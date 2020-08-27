DAWN.COM

'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 27 Aug 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" Karachi's people "in their time of crisis". — DawnNewsTV
As an unprecedented monsoon spell continued to batter Karachi on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

The premier said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall, that so far has claimed dozens of lives in Karachi alone.

"My government is fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi," he said via tweets.

"I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and am in constant contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and Sindh governor for regular updates."

"Have directed NDMA chairman to immediately not only rescue stranded people, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis," added the prime minister.

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi."

The current monsoon spell in Sindh has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which has yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

Earlier this month, NDMA — a federal agency which is designed to move in and launch operations when disasters strike — was tasked by the prime minister to clean Karachi’s storm drains.

Editorial: The state this megacity is in is no less than a man-made disaster

A statement issued by the NDMA said that three major nullahs — Gujjar, Korangi and Mowach Goth drains — were cleaned through consistent operation conducted in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which led the work to desilt the mega structures.

The cleaning of the drains also gave an opportunity to the critics of the Pakistan Peoples Party for its performance over the past 12 years ruling Sindh.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central vice president and leader of the parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh questioned the performance and ‘political will’ of the PPP government and said that the political party had failed to do the job in 12 years which “the NDMA has done in five days”.

“The NDMA has given the task to the FWO for cleaning dirt and sludge from the three main rainwater drains, which has been almost 95pc completed in five days,” he said in a statement.

Comments (19)

Brownman
Aug 27, 2020 09:12pm
Karachi needs Governor Raj.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Aug 27, 2020 09:13pm
Thank you PM Imran Khan. All eyes at you.
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Aug 27, 2020 09:13pm
Yes sure. Keep on watching.
Recommend 0
sagar
Aug 27, 2020 09:16pm
Foreign loans jumped by 263% in July. Naya Pakistan in the making.
Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 27, 2020 09:24pm
Wasn't a similar promise last year ?
Recommend 0
Zeedxb
Aug 27, 2020 09:27pm
This is a reactive mode step. Our whole country politics and people work on reactive mode and that too when there is opportunity. There is no hope and no point putting money on a dead horse that sadly the country has become
Recommend 0
SMI
Aug 27, 2020 09:27pm
We trusted you and we are expecting permanent relief for the people of Karachi. Just keep in mind Karachi is the main commercial HUB of Pakistan !
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 27, 2020 09:37pm
Thanks Mr. PM, it would be better if you travel to Karachi and see the damaged and suffering of the people in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh province. If it was Lahore, don't you go there?
Recommend 0
Dr. Khan, Chicago
Aug 27, 2020 09:41pm
Whenever there is a natural calamity in Pakistan, people of Karachi are first to respond, today Karachi needs help, where is Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Nidz
Aug 27, 2020 09:44pm
No talking We need Action PLEASE!!!!!
Recommend 0
Deee
Aug 27, 2020 09:44pm
"...the PPP government and said that the political party had failed to do the job in 12 years which “the NDMA has done in five days" The only thing you need to understand about this party of theft and incompetence
Recommend 0
Fiqa
Aug 27, 2020 09:45pm
Where are you PM, I only hear you but cannot see you?
Recommend 0
Farhan
Aug 27, 2020 09:45pm
I am long time saviour of your party and your work, but now became a critic on PTI after you did the most hatred thing on karachities of pushing the illegal Quota system for an indefinite period and did what even PMLN and PPP could not do in their tenures. With this enemosity to the people of karachi, all your work will be seen critically now.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 27, 2020 09:47pm
@Denali, no.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 27, 2020 09:48pm
@Zeedxb, no. Karachi people need help. Mr. Murad Shah and Bilawal are hopeless.
Recommend 0
Sohail Jamali
Aug 27, 2020 09:50pm
Wow what a PM we’ve got, he’s to instruct NDMA. Isn’t it suppose to work on it’s own?
Recommend 0
Wow
Aug 27, 2020 09:55pm
@Zeedxb, This is not a reactive mode of IK. Karachi responsibility lies with PPP. They have been ruling for decades. IK has only come now. So please give a little time of 2-3 years unlike decades with other lot.
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Aug 27, 2020 09:57pm
@Dr. Khan, Chicago, you have brought a very valid point. And that’s right. Karachi has always been there whenever there was a natural disaster. But today the rest of the country is just watching.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Aug 27, 2020 10:03pm
Karachi missing the famous one call which used to mobilized the workers of Karachi based political party for relive work
Recommend 0

