DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 31, 2020

Pemra suspends TV channel's licence

Rana Bilal 31 Aug 2020

Email

Pemra also issued a show-cause notice to the channel, according to the release, directing it to reply within 14 days. — Dawn/File
Pemra also issued a show-cause notice to the channel, according to the release, directing it to reply within 14 days. — Dawn/File

The Pakistan Electronic Media Authority Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has suspended TV channel 24NewsHD's licence with "immediate effect" for "airing hate inciting content" during a special Muharram transmission, it emerged on Monday.

In a press release dated August 30, the regulatory body said it had issued an advisory to all television channels on Aug 20, directing them "not to air material that would harm inter-faith harmony or which was based on sectarianism and inciting hate".

It said TV channel 24NewsHD — which is part of Central Media Network Private Limited — aired "hate material during its special Muharram 10 transmission without exercising any editorial control" thus violating Pemra policies.

The authority added that it received complaints (regarding the transmission) after which it took "prompt action" and suspended the channel's licence under section 30(3) of the Pemra Ordinance.

Pemra also issued a show-cause notice to the channel, according to the release, directing it to reply within 14 days. "The channel has been given the opportunity to present its stance according to the law," it said.

However, its licence will remain suspended until completion of the inquiry, Pemra said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 31, 2020 11:35am
What about those channels who directly support convicted and corrupt politicians, through different means and are creating confusion and division amongst public?
Recommend 0
Hussain
Aug 31, 2020 11:39am
Good Step
Recommend 0
pakistan - truth
Aug 31, 2020 11:42am
Great act by PEMRA and horrible by 24news to incite hate. We need to promote harmony and love between Pakistanis and muslims in general rather than hate. Also those who were saying these hatred words should also be caught
Recommend 0
Fakir Khan
Aug 31, 2020 11:53am
So much for the Freedom of Speech in Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Aug 2020

Port operations

THE recent torrential rains and unprecedented urban flooding in Karachi have adversely disturbed port operations,...
30 Aug 2020

Polio storm

THE global monitoring body for polio has voiced serious reservations regarding the prospects for eradicating the...
30 Aug 2020

PTA’s arbitrary moves

IN yet another vaguely worded statement, it emerged that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked...
29 Aug 2020

Orphan city

IT seemed as though all the sins of omission and commission inflicted on Karachi over several decades came together...
29 Aug 2020

Funds for LGs

IN a generous move, Punjab’s ruling set-up has ‘in principle’ decided to do a huge favour to local ...
29 Aug 2020

Christchurch conclusion

ON Thursday, the white supremacist who killed 51 people and injured dozens more in two mosques in Christchurch, New...