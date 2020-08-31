DAWN.COM

Residents protest as Karachi's DHA, Clifton remain waterlogged, powerless 5 days after monsoon spell

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated 31 Aug 2020

Residents of DHA, Clifton protest outside the CBC office. — Dawn
The suffering of scores of Karachiites saw no end on Monday as parts of the city remained waterlogged and without power, an agonising five days after record-breaking rainfall caused widespread devastation in the metropolis.

Frustrated by the lack of action by departments concerned, residents of DHA and Clifton gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the post-rain situation in the two localities.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, demanded that the drainage system in the areas be improved and roads be repaired and made from scratch. They called upon the CBC chief executive officer to address their concerns.

Protesters also demanded an audit of the funds collected in the name of flood relief and called for the board to ensure clean-up work.

Some of the other demands included the resignation of the CBC head and the DHA administrator, for areas to be drained within the next three days, electricity and gas to be restored in all phases within the next 24 hours and spraying to be carried out against mosquitoes.

Footage from the protest also showed citizens attempting to storm the CBC office before being stopped by police officials.

Facing difficulties with DHA drains, says Sindh govt

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government had placed its machines at Khayaban-e-Muhafiz and Khayaban-e-Shujaat to drain out the rainwater from Bukhari Commercial.

"We are facing difficulties with the drains at DHA but are trying our best," he said. In a separate statement, he added that the Sindh government had deployed more machines to help drain the rainwater in DHA.

Information minister Shibli Faraz added that the people of Karachi were currently going through a tough time.

"The federal government and its institutions are providing assistance to the Sindh government to deal with the flood-like situation in the metropolis."

'95pc of city re-energised'

In a statement, K-Electric (KE) said its field teams and operational staff were working round the clock to restore power to areas still plagued by waterlogging and drainage issues.

"Despite hurdles and impediments to restoration work because of standing rainwater in several parts of DHA and Clifton, KE has been able to re-energise more than 95 per cent of the city."

The company added that efforts were underway to re-energise five feeders in DHA and Clifton, adding that waterlogging around substations and inside residential premises was proving to be a hurdle, creating a public safety hazard.

"These feeders serve Bukhari Commercial Area, Ittehad Commercial area, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz and parts of 26th street," the statement said.

"KE's field teams continue to face challenges because of waterlogging in parts of DHA Phase-VIII (Khayaban-e-Qasim, Roomi), Saba Avenue off Khayaban-e-Muhafiz till Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Bukhari Commercial, Sehar Commercial, Nishat Commercial, Ittehad Commercial, Shahbaz Commercial and Rahat Commercial."

The power utility reiterated that they had also received "several requests" by residents to refrain from powering up feeders in the "interest of saving human lives".

"The power utility is totally cognisant of the difficulties being faced by consumers and apologises for the extended outage and would like to highlight that power restoration efforts are entirely dependent on the drainage of water," the statement said, adding that KE expected to restore power at a feeder level within the next six to 12 hours before proceeding to address localised faults.

'Rainwater as far as the eye can see'

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, along with a team of volunteers, took to the streets during the early hours of the morning to drain rainwater still accumulated in parts of DHA and Clifton.

"After six hours, our team cleaned all the sewage sludge from KPT Underpass, Clifton before the morning rush hour to make all lanes operational to facilitate commuters on Monday morning," he said in a tweet on Monday.

"We are now focusing all efforts on Bukhari Commercial which has been reduced to a lake."

Later, in a video update on Facebook, Nasir said work was underway to drain the water in Bukhari Commercial.

"There is rainwater as far as the eye can see," he said, showing the situation in the area. Nasir also appealed to organisations and citizens to join clean-up efforts to help those affected.

"Nothing will be achieved by just making noise and complaining. If CBC and DHA wanted to do something, they would have done it on the first day."

He maintained that if departments concerned worked efficiently, citizens would not be forced to take such "desperate measures".

Ramana
Aug 31, 2020 01:00pm
Where is IK army? Where is smart administration?
Recommend 0
Humble
Aug 31, 2020 01:09pm
The city needs a sincere and hardworking talented professional administrator like Syed Mustafa Kamal to manage the mess of last 12 years, please lets utilise the available and proven talents of the country
Recommend 0
Yaaz
Aug 31, 2020 01:13pm
At least these elites can feel the pains of ordinary citizens.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 01:16pm
@Ramana, Where is Surrender Modi? Why is Indian economy, Covid handling and foreign relations in tatters?
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 31, 2020 01:18pm
Where is container PM? Suddenly Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Choudhary all are gone quiet !
Recommend 0
ALI RIZWAN
Aug 31, 2020 01:22pm
Sindh Goverment is 100% Responsible, they should Resign from seats they have taken by force. No machinery in roads of CBC & Province govt. May ppl of Karachi wake up and throw them out to there villages where they came from..
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 31, 2020 01:26pm
Where is Sindh government?
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 31, 2020 01:58pm
@ALI RIZWAN, CBC stands for CANTONMENT board Clifton. I highlighted the word so maybe you can deduce the ones responsible. If you can’t I suggest you ask for your money back from your school
Recommend 0
sincere pakistan
Aug 31, 2020 02:00pm
@ALI RIZWAN, what sindh government has to do in cantonment area?
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
Aug 31, 2020 02:04pm
@Fastrack, are you sure Ramana is Indian?? He may be Pakistani. It's better if you understand that Criticism is important in democracy for both Pakistan and India.
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Aug 31, 2020 02:04pm
This is wierd. Even with level 5 cyclones, India and Bangladesh resume electricity in the main cities within a day.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2020 02:09pm
With no electricity since last 90 hours and almost all areas inundated, what other options do the feeble, frail, weak, vulnerable, hapless and helpless residents of DHA and Clifton in Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan have got at this crucial point in time and history but to protest in front of the offices of the Clifton Cantonment Board, or CCB, as commonly known, in order to vent their frustration, anger, bitterness, irritation, resentment, annoyance, depression and fear?
Recommend 0
Wafa Aliseyed
Aug 31, 2020 02:23pm
@Ramana, that's the tsunami which we used to hear about!
Recommend 0
Noor noor
Aug 31, 2020 02:26pm
If only the elites cared earlier when the rest of the city was getting flooded
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 02:39pm
PMIK in hiding again?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 02:39pm
Imran the coward Khan needs to face the music
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 31, 2020 02:52pm
@Chrís Dăń, they are sleeping
Recommend 0
Risk
Aug 31, 2020 02:54pm
@Yaaz, Sadist approach, very bad.
Recommend 0
Risk
Aug 31, 2020 02:55pm
DHA, CBC, KE. All these 3 should be fixed for this mismanagement.
Recommend 0
FN
Aug 31, 2020 03:01pm
Why don't Imran Khan send his tiger force to clean the city?
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 31, 2020 03:54pm
enjoy 18th amendment its all provincial govt responsibility now
Recommend 0
Observer
Aug 31, 2020 03:57pm
@Fastrack, where is Bilawal hiding.
Recommend 0
Nursab
Aug 31, 2020 04:00pm
@Fastrack, This is not music. This is dangerous and natural calamity.
Recommend 0

