DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 27, 2020

Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights to Pakistan from December

Dawn.com 27 Aug 2020

Email

The airline will operate flights from Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport. — AFP/File
The airline will operate flights from Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport. — AFP/File

Virgin Atlantic will start direct flights to Pakistan from December this year, the British airline announced on Thursday.

Direct flights will be flown from Heathrow Airport to both Islamabad and Lahore. Additionally, the airline will operate direct flights to Islamabad from Manchester Airport.

Bookings will start from September, the airline added.

The announcement comes after the British Airways (BA) sought permission from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to operate flights to Lahore. Earlier this week, a team of experts from the airline had visited Allama Iqbal International Airport to review arrangements made by the airport management.

The airline started flights to Islamabad this month, which had been suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

BA had resumed flights to Pakistan in 2019, after an 11-year hiatus. The airline had suspended services to Pakistan in Sept 2008 in the wake of the Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A sad journey

A sad journey

While the senior Bizenjo stuck to the fundamentals, the son chose to be a pragmatist.

Editorial

Updated 27 Aug 2020

Afghan Taliban visit

THE news that the Taliban delegation visiting Islamabad has had productive discussions with the Pakistani side led ...
27 Aug 2020

Africa’s polio win

IN a major breakthrough, following a three-decade-long campaign, the African continent has been declared free of the...
27 Aug 2020

Monsoon catastrophe

THE disaster that strikes Karachi during the monsoon season is once again on full display. It is a searing ...
Updated 26 Aug 2020

A rosy picture?

THE recent ‘economic turnaround’ has taken many by surprise and spawned optimism about a quicker-than-expected...
26 Aug 2020

Dangerous words

IT is disturbing how people in public office think so little of calling for individuals to be put to death on one...
26 Aug 2020

Libya ceasefire

EVER since the 2011 fall of Libyan strongman Muammar Qadhafi in protests fuelled by the Arab Spring, the North...