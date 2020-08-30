DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 30, 2020

UAE scraps Israel boycott in new step towards normal ties

ReutersUpdated 30 Aug 2020

Email

President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree abolishing a boycott law as part of “the UAE’s efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation”. — AFp/File
President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree abolishing a boycott law as part of “the UAE’s efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation”. — AFp/File

DUBAI: The president of the United Arab Emirates scrapped an economic boycott against Israel, allowing trade and financial agreements between the countries in another key step towards normal ties, the UAE’s state news agency reported on Saturday.

Israel and the UAE said on Aug 13 they would normalise diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump that reshapes the order of Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran.

President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree abolishing a boycott law as part of “the UAE’s efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation,” the WAM news agency said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the UAE had taken “an important step towards peace, which will yield substantial economic and commercial achievements for both people while strengthening the stability in the region.”

The announcement came as Israeli flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines Ltd prepared to operate the country’s first direct flight between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.

An Israeli government delegation and top aides to Trump, including his senior adviser Jared Kushner, are due to travel on the flight on Aug 31, a US official said.

Before the Aug 13 deal can be officially signed, details must be agreed on issues such as the opening of embassies, trade and travel links.

Israel's Channel 13 TV said bilateral trade could initially be worth $4 billion a year, a figure it said could soon be tripled or quadrupled. Government officials did not immediately confirm that estimate.

Israeli Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster said Israel was working on potential joint projects that could help improve the oil-rich Gulf nation’s food security, such as water desalination and crop cultivation in the desert.

“With their money and our experience, we could go a long way,” he told Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM in an interview on Friday.

Officials from the two countries recently said they were looking at cooperation in defence, medicine, tourism and technology.

The decree announced on Saturday means UAE citizens and businesses will be free to do business with Israel.

The two countries do not yet have official air links, and it was unclear whether Monday’s El Al flight would be able to fly over Saudi Arabia — which has no official ties with Israel — to cut down on flight time.

In May, an Etihad Airways plane flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv to deliver supplies to the Palestinians to help fight coronavirus, marking the first known flight by an UAE carrier to Israel.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2020

Israel UAE Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
RAja Raman
Aug 30, 2020 11:34am
Pragmatic step by UAE.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Aug 2020

Port operations

THE recent torrential rains and unprecedented urban flooding in Karachi have adversely disturbed port operations,...
30 Aug 2020

Polio storm

THE global monitoring body for polio has voiced serious reservations regarding the prospects for eradicating the...
30 Aug 2020

PTA’s arbitrary moves

IN yet another vaguely worded statement, it emerged that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked...
29 Aug 2020

Orphan city

IT seemed as though all the sins of omission and commission inflicted on Karachi over several decades came together...
29 Aug 2020

Funds for LGs

IN a generous move, Punjab’s ruling set-up has ‘in principle’ decided to do a huge favour to local ...
29 Aug 2020

Christchurch conclusion

ON Thursday, the white supremacist who killed 51 people and injured dozens more in two mosques in Christchurch, New...