Today's Paper | August 29, 2020

FM casts doubt on authenticity of media report

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated 29 Aug 2020

Qureshi said the government was not worried about the announcement of a multi-party conference by the opposition. — AP/File
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the authenticity of a news report on alleged offshore properties and businesses of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt-Gen retired Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family will be clear soon.

“It is now a common practice that the news is run without confirmation. A news should be made public once it is confirmed. The truth in this case will come to the fore soon,” he said in response to questions put by some journalists here on Friday.

Answering another question, Mr Qureshi said the government was not worried about the announcement of a multi-party conference by the opposition.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country for treatment on humanitarian grounds after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. “However, he (Nawaz) is not sharing his medical reports with the government as per the condition. Rather, he is doing politics while sitting there. Shahbaz Sharif is also violating the affidavit he had submitted. Ethically, Nawaz Sharif should return to the country and face cases against him if he is in good health,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2020

Truth
Aug 29, 2020 12:21pm
How do army generals in Pakistan afford to put their kids into foreign universities or even sometimes shift abroad altogether?
Recommend 0
Kris
Aug 29, 2020 12:21pm
Don't you have an all powerful investigative agency NAB to look into these charges? Perhaps they will sort this out in due course?
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 29, 2020 12:22pm
His highness Qureshi giving advice !
Recommend 0
Fayaz Mahessar
Aug 29, 2020 12:33pm
As Prime Minister Imran Khan says there is different law for rich and different for poor. Nothing will happen to him. Media will forget, no judge will take suo motu action.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Aug 29, 2020 12:42pm
Will IK break his silence?
Recommend 0

