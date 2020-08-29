DAWN.COM

August 29, 2020

First Israel-Emirates commercial flight set for Monday

AFPUpdated 29 Aug 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to give a statement at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel on August 17, 2020. — Reuters/File
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to give a statement at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel on August 17, 2020. — Reuters/File

JERUSALEM: An Israeli-American delegation will fly on the first commercial flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates on Monday after a landmark deal between the countries, officials said on Friday. “An official Israeli delegation will go to Abu Dhabi on a direct El Al flight for the first time ever,” a spokesman for Israel’s national carrier said, noting the flight from Tel Aviv was set for Monday.

Jared Kushner, top aide and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, has confirmed he will be on the flight, alongside National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat will be leading the “professional delegation”.

The talks in Abu Dhabi will seek ways to boost cooperation on issues including aviation, tourism, trade, health, energy and security, Netanyahu’s office said. Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on August 13 to establish full diplomatic ties, including direct commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, the main city of the Emirates.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2020

Abdul
Aug 29, 2020 10:48am
Good job!!!
