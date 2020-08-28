DAWN.COM

Allowing Nawaz to leave was a 'mistake', says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 28 Aug 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to ARY anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — ARY screengrab via Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to ARY anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — ARY screengrab via Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to leave the country was a "mistake" and that his government "regretted" the decision.

In a wide-ranging interview to ARY News on Thursday night, the prime minister hinted that the government was pressurised into sending Nawaz abroad, saying that the reports presented to the government suggested that the PML-N supremo was severely ill.

The federal cabinet, he said, had held a long debate over whether the government should let Nawaz leave on humanitarian grounds.

Furthermore, the prime minister added, the court had declared that the government would be responsible, should anything happen to Nawaz. The premier also recalled that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif submitted indemnity bonds worth Rs7 billion, promising Nawaz would return to the country.

"Now we feel embarrassed. Now he [Nawaz] has started doing politics [from] there as well and, when you see him, it seems like there is nothing [wrong] with him.

"We did not give and NRO, we tried our best to do what we could, but the medical opinion presented to us was that if we didn't do anything, he [Nawaz] could die, that he might not even reach London. This is what we were told and after that we would have been held responsible. So after that we sent him in good faith."

When asked if he would order an inquiry in order to confirm if he was presented with "fake reports", the prime minister said that he had been in contact with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid — whom he described as a "die-hard, visionary worker" of the ruling PTI — at the time and she conveyed all medical opinions regarding Nawaz's condition. He said that Dr Faisal, who is an expert of infectious diseases, had concluded that Nawaz's platelets count did not pose much of a threat but some related diseases may lead to serious problems.

In response to a question, the prime minister admitted that a royal had asked the government to let Nawaz leave, but refused to take a name citing "international relations".

"They (Sharifs) do have connections abroad. But they (the royal) did not assert it, they said it in a very polite manner. It wasn't like 'if you don't do this, this will happen'."

He, however, insisted that the request from the unnamed king was "not an issue" for him.

"I would never have allowed [Nawaz to leave] if medical opinion did not suggest that his life in danger."

Prime Minister Imran also lamented that the country had suffered in the past because "there have always been two laws, one for the powerful and one for the weak".

He criticised the infamous verdict passed by then chief justice Mohammad Munir that "justified martial law" and added that it "showed that might is right".

FATF blacklist

The PM also addressed the recent opposition move to block two bills regarding measures in compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He pointed out that the country was placed on FATF grey list during PML-N's tenure and the PTI government had introduced the bills in order to prevent the financial watchdog from placing Pakistan on its blacklist.

He warned that if Pakistan was placed on the blacklist, the country would suffer the same challenges as Iran as all international organisations would stop dealing with the country. As a result, he said, the rupee would fall which would lead to inflation.

"People talk about inflation now. If we are placed on the blacklist, we will experience inflation that would ruin our economy."

He repeated that the incumbent government had inherited a crumbling economy, which has only now started to recover. If Pakistan was placed on the blacklist, the country "would face destruction that India is working towards".

He condemned the opposition for blocking the legislation despite knowing that India has been trying to place Pakistan's name on the blacklist for the past two years. He said that the opposition is insisting that the government takes out money laundering sections from the bills and have also proposed 34 amendments in the NAB Ordinance which essentially mean to "dig a grave and bury NAB in it".

Ali Sabir
Aug 28, 2020 11:18am
Yes. Nawaz escaped due to a lack of political courage.
KSRana
Aug 28, 2020 11:21am
But your people told you were not responsible for leaving Nawaj from Pakistan.U-turn
Anti-Corruption
Aug 28, 2020 11:22am
The way Nawaz Sharif fooled everyone by playing ill, is not only embarrassing to IK and his party, but the whole nation.
F Khan
Aug 28, 2020 11:23am
Another U Turn.
Hari
Aug 28, 2020 11:25am
Next PM will allow you ,don't feel bad now. Allowing Mushruf is ok ?
Imran Hakro
Aug 28, 2020 11:25am
No Mr. PM No. You should accept that you gave him NRO
Manish
Aug 28, 2020 11:26am
Now , how you leave that is question.
F Khan
Aug 28, 2020 11:27am
Karachi is devastated by historic torrential rains in 90 years and our PM thinks NS going to London is a bigger issue. Pity.
Always Indian
Aug 28, 2020 11:29am
Yes lost a hostage!!
NK Ali
Aug 28, 2020 11:31am
Mr. PM, it is too late to lament. Nawaz is a man whose word is like tissue paper. He backed out of an agreement after 8 years of exile in Saudia. He even denied his signature on the agreement when the Saudi ambassador showed it on various TV channels. What compelled you to let him go is better left unspoken. Salams
Asim Malik
Aug 28, 2020 11:35am
Goverenment should focus on other pressing issues. Karachi is drowning and our economy is shrinking, whereas the current leadership is more interested in political point scoring only.
Tariq Awan
Aug 28, 2020 11:36am
You guys are holy! You can make mistake and pardon yourself!
Vishal
Aug 28, 2020 11:36am
You did this cause once table turn Nawaz will let you go to UK. Please stop fooling people around you.
Rizwan
Aug 28, 2020 11:40am
Karachi sinks while you are still stuck with your petty politics. Why don't you think about who forced you into politics and not curse that person cause if you had not come in politics, you would not have to face the shame that you have not been able to defeat Nawaz Sharif not one bit yet you have all institutions on your side. U have further exposed your extreme bias, hatred and unkind side to Karachites who now see every move of yours as full of empty politics n nothing else.
Ahmed
Aug 28, 2020 11:44am
Both government and opposition have an agreement under which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad . Now Imran Khan is trying to fool the public by giving such statements.
Science
Aug 28, 2020 11:46am
Please give resignation if you committed such blunder.
sultan alam
Aug 28, 2020 11:49am
I K, if that was a favour to nawaz he may return it when he swaps places with you.
Johnny sins
Aug 28, 2020 11:55am
Letting IK win was his master stroke!
Yes one
Aug 28, 2020 12:02pm
NS: corruption was a mistake
Jojo
Aug 28, 2020 12:02pm
IK accepts that it was his fault. Incompetence accepted by IK.
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 28, 2020 12:09pm
Forget about Nawaz. Sooner or later everyone has to die. This punishment is enough he can not come back to Pakistan. They might have love for London or other countries. They can not live without Pakistan. Here they are emperor. They can have people around them who always praise them.They can hit and rebuke any one. In abroad they are just like normal citizen and has to abide by law. That they can't do. Concentrate on development of country.
wake up and smell the coffee
Aug 28, 2020 12:13pm
Someone should have the guts to tell Imran Khan that harping on NS every day will do zero for the development of Pakistan. He is obsessed by NS. It's not healthy. I think he is jealous of the fact that despite six years of character assassination - Nawaz would still thrash Imran at the polls if elections were to be held.
AZulfi
Aug 28, 2020 12:13pm
@F Khan, what is your provincial government doing? After the 18th amendment It is their responsibility. Plz enlighten us
Chrís Dăń
Aug 28, 2020 12:17pm
It was.
Chrís Dăń
Aug 28, 2020 12:17pm
@KSRana, who is"Nawaj"?
Chrís Dăń
Aug 28, 2020 12:18pm
@F Khan, no. A bold and a honest admittance by an honest man.
