisions. So that his failure to control coronavirus epidemic is overshadowed through new adventures.
Recommend 0
Being Human
Aug 31, 2020 02:05pm
@Zak, u wanna try?
Recommend 0
Being Human
Aug 31, 2020 02:06pm
@Zak, then what is stopping them??
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Aug 31, 2020 02:07pm
China is digging it's own grave.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Aug 31, 2020 02:09pm
@Changez Khan, let chinkis try now!
Recommend 0
Asghar
Aug 31, 2020 02:09pm
Rafels are coming......
Recommend 0
Bret
Aug 31, 2020 02:09pm
@Salman, a dragon is a myth...befitting reply coming again
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Aug 31, 2020 02:11pm
@Zak, "If the Chinese wanted it, they would have taken it." First ask them to take Taiwan or South China seas, and see the consequences.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Aug 31, 2020 02:14pm
I think China underestimated india
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 02:15pm
Dragons are myth. Lions are the ultimate truth
Recommend 0
Iman
Aug 31, 2020 02:18pm
India acting strongly against China these days
Recommend 0
AK47
Aug 31, 2020 02:18pm
@Azad J, ...... Not Indian but Chinese map will be changed for ever. Tibet, Xinjiang, Mongolia, Hong Kong and Taiwan all will be free nations soon.
Recommend 0
Indizan occupied kashmiri
Aug 31, 2020 02:20pm
Modi ji might be preparing for surgical(political) strike, wait a few days when Indian media is abuzz with such news.
Recommend 0
MKhan
Aug 31, 2020 02:21pm
Abinandan will fall in Tibet this time
Recommend 0
KRISHNA PRASAD, M.P.
Aug 31, 2020 02:24pm
Alarm bell rings as bad loan bleeds Chinese banks. China will feel the pinch with more trade protectionism/sanctions from many countries. It may stop further funding on unviable CPEC. China's cheque-book/debt-trap diplomacy will not find favour anymore. Its time to contain expansionist China.
Recommend 0
Pramod
Aug 31, 2020 02:31pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, india will not leave 1 inch of our land to china.
Recommend 0
Bitten by KE
Aug 31, 2020 02:32pm
India has become a stooge of the USA.
Recommend 0
Eye Opener
Aug 31, 2020 02:34pm
I believe Modi regime wants to create war hysteria in this region and want to communicate to the West that we can be a good watch-dog for your interests in the region.
Recommend 0
Reality check
Aug 31, 2020 02:35pm
@Dipak, good for us if china give you a taste of your own medicine, india wanted to be superpower, how is your superpowers now.
Recommend 0
CPEC
Aug 31, 2020 02:36pm
I think China has tolerated too much this dead elephant. Time to clear way to become super power!
Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 31, 2020 02:39pm
And Pakistan beleives Iron brother as always.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Aug 31, 2020 02:48pm
@bhaRAT©, keep day dreaming
Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 31, 2020 02:49pm
@Brownman, Do you know the definition of "Super Power."?
Recommend 0
Venkat
Aug 31, 2020 02:50pm
@Careless Whispers, China has issues with 18 countries.
Recommend 0
Salaria
Aug 31, 2020 03:28pm
This how how you deal with China. And not by bowing down to their feet.
Recommend 0
Ashish
Aug 31, 2020 03:34pm
Chinese Chowmein don't have courage to fight. They their business will fall down. Surprised why Pakistanis are feeling happy. Saw many videos on Youtube published by Pakistani's how how Chinese engineers and workers are thrashing them badly in Pakistan. Not sure about the authenticity.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Aug 31, 2020 04:00pm
@Anand Yesu, We're you dependent on Chinese loans in 1962?
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Aug 31, 2020 04:01pm
@Venkat, China has issues with one country and 17 of it's lackeys.
Recommend 0
Kant
Aug 31, 2020 04:42pm
Another embarrassment to India coming. Whether East or west border its been humiliating
Recommend 0
Analyst
Aug 31, 2020 04:48pm
China is not Pakistan and Ladakh is not Kashmir!
Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 31, 2020 04:54pm
And meanwhile India is selling steel to China at discounted rates.
Recommend 0
Delivery Boy
Aug 31, 2020 04:54pm
China like its lil brother doesn’t acknowledge loss of soldiers! Shame!
Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 31, 2020 05:09pm
@Anand Yesu, Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $750 million to help India battle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 31, 2020 05:11pm
@Rashid, it is better than selling animals
Recommend 0
Abdul Azeez
Aug 31, 2020 05:19pm
@Ishtiyaq, china is not a superpower or a developed country,china is also a third world country
Recommend 0
Yash
Aug 31, 2020 05:21pm
@Salman, We are not scared of them.Those who live on their donations should be concerned.
Recommend 0
Abdul Azeez
Aug 31, 2020 05:21pm
@Azad J, dream on
Recommend 0
Yash
Aug 31, 2020 05:23pm
@Zandee, Yes copied from Russia.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Aug 31, 2020 05:24pm
Free Tibet.
Recommend 0
Dipak
Aug 31, 2020 05:42pm
@Reality check, India fights and other surrender and under debt trap. They can't fight and obey what boss order. Will you raise voice or have courage to speak for own brothers misery. ?
Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 31, 2020 06:12pm
India can only bully poor Kashmiris. What did you do after the June beating? Nothing.
Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 31, 2020 06:13pm
Be afraid be very afraid India.
Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 31, 2020 06:13pm
Run and don't look back.
Recommend 0
Samprak
Aug 31, 2020 06:19pm
@Ishtiyaq, as Pakistan is standing against the might of India
Recommend 0
Amarjan Khoba
Aug 31, 2020 06:22pm
India is a strong country economically and military wise. Doesn't Pakistan still accept money from China so the Chinese can do as they please in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Aug 31, 2020 06:23pm
Ok then, India should go and try to stop China if they can.
Recommend 0
sushil kadu
Aug 31, 2020 06:46pm
@KhanRA, We are waiting.
Recommend 0
saibal roy
Aug 31, 2020 06:53pm
@Zak, China getting hammered economically. Their so-called troops kicked out of indian territory. CCP days are numbered. Worry about the loans.
Recommend 0
Ss
Aug 31, 2020 06:53pm
@Ishtiyaq, remember it is not India alone against China. This time people will break the Chinese nose and they will remember it for a long time.
Recommend 0
Joe
Aug 31, 2020 07:07pm
The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures,” the People's Liberation Army's regional command said in a statement, accusing India of “seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty”. So china agrees that Indian troops have entered Chinese territory.?
Recommend 0
Signal
Aug 31, 2020 07:08pm
On a two front war with China and Pakistan, India is about to lose both Kashmir and Ladakh.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 31, 2020 07:10pm
@Pramod, “ india will not leave 1 inch of our land to china.”. Can I have a laugh now?
Recommend 0
Peaceful
Aug 31, 2020 07:10pm
What Indian aircraft carrier creating pressure in South China sea ...its a sea not land ...
Recommend 0
Aman
Aug 31, 2020 07:12pm
India is acing to get beat up badly, it does not understand that it is already very badly humiliated by PLA and becomes the laughing stock for the world!
Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 31, 2020 07:19pm
First time I see India is not backing off and China seems looking for an excuse to retreat.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Aug 31, 2020 07:27pm
@KRISHNA PRASAD, M.P., yes,
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 31, 2020 07:27pm
@Johnny sins, Indian navy is on the run.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 31, 2020 07:28pm
Closed CPEC and closed BRO projects shows no one give duke to China.
Recommend 0
IndianCornona
Aug 31, 2020 07:30pm
@Meer, We do, but we don't deal with losers
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Aug 31, 2020 07:40pm
If not careful, China will get its head kicked in by India.
Recommend 0
NayaPak
Aug 31, 2020 07:40pm
Why Indian great warriors are retreating now
Recommend 0
Patriotic Pakistani
Aug 31, 2020 07:44pm
@IndianCornona, yes! Right saying
Recommend 0
Sachin Khandelwal
Aug 31, 2020 07:44pm
@Salman, like they have done to Pakistan. Speaking from expeience
Recommend 0

