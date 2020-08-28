Karachi's miseries continue day after record torrential rains

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah headed out on a tour of Karachi on Friday, a day after the city was wrecked by record torrential rains that led to the deaths of at least 19 people.

Major thoroughfares and roads in several parts of the city remain submerged in water and many areas continue to face power outages.

In an update on the power situation in the city, Karachi Electric said several areas were "inaccessible due to high water levels".

The company further said that many of its vehicles on their way to areas such as DHA and Surjani, which are among the worst affected areas of the city, remain stranded.

Power was restored in some areas, the company said, adding that its "teams are coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure swift power restoration to other locations".

"Power will continue to remain closed until all standing water is cleared."

Disruption in signals of several networks across the city was also reported. According to spokesman of cellular company Mobilink (Jazz), infrastructure in several areas of the city was damaged from flooding due to which services were disrupted.

The company said technical teams were working to repair infrastructure and that services will be resumed as soon as possible.

CM chides affected residents for encroachments

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited Nursery, Rashid Minhas Road and Yar Mohammad Goth among other areas, where he was briefed about the water drainage situation.

On his visit to Yar Mohammad Goth, the chief minister heard complaints of power outages and other issues being faced by the residents.

Shah also chided the people for "building houses in the belly of the Malir River".

"The entire city is sinking because of your encroachments," he said. "You blocked Malir River in the name of Agha Town".

During his visit to Nursery, residents told Shah that the drainage system was badly affected due to construction on the right side of Sharae Faisal.

The chief minister instructed the managing director of the Water Board to review the city's master plan and submit a report on the matter. Shah said he wanted to know which of the buildings had affected water drainage in the metropolis.

The CM was told that the drainpipe crossing Rashid Minhas road, which has caved in due to rain, has "contracted" resulting in the flooding of Drigh Road underpass. Officials said the underpass would be cleared of water as soon as it was drained by the pipe.

The chief minister also directed authorities to repair the road in question.