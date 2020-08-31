DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2020

Hours-long protest outside Karachi's CBC ends but residents' concerns remain unresolved

Dawn.comUpdated 31 Aug 2020

Email

Residents of DHA, Clifton protest outside the CBC office. — Dawn
Residents of DHA, Clifton protest outside the CBC office. — Dawn
Residents of DHA, Clifton protest outside the CBC office. — Dawn
Residents of DHA, Clifton protest outside the CBC office. — Dawn

The suffering of scores of Karachiites saw no end on Monday as parts of the city remained waterlogged and without power, an agonising five days after record-breaking rainfall caused widespread devastation in the metropolis.

Frustrated by the lack of action by departments concerned, residents of DHA and Clifton gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office to protest against the post-rain situation in the two localities.

The demonstration began shortly after noon.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, demanded that the drainage system in the areas be improved and roads be repaired and made from scratch. They called upon the CBC chief executive officer to address their concerns.

Protesters also called for an audit of the funds collected in the name of flood relief and called for the board to ensure clean-up work.

Some of the other demands included the resignation of the CBC head and the DHA administrator, for areas to be drained within the next three days, electricity and gas to be restored in all phases within the next 24 hours and spraying to be carried out against mosquitoes.

Footage from the protest also showed citizens attempting to storm the CBC office before being stopped by police officials.

A protest participant told Dawn.com that the CBC CEO showed up "after two hours" and left after two minutes of addressing the protesters amid booing from the participants.

According to Geo News, some of the protesters were later called into the CBC office to discuss the demands put forth by the residents, following which the demonstration ended.

Meanwhile, sharing an update at 5pm, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said the Bukhari Commercial area remained an "endless lake" despite 18-hour efforts by him and others to drain the water in the area.

He said DHA's tankers were present at the site but they did not have suction machines or other equipment.

Nasir further said the CBC still "remained clueless" as to which points of nullahs had to be unclogged, adding that the issue would have been resolved in a day or two instead of four or five days if the CBC had acted in a timely manner.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Facing difficulties with DHA drains, says Sindh govt

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government had placed its machines at Khayaban-e-Muhafiz and Khayaban-e-Shujaat to drain out the rainwater from Bukhari Commercial.

"We are facing difficulties with the drains at DHA but are trying our best," he said. He added that the Sindh government had deployed more machines to help drain the rainwater in DHA.

Wahab later said that there was "too much water in DHA". The Sindh government is trying to drain water from Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Khayaban-e-Shujaat and Khayaban-e-Bukhari right now, he said in a tweet.

He said that small pumps and bowsers being used in DHA would take "forever" to clear the areas.

"Such pumps need to be placed since the quantity of water is too huge," he said, sharing a video of a larger machine. "One machine has already been placed by the provincial government and three more such machines are being made [available] for various areas of Karachi."

While chairing a meeting of provincial and municipal officials, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed all local bodies, including KMC, KDA, Water Board, DMCs and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, to dispose of stagnant water from different areas "irrespective of jurisdiction issue" through coordinated efforts, a statement issued by his office said.

Shah directed the Karachi commissioner to prepare an inventory of the dewatering machines, pumps, suction machines and such other machinery available with different local bodies so that they could be moved when needed.

Information minister Shibli Faraz noted that the people of Karachi were currently going through a tough time.

"The federal government and its institutions are providing assistance to the Sindh government to deal with the flood-like situation in the metropolis."

'95pc of city re-energised'

In a statement, K-Electric (KE) said its field teams and operational staff were working round the clock to restore power to areas still plagued by waterlogging and drainage issues.

"Despite hurdles and impediments to restoration work because of standing rainwater in several parts of DHA and Clifton, KE has been able to re-energise more than 95 per cent of the city."

The company added that efforts were underway to re-energise five feeders in DHA and Clifton, adding that waterlogging around substations and inside residential premises was proving to be a hurdle, creating a public safety hazard.

"These feeders serve Bukhari Commercial Area, Ittehad Commercial area, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz and parts of 26th street," the statement said.

"KE's field teams continue to face challenges because of waterlogging in parts of DHA Phase-VIII (Khayaban-e-Qasim, Roomi), Saba Avenue off Khayaban-e-Muhafiz till Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Bukhari Commercial, Sehar Commercial, Nishat Commercial, Ittehad Commercial, Shahbaz Commercial and Rahat Commercial."

The power utility reiterated that they had also received "several requests" by residents to refrain from powering up feeders in the "interest of saving human lives".

"The power utility is totally cognisant of the difficulties being faced by consumers and apologises for the extended outage and would like to highlight that power restoration efforts are entirely dependent on the drainage of water," the statement said, adding that KE expected to restore power at a feeder level within the next six to 12 hours before proceeding to address localised faults.

'Rainwater as far as the eye can see'

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, along with a team of volunteers, took to the streets during the early hours of the morning to drain rainwater still accumulated in parts of DHA and Clifton.

"After six hours, our team cleaned all the sewage sludge from KPT Underpass, Clifton before the morning rush hour to make all lanes operational to facilitate commuters on Monday morning," he said in a tweet on Monday.

"We are now focusing all efforts on Bukhari Commercial which has been reduced to a lake."

Later, in a video update on Facebook, Nasir said work was underway to drain the water in Bukhari Commercial.

"There is rainwater as far as the eye can see," he said, showing the situation in the area. Nasir also appealed to organisations and citizens to join clean-up efforts to help those affected.

"Nothing will be achieved by just making noise and complaining. If CBC and DHA wanted to do something, they would have done it on the first day."

He maintained that if departments concerned worked efficiently, citizens would not be forced to take such "desperate measures".

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (71)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ramana
Aug 31, 2020 01:00pm
Where is IK army? Where is smart administration?
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Aug 31, 2020 01:05pm
So upscale that it is now under water. Ironic, that these ''pseudo-sophisticates'' expected mother nature to spare them because they live in expensive neighborhoods. Yet they express disbelief that there is flooding in their streets,electricity cut off and they cannot go out wearing their latest fashions!
Recommend 0
Humble
Aug 31, 2020 01:09pm
The city needs a sincere and hardworking talented professional administrator like Syed Mustafa Kamal to manage the mess of last 12 years, please lets utilise the available and proven talents of the country
Recommend 0
Yaaz
Aug 31, 2020 01:13pm
At least these elites can feel the pains of ordinary citizens.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 01:16pm
@Ramana, Where is Surrender Modi? Why is Indian economy, Covid handling and foreign relations in tatters?
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 31, 2020 01:18pm
Where is container PM? Suddenly Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Choudhary all are gone quiet !
Recommend 0
ALI RIZWAN
Aug 31, 2020 01:22pm
Sindh Goverment is 100% Responsible, they should Resign from seats they have taken by force. No machinery in roads of CBC & Province govt. May ppl of Karachi wake up and throw them out to there villages where they came from..
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 31, 2020 01:26pm
Where is Sindh government?
Recommend 0
Mr.Raja
Aug 31, 2020 01:40pm
Human life is more important then other necessities and luxury, As half Karachi population is still submerged turning on power supply will risk those precious lives, So have to wait till all water is well drained.... We have to learn to live for others.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Aug 31, 2020 01:58pm
Impose governor rule. No better opportunity for IK if he wants to consolidate vote Bank in Sindh. Replace the current governor with some competent person and give him a free hand for 3 years. Politics is at times not about adhering to some self created notions of ethics. Pragmatism dictates the leader should be ready to take any steps for public good.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 31, 2020 01:58pm
@ALI RIZWAN, CBC stands for CANTONMENT board Clifton. I highlighted the word so maybe you can deduce the ones responsible. If you can’t I suggest you ask for your money back from your school
Recommend 0
sincere pakistan
Aug 31, 2020 02:00pm
@ALI RIZWAN, what sindh government has to do in cantonment area?
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
Aug 31, 2020 02:04pm
@Fastrack, are you sure Ramana is Indian?? He may be Pakistani. It's better if you understand that Criticism is important in democracy for both Pakistan and India.
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Aug 31, 2020 02:04pm
This is wierd. Even with level 5 cyclones, India and Bangladesh resume electricity in the main cities within a day.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2020 02:09pm
With no electricity since last 90 hours and almost all areas inundated, what other options do the feeble, frail, weak, vulnerable, hapless and helpless residents of DHA and Clifton in Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan have got at this crucial point in time and history but to protest in front of the offices of the Clifton Cantonment Board, or CCB, as commonly known, in order to vent their frustration, anger, bitterness, irritation, resentment, annoyance, depression and fear?
Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Aug 31, 2020 02:15pm
The dilemma is that Sindh govt owns karachi.only to receive revenue. As regards development and maintenance of Karachi Sindh govt blames federation for non-providing necessary funds. Ultimately the peoples of Karachi are loser. Vertigo
Recommend 0
Wafa Aliseyed
Aug 31, 2020 02:23pm
@Ramana, that's the tsunami which we used to hear about!
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Aug 31, 2020 02:26pm
Equally to the DHA and Cantonment, the residents should also thank the processions and their organizers that focused only on clearing the areas marked for processions during last few days.
Recommend 0
Noor noor
Aug 31, 2020 02:26pm
If only the elites cared earlier when the rest of the city was getting flooded
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 02:39pm
PMIK in hiding again?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2020 02:39pm
Imran the coward Khan needs to face the music
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 31, 2020 02:52pm
@Chrís Dăń, they are sleeping
Recommend 0
Risk
Aug 31, 2020 02:54pm
@Yaaz, Sadist approach, very bad.
Recommend 0
Risk
Aug 31, 2020 02:55pm
DHA, CBC, KE. All these 3 should be fixed for this mismanagement.
Recommend 0
FN
Aug 31, 2020 03:01pm
Why don't Imran Khan send his tiger force to clean the city?
Recommend 0
Ahmer
Aug 31, 2020 03:13pm
Kudos to all those who are protesting today. You guys are a bunch of the heroes of fight that will continue for a long time.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 31, 2020 03:14pm
To all my protesting friends. Rest assured nothing will happen. Long Live DHA and Long Live CBC. A certified patriot.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Aug 31, 2020 03:19pm
DHA is managed separately by DHA Administration and CBC. Sindh Govt helping hand is appreciated. Unfortunately since decades the DHA failed to provide line water to residents, the desalination plant stopped before it began and no progress towards that direction decade past. The contaminated water supplied by tankers causing deadly deseases to users, who cares, the lives in Karachi has no value. DHA now have have its own desalination plant, and power house, if it want to be seen as decent place.
Recommend 0
Mustansir
Aug 31, 2020 03:19pm
@Yaaz, That is one of the positive outcomes of the Karachi mega rain chaos.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 31, 2020 03:27pm
This is height of failure of Imran Khan. He has compromised with the status quo in order to continue his government. People of Karachi are very disappointed.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 31, 2020 03:27pm
Thankfully I don’t live in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Aug 31, 2020 03:30pm
Imran Khan is hostage in the hands of those brought him in power and they do not allow Imran Khan to take bold steps for Karachi.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Aug 31, 2020 03:33pm
DHA management should be removed. Tbey get high salaries after retirement by joining DHA. There ahould also be case registed against officials of cantonment board as children died when a wall fell on them. How cantonment board passed such structure
Recommend 0
Naseer
Aug 31, 2020 03:35pm
I wish we had Shahbaz Sharif as PM who could have taken bold measures for Karachi.
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 31, 2020 03:54pm
enjoy 18th amendment its all provincial govt responsibility now
Recommend 0
Mazhar
Aug 31, 2020 03:56pm
Taking action and getting the job done....well done Mr. Nasir. of course you local, provincial and federal governments will only set up committees and sub committees to study and evaluate.
Recommend 0
Observer
Aug 31, 2020 03:57pm
@Fastrack, where is Bilawal hiding.
Recommend 0
Ali khan
Aug 31, 2020 03:57pm
Dont trust anything woth jibran nasir involved. Why add a political dimension to a natural disaster. Work with the system and get things done. Protesting outside cbc isnt going to achive anything.
Recommend 0
Nursab
Aug 31, 2020 04:00pm
@Fastrack, This is not music. This is dangerous and natural calamity.
Recommend 0
Agnostic
Aug 31, 2020 04:30pm
Rains overwhelm KE infrastructure every year. What kind of countermeasure did it take? I am quite sure nothing. Now whatever loses KE suffers, it will recover by increasing the price of electricity or through over billing to the Karachiites.
Recommend 0
Beguiled
Aug 31, 2020 04:34pm
KE has no excuse. It cannot hide behind torrential rains. If its infrastructure fails, it is the Karachi Electric that is solely responsible for not investing in the proactive protective measures. They will recover their losses from the very same people who suffering due to KE's corruption.
Recommend 0
Bret
Aug 31, 2020 04:47pm
And Pakistan calls itself a superpower?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 31, 2020 04:56pm
Karachiites are loosing life, property and limb and there is a pin drop silence in Pakistan. Karachi gives 75% TAXES and gets only 5%. Injustice always brings disaster and catastrophe. Remember Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 31, 2020 05:10pm
The federal and provincial Sindh governments have opened the doors to MQM.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Aug 31, 2020 05:10pm
Good to see awakening of dha and Clifton residents, corrupt and incompetent DHA and CBC admin has shown their incompetence and lack of readiness, though predictions were there for heavy monsoon rains. With three spells of rains , seems working with skeleton staff to clear water... Machinery mobilization seems keast priority, sind government machinery making valuable contributions to reduce miseries, accepted by huge outcry, otherwise stiff necks in DHA and CBC don't think they are part of Sind
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 31, 2020 05:11pm
Injustice always brings disaster, catastrophe and breaking of a country.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 31, 2020 05:12pm
Karachi will see more protest across the mega-town.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 31, 2020 05:13pm
@Salman, Mr. Salman, 18th amendment is mother of corruptions, crimes and injustice. This must be abolished with immediate effect.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 31, 2020 05:16pm
@Mustafa, Well said
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Aug 31, 2020 05:22pm
Myth evaporated in DHA and Clifton as so called elite area, substandard construction poor maintenance of civic systems has fully exposed the abilities and competence of these DHA and CBC.... DHA and Clifton is like any other third rate locality..... Karachi is sinking yet hollow statements continuing by admin and governments.... State within state silent as usual....
Recommend 0
Critic
Aug 31, 2020 05:28pm
Good to see people have started protesting
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 31, 2020 05:32pm
@Fastrack, where is Bilawal? No press conference today?
Recommend 0
Asim Malik
Aug 31, 2020 05:33pm
@FN, Tiger force has already cleaned and cleared the city according to Twitter and Facebook. They have launched multiple coordinated trends on social media to drain all the water through the social media drainage.
Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Aug 31, 2020 05:37pm
Im sure Bilawal House is safe.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 31, 2020 05:51pm
The residents of Karachi whether they live in Clifton, Defence, Surjani Town or New Nazimabad should file a suit in High Court of SIndh, Karachi against CM Sindh, heads of KDA, SBCA, CBC, K-Electric or any other concerned federal or provincial department so that notices should be issued to them to attend hearings of suit in person by respective head of departments Unless judiciary will not take strict action against them and they will not be sent back home nothing is going to change in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 31, 2020 05:52pm
Behind all these audits the road will lead to GHQ
Recommend 0
Ha
Aug 31, 2020 06:50pm
Remember all these images when election time comes. The problem is that we have short memory! We will never learn.
Recommend 0
SAFDAR
Aug 31, 2020 06:50pm
@Ramana, Tiger force can't control exploding population major reason of this problem
Recommend 0
Man
Aug 31, 2020 07:24pm
voicing against the untouchables
Recommend 0
NK
Aug 31, 2020 07:37pm
Very ill equipped and that shot of a brand new pump by Murtaza Wahab is very serious and offensive joke. Anyone can judge that that motor pump is not suctioning flooded water but is an old clip of some type of testing and clean water is coming out of it. Shameless act by Saeed Ghani and Mutaza trying too hoodwink.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 31, 2020 07:40pm
@Yasir, Learn your history. Dictatorial rule does not run a country or a province or a city.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Aug 31, 2020 07:40pm
@Ramana, Trying to cross the 18th amendment borders.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 31, 2020 07:45pm
@Fastrack, He has no other options.
Recommend 0
za
Aug 31, 2020 07:55pm
Please respect the system, constitution and institution, it is not job of armed forces to perform municipal responsibilities and drive water tanker in the city.
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 31, 2020 07:56pm
What about the rest of KHI outside DHA?
Recommend 0
Pricky
Aug 31, 2020 08:06pm
Where is the tiger force of IK.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Aug 31, 2020 08:08pm
Iron brother should come to solve the problem
Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 31, 2020 08:19pm
Both DHA and CBC are plain thugs. They need to be audited at the earliest convenience.
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Aug 31, 2020 09:09pm
Create 20 independent " Local Government Bodies- call CITY HALLS, in Karachi. City hall like in USA, act as a full Government; collect taxes for the city, and then spend that money on roads, sewer system, police, education, and development of the area.
Recommend 0
SAFDAR
Aug 31, 2020 09:10pm
Government should look after poor people and should remove water fromntheir houses and provide food and shelter. DHA can take care of themselves thet are moneyed people.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Aug 31, 2020 09:11pm
@Bret, yes, it does. Sadly, nobody believes it is so.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Aug 2020

Port operations

THE recent torrential rains and unprecedented urban flooding in Karachi have adversely disturbed port operations,...
30 Aug 2020

Polio storm

THE global monitoring body for polio has voiced serious reservations regarding the prospects for eradicating the...
30 Aug 2020

PTA’s arbitrary moves

IN yet another vaguely worded statement, it emerged that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked...
29 Aug 2020

Orphan city

IT seemed as though all the sins of omission and commission inflicted on Karachi over several decades came together...
29 Aug 2020

Funds for LGs

IN a generous move, Punjab’s ruling set-up has ‘in principle’ decided to do a huge favour to local ...
29 Aug 2020

Christchurch conclusion

ON Thursday, the white supremacist who killed 51 people and injured dozens more in two mosques in Christchurch, New...