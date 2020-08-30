DAWN.COM

Youm-i-Ashura observed nationwide amid tight security

Qazi Hassan | Imtiaz Ali | Sirajuddin | Ghalib Nihad | Dawn.comUpdated 31 Aug 2020

Rangers officials are seen in front of a Muharram procession in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Rangers
Scouts are seen in front of a Muharram procession in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Rangers
Youm-i-Ashura was observed nationwide on Sunday to pay homage to Imam Hussain and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security arrangements to protect mourners from any untoward incident.

Processions were carried out in various cities as thousands of security personnel protected the mourners while cell phone services in areas across the country also remained suspended.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that there were three important messages to take away from Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala.

"One, immortality is earned by those who give the supreme sacrifice of their lives to stand against tyranny & injustice. It is not earned simply by being rich, powerful or educated.

"Two, throughout history many great Muslims have been inspired by Karbala & sacrificed their lives to stand against oppression, colonial rule, injustice.

"Three, today the struggle continues against oppression of occupation & injustice in occupied Kashmir."

The premier added that the Kashmiris, who were fighting against the worst form of military oppression and tyranny, should be "inspired" by Karbala to remain steadfast in their courage.

"Their struggle against tyranny & injustice will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter to share the lessons that could be learnt from Iman Hussain's legacy.

"Let us draw strength from the legacy of Imam Hussain Ibn e Ali (R.A), the embodiment of bravery and determination in the face of oppression and tyranny. May we learn to meet every challenge ahead with the same fortitude and courage."

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said "mankind will remain indebted to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) for his supreme sacrifice in the path of truth and justice."

"His example of patience and trust in Allah in the face of extreme brutality & oppression has been a source of inspiration to the oppressed people around the world!" he added.

Karachi

The main procession in the city was taken out from Nishtar Park after a Majlis, which was led by Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi, with five to six thousand mourners, according to police officials.

The procession reached Tibet Centre around 1pm where afternoon prayers were offered, led by Maulana Ali Afzaal. After the prayers, the procession moved through Numaish Chowrangi, Sea Breeze, Empress Market, Regal Chowk and Bolton Market, ending at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

Map of the route the procession took. — Photo Courtesy: Karachi Police
Map of the route the procession took. — Photo Courtesy: Karachi Police

A spokesperson for Karachi Police said 6,368 policemen and three companies of the Rapid Response Unit were deployed for the security of the processions. A further 90 snipers were also present along the route of the main procession.

A total of 12,455 policemen were deputed for the security of 513 Majalis and 281 processions in the city, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said 1,095 officials of the Traffic Police were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic along the route.

Additionally, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said police coordinated with Shia Scout organisations for security arrangements.

Peshawar

A total of 12 processions were taken out in Peshawar, according to police officials. Strict security arrangements were made while cell phone services were completely suspended in the city.

At least 10,600 policemen and 1,400 Frontier Corps officials were deployed for security while the situation was also being monitored from the police command and control room. The areas through which the processions passed were sealed and no unrelated person was allowed to enter, police said, adding that the roads along the route were also washed in view of the pandemic.

Quetta

The main procession in Balochistan's capital emerged from Shuhada Chowk on Alamdar Road. It was led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Syed Dawood Agha. The procession passed through its traditional routes and reached Meezan Chowk, where afternoon prayers were offered.

At least 10,000 security officials were deployed for protection of the mourners. Mobile phone services in the city remained suspended until 12am, according to police.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said searching and sweeping of processions' routes had been completed while security officials and snipers remained posted.

He further said three battalions of the Pakistan Army were on standby in case of any untoward incident and that two helicopters were being used to keep an eye on the situation from the air. Control rooms were established to monitor the situation, he said.

Comments (18)

Nvv
Aug 30, 2020 12:38pm
So much of security arrangement? Something seriously wrong in the society!!!!
Johnny sins
Aug 30, 2020 01:11pm
Why do you need tight security?
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Aug 30, 2020 01:13pm
"Cell phone services remain suspended in some areas " - I thought this happens only in India
Fastrack
Aug 30, 2020 02:43pm
Social distancing?
Merge of Equals
Aug 30, 2020 03:09pm
This does only one thing at that is to serve Covid and yet we are to believe Pakistan has less than 300k infections.
Brownman
Aug 30, 2020 03:40pm
Iran must be so happy with Pakistan.
A shah
Aug 30, 2020 04:51pm
How about observing some social distancing too?
Syed Ali
Aug 30, 2020 05:40pm
@Brownman, Why?
Binod
Aug 30, 2020 05:48pm
Security from whom??
Ramrajya Satya
Aug 30, 2020 06:48pm
Shameful - curbing mobile phone activity - bad governance.
Sarah Khan
Aug 30, 2020 06:56pm
Why security is needed? In India last year these processions were held peacefully without any threat.
Ramana
Aug 30, 2020 08:01pm
All the best
Ahmed
Aug 30, 2020 08:26pm
@Johnny sins, Because Indian sponsor terrorism roaming in Pakistan for trouble.
Aamir hazari
Aug 30, 2020 08:56pm
Million of indian read our Dawn newspaper and are really concern what is going on our Country.
M. Emad
Aug 31, 2020 12:23am
They should have rescue people from flood water.
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 31, 2020 03:04am
Thanks to LEAs for maintaing strict security for passing on peaceful processions from one point to another point and for guarding majalis on 9th and 10th of Muharram as no untowards incident happened. Hope same level of security would be maintained in entire country by the Police and Rangers till the last day of Muharram. Indeed it was a team work and proper coordination and all personnel deserve a pat on their back individually with certicates of appreciation should be given to all of them.
Multani
Aug 31, 2020 07:04am
Thanks IK for highlighting the suffering of all Shias around the world and those Kashmiri Muslims braving the atrocities of fascist Hindus of India where all minorities including Dalits and non Brahmins are treated poorly. World community must hold Modi responsible.
Multani
Aug 31, 2020 07:14am
Our soldiers protect the Shia community, Indians shoot at them, we can request Iran to give asylum to all Shias in India.
