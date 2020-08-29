FM casts doubt on authenticity of media report

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the authenticity of a news report on alleged offshore properties and businesses of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt-Gen retired Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family will be clear soon.

“It is now a common practice that the news is run without confirmation. A news should be made public once it is confirmed. The truth in this case will come to the fore soon,” he said in response to questions put by some journalists here on Friday.

Answering another question, Mr Qureshi said the government was not worried about the announcement of a multi-party conference by the opposition.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country for treatment on humanitarian grounds after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. “However, he (Nawaz) is not sharing his medical reports with the government as per the condition. Rather, he is doing politics while sitting there. Shahbaz Sharif is also violating the affidavit he had submitted. Ethically, Nawaz Sharif should return to the country and face cases against him if he is in good health,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2020