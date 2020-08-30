Youm-i-Ashura being observed nationwide amid tight security

Youm-i-Ashura is being observed nationwide on Sunday to pay homage to Imam Hussain and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security arrangements to protect mourners from any untoward incident.

Processions are being carried out in various cities as thousands of security personnel protect the mourners while cell phone services in areas across the country also remain suspended.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that "an exemplary story of magnificent sacrifice was written on Youm-i-Ashura".

"Karbala marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain but it is also the dawn of a new chapter in the history of Islam's rise," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter to share the lessons that could be learnt from Iman Hussain's legacy.

"Let us draw strength from the legacy of Imam Hussain Ibn e Ali (R.A), the embodiment of bravery and determination in the face of oppression and tyranny. May we learn to meet every challenge ahead with the same fortitude and courage."

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said "mankind will remain indebted to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) for his supreme sacrifice in the path of truth and justice."

"His example of patience and trust in Allah in the face of extreme brutality & oppression has been a source of inspiration to the oppressed people around the world!" he added.

Karachi

The main procession in the city was taken out from Nishtar Park after a Majlis, which was led by Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi, with five to six thousand mourners, according to police officials.

The procession will reach Tibet Centre around 1pm where afternoon prayers will be offered, led by Maulana Ali Afzaal. After the prayers, the procession will move through Numaish Chowrangi, Sea Breeze, Empress Market, Regal Chowk and Bolton Market, ending at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

Map of the route the procession will take. — Photo Courtesy: Karachi Police

A spokesperson for Karachi Police said 6,368 policemen and three companies of the Rapid Response Unit have been deployed for the security of the processions. A further 90 snipers are also present along the route of the main procession.

A total of 12,455 policemen have been deputed for the security of 513 Majalis and 281 processions in the city, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said 1,095 officials of the Traffic Police have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic along the route. Police have appealed to the citizens to keep an eye on their surroundings and contact the police helpline in case of any suspicious activity.

Additionally, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said police is coordinating with Shia Scout organisations for security arrangements.

Peshawar

A total of 12 processions will be taken out in Peshawar, according to police officials. Strict security arrangements have been made while cell phone services have been completely suspended in the city.

At least 10,600 policemen and 1,400 Frontier Corps officials have been deployed for security while the situation is also being monitored from the police command and control room. The areas through which the processions will pass have been sealed and no unrelated person is allowed to enter, police said, adding that the roads along the route have also been washed in view of the pandemic.

Quetta

The main procession in Balochistan's capital has emerged from Shuhada Chowk on Alamdar Road. It is being led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Syed Dawood Agha. The procession will pass through its traditional routes and reach Meezan Chowk, where afternoon prayers will be offered.

At least 10,000 security officials have been deployed for protection of the mourners. Mobile phone services in the city will remain suspended until 12am, according to police.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said searching and sweeping of processions' routes had been completed while security officials and snipers would remain posted.

He further said three battalions of the Pakistan Army were on standby in case of any untoward incident and that two helicopters were being used to keep an eye on the situation from the air. Control rooms have also been established to monitor the situation, he said.