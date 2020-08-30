DAWN.COM

Shujaat asks PM to visit crisis-hit Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter 30 Aug 2020

Chaudhry Shujaat said the clean water issue was significant among other problems of Karachi. — Photo courtesy PTV/File
LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Husain has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi to revolve its problems.

“PM Khan should visit Karachi for a week and issue orders for resolution of its problems. He must ensure that his orders are implemented,” he said on Saturday while showing concern over the condition of Karachi after devastating rains.

“Karachi always became a victim of political statement mongering. All major political parties have been in power in Karachi. There remained the governor’s rule also, mayors and administrators were also posted but regretfully nothing was done for the good of people of Karachi except hurling accusation at one another,” he regretted.

Chaudhry Shujaat said the clean water issue was significant among other problems of Karachi. Attention should be paid to the problem of cleanliness as the most people showed ‘haath ki safai’ rather than work on cleanliness of Karachi. “Here power means only money.”

He said whenever calamity hit the city it was said the mayor would work but he (mayor) complained of having no powers. When things go beyond control, then the army is requested to supervise cleanliness campaigns.

The PML-Q chief said the problem of Karachi was not that of division of powers but forming policy about administrative matters. “For this, the people who are at the helm of affairs should not pass the buck to others. All stakeholders’ wishes should be included and put forth ... so that the problems of Karachi should immediately be solved,” he said, and added that the example of the Argentine premier was before everyone that should be emulated.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2020

