DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 29, 2020

Dying mother dolphin struggles to save baby in Mauritius lagoon after oil spill

Reuters 29 Aug 2020

Email

A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius August 26, 2020. Picture taken August 26, 2020. – Reuters
A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius August 26, 2020. Picture taken August 26, 2020. – Reuters

The baby dolphin rolled over on its side, floating on the surface. Its mother repeatedly nudged its head above the oily waves in a lagoon in Mauritius, where environmentalists are demanding an investigation into the deaths of dozens of dolphins following an oil spill.

The footage – obtained by Reuters from a fisherman who tried to help rescue the dolphins – showed the last desperate moments of the mother and her calf before they both died.

At least 40 dolphins have been found dead in Mauritius – 38 who washed ashore, as well as the mother and her baby – since Monday, when a Japanese ship was scuttled after running aground in July and leaking oil.

The death toll may rise: Yasfeer Heenaye, the 31-year-old fisherman who filmed the mother and baby, said he saw nearly 200 dolphins inside the reef Friday morning, 25-30 of them dead.

“Some were injured and some were just floating,” Heenaye said. Fishermen were trying to herd the dolphins out of the lagoon into the open seas.

“Inside the reef there is oil spill on the water – if they stay inside maybe all of them will die – but if they go outside maybe they will survive. We were trying to push the dolphins outside the reef, making noise in the boat to make the dolphins go outside the reef,” he said.

“There was a mother and her baby [...] he was very tired, he didn’t swim well. But the mum stayed alongside him, she didn’t leave her baby to go with the group. All the way she stayed with him. She was trying to protect him [...] to push the baby to get back with the group.”

But the baby wallowed on its side and died in front of them, floating on the waves, he said.

“When I was seeing this, there was tears in my eyes. I am a parent of a little daughter, it is very difficult for me to see the mother struggle and try her best to save her baby,” Heenaye said.

A short while later, the mother had convulsions and died too, said another witness, Reuben Pillay.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sriz1
Aug 29, 2020 10:22am
There are tears in our eyes too. Sometimes it's better to just leave children to their fate, suffocate if that's their destiny. Good lesson for mother India too.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 29, 2020 10:45am
this is heartbreaking
Recommend 0
Sherman
Aug 29, 2020 10:51am
So sad.Mother is mother.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

29 Aug 2020

Orphan city

IT seemed as though all the sins of omission and commission inflicted on Karachi over several decades came together...
29 Aug 2020

Funds for LGs

IN a generous move, Punjab’s ruling set-up has ‘in principle’ decided to do a huge favour to local ...
29 Aug 2020

Christchurch conclusion

ON Thursday, the white supremacist who killed 51 people and injured dozens more in two mosques in Christchurch, New...
Updated 28 Aug 2020

IHC ruling

THE preamble to the Constitution says: “The state shall exercise its powers and authority through the chosen...
28 Aug 2020

Reopening tourism

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s interest in promoting tourism in the country has culminated in the formation of the...
28 Aug 2020

Acid attack

ON Sunday, two women in Karachi became victims of yet another horrific acid attack. Reportedly, a man and woman ...