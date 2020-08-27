DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 27, 2020

At least 5 killed, urban flooding in parts of Karachi as monsoon spell wreaks havoc

Dawn.com | Qazi Hassan | Imtiaz AliUpdated 27 Aug 2020

People carry a washing machine through a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 27, 2020. — AFP
At least five people were killed in various rain-related incidents and dozens left stranded as the latest monsoon spell continued to lash Karachi on Thursday, officials and rescue services said.

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Landhi area, Edhi services said. HIs body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy during its rescue operation recovered the bodies of two persons from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi Crossing areas, which were handed over to their relatives.

According to a statement issued by the navy, it deployed emergency response teams in aid of the civil administration in various areas that were equipped with boats and other life-saving equipment.

During the operation, the navy teams also rescued 55 people trapped in the flooded areas of Malir and Korangi Crossing, while 20 families stranded in Sammoo Goth were also evacuated to a safe location.

A 22-year-old man drowned in Rexel river, according to Chhipa sources. The body of the man, who could not be identified, was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man drowned in a nullah in Liaquatabad B-1 area, a Chhipa statement said. His body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to data released by the Met department, PAF Faisal Base recorded 130 millimetres of rain while Nazimabad has recorded 105.6mm since morning. Mausamiyat received 74.3mm of rain, while Saadi Town recorded 72mm.

About 98.5mm of rain was recorded in PAF Masroor Base, Surjani received 73mm while Kemari recorded 82.5mm.

Many major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams across the city and many areas of Karachi were experiencing power outages.

Some areas of the city have been without power for more than 10 hours now.

Urban flooding led to the closure of the KPT underpass in Clifton as well as the Punjab Colony, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and Ghareebabad underpasses for traffic, according to the Traffic Police. The situation caused traffic jams on surrounding roads.

According to the Met Office, the city will continue to receive rain until tonight.

Power was suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure, the Karachi Electric's spokesperson said.

Noting that there was "heavy rain and severe flooding" across Karachi, the KE, in a tweet, said: "Power shutdown in effect for public safety as streets, houses and buildings flooded. In this crisis please be prepared for prolonged shutdowns as power restoration is dependent on water receding."

Additionally, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers have urged residents to call helpline 1101 or contact on 0347-9001111 via WhatsApp for assistance, Radio Pakistan reported. Residents can also call Edhi Centre at 115 and Chhipa at 1020.

A relief and rescue operation by the Sindh Rangers is underway. Rangers are also coordinating with NGOs to distribute ration packages in areas where food supply has been affected.

Quoting the Rangers spokesperson, Radio Pakistan reported that teams have been constituted to hasten the rescue operation.

'Disastrous situation'

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said that the incessant, heavy downpour has caused a "disastrous situation" in Karachi.

He further said that due to overflowing of water in Malir and Sukkun Nadi, residents have been stranded, directing authorities to take measures to rescue them. He further said that schools in the area be vacated so stranded residents can be housed in the buildings.

He also instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to provide, food, water and other essential items.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the situation "unusual and abnormal" adding that an "emergency response" was required.

In a tweet, he said that he had briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the situation in Karachi.

"PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required," the governor said.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a tweet, said that this year, Sindh has seen the "worst monsoons in 90 years". The statement, however, was not confirmed by the Met department.

Bilawal also urged people to "keep all those in your thoughts who have already been working 24/7 to assist citizens during this record breaking unprecedented natural disaster".

Videos on social media showed roads inundated with water in DHA and some residents reported rainwater entering houses. Vehicles could be seen submerged as rain continued to lash the city.

Social media users also reported rainwater flooding the roads at Zamzama and parts of Saddar. Furthermore, containers placed for security purposes on MA Jinnah Road were also seen floating in rainwater.

The recent monsoon spell has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which is yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

The death toll from rain-related incidents on Tuesday reached 11 after rescue services recovered five more bodies yesterday.

Edhi rescue services also recovered the body of a man who had drowned last night. The victim had drowned near Bahria Town, Super Highway.

M. Emad
Aug 27, 2020 12:57pm
Rain good for environment.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Aug 27, 2020 01:10pm
Long Live Bhutto!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 27, 2020 01:15pm
The recent monsoon rains and water blockages in Karachi have badly exposed PPP's failure and incompetencies, as Zardari and his cronies looted the tax payers money and did nothing for Karachi. As a result, Sind is in crisis and PPP is only making empty statements.
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Aug 27, 2020 01:32pm
Testing time for Karachi
Recommend 0
CU
Aug 27, 2020 01:41pm
Everyone including the people are to blame. No one wants to pay taxes or keep their surroundings clean or vote for the right local leaders.
Recommend 0
M Abdul
Aug 27, 2020 03:23pm
How is wearing a mask going to protect us now? You were afraid of COVID19, the sewerage has spewed all over the cities, whatever else had been germinating has probably come out and contaminated the streets...you were lucky someone else told you about COVID19, who is going to tell you what the sewerage was brewing for decades? Will you conduct tests? Will you disinfect the entire city? Will you invent super - masks? What oh great visionaries are you going to do next? Oh wait, I know... NOTHING!
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Aug 27, 2020 03:45pm
NDMA, PN, KPT, and max volunteers, scouts, as well as heavy machinery be used to tackle the situation. It may be taken into account that the weather of Sindh has now changed due to global warming, and this going to happen each year. A reassessment of whole stragedy how to deal with should be devised by experts & engineers. New lifted roads and bridges, and disallow of habitations near Lyari River, Hub River, and Malir River be implemented. Prayers & best wishes for Karachiiites.
Recommend 0
Abdulla
Aug 27, 2020 03:52pm
Disaster nobody cares for people. Unfortunate. Already people suffered from inflation, unemployment, debt and severe poverty.
Recommend 0
Sumitomo
Aug 27, 2020 04:34pm
Karachi or Mumbai. We have not learnt how to manage the drainage yet.
Recommend 0
vicky
Aug 27, 2020 04:53pm
Seems Karachiaites are the most loved once.....more love to them
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 27, 2020 05:02pm
Karachi resembles Singapore
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Aug 27, 2020 05:18pm
No money no honey.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Aug 27, 2020 05:20pm
Pakistan very poor in drainage system, because over crowded and not a planned colonies.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Aug 27, 2020 05:20pm
No water problem in Karachi next year!!
Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 27, 2020 05:21pm
A good opportunity to revert Khi back to its Federal Status and bypass all these cronys
Recommend 0
Syedpk
Aug 27, 2020 05:43pm
@CU, Karachiites pay majority of the coutry taxes dude. With 10+% of the countries population, share of taxes is from 40% to 70% of the countrys total collection.
Recommend 0

