DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 27, 2020

At least 19 killed amid urban flooding as Karachi records highest rainfall in a day ever

Dawn.com | Qazi Hassan | Imtiaz AliUpdated 27 Aug 2020

Email

People carry a washing machine through a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 27, 2020. — AFP
People carry a washing machine through a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 27, 2020. — AFP

At least 19 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday, officials and rescue services said, taking the tally of deaths during the three-day monsoon spell in the city to 30.

Meteorological officials said downpours in August have shattered 89-year-old records for the city.

Some 484mm (19 inches) of rain has fallen this month so far, city weatherman Sardar Sarfaraz told Reuters.

“It has never rained so much in the month of August, according to our data,” Sarfaraz said, adding that the data went back to 1931.

The Met department said Karachi received 223.5mm of rain in just 12 hours on Thursday alone, the highest amount of rain ever recorded in a single day in the city.

The previous 24-hour record was on July 26, 1967, when 211.3mm was recorded at Masroor base.

The crisis-like situation led Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to announce a public holiday for tomorrow. A statement issued by his office said all government, semi-government and private institutions except essential services will remain closed only in Karachi on Friday.

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Landhi area, Edhi services said. His body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy during its rescue operation recovered the bodies of two persons from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi Crossing areas, which were handed over to their relatives.

According to a statement issued by the navy, it deployed emergency response teams in aid of the civil administration in various areas that were equipped with boats and other life-saving equipment.

During the operation, the navy teams also rescued 55 people trapped in the flooded areas of Malir and Korangi Crossing, while 20 families stranded in Sammoo Goth were also evacuated to a safe location.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

A man, identified as 26-year-old Umer Hayat, died due to electric shock at the rooftop of a building in Bukhari Commercial Area of DHA Phase 6, said South SSP Sheeraz Nazeer. His body was shifted to the South City Hospital.

A 42-year-old woman, Nusrat, drowned inside her house in PECHS, said Dr Seemin Jamali of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where her body was brought. The deceased was a differently abled woman and was wheelchair-bound.

A 30-year-old man was found floating in a drain in Liaquatabad B-1 area. Area SHO Liaquat Hayat Mehsud said it appeared that the man drowned somewhere in the Lyari River and strong currents brought his body there, which was recovered and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A 22-year-old man drowned in the Lyari River near Raxer Lane, according to Chhipa sources. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The body of 18-year-old Imran Mohammed, who drowned in a stream at Bahria Town yesterday, was also recovered on Thursday, an Edhi Foundation spokesperson said.

A 25-year-old man died due to electrocution at Rehri Goth in Sukhan area whose body was brought to the JPMC, said Dr Jamali.

Mohammed Ali, 45, died after his motorcycle slipped due to rain in Baldia Town, according to rescue services.

A 13-year-old boy died when he suffered an electric shock in Punjab Colony.

Moreover, a 60-year-old man died in a rain-related incident in Gulistan-i-Jauhar area whose relatives took away his body without allowing doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death, said Jamali.

A 14-year-old boy, Rafay Kareem, died after a wall collapsed in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Thursday night, according to Dr Jamali of the JPMC, where his body was brought.

According to Kareem's family, a wall of Saima Apartments collapsed due to land slide and fell down on the boy.

Meanwhile, six people died in another wall collapse incident. According to Rangers and the SSP East, two women and four children died after a wall collapsed at Saima Mall near Millennium Mall in Gulistan-i-Jauhar in the evening. The bodies were shifted to the JPMC. Two people were also rescued in injured condition and shifted to a nearby hospital, a Rangers spokesperson said.

According to data released by the Met department, PAF Faisal Base recorded 223.5 millimetres of rain while Nazimabad has recorded 159.1mm since morning. University Road received 68.2mm of rain, while Saadi Town recorded 101.7mm.

About 148.5mm of rain was recorded in PAF Masroor Base, Surjani received 193.1mm while Kemari recorded 167.5mm.

Army continues rescue work

In a statement, the military's media wing said many areas were inundated and people stranded due to heavy rains in various parts of Sindh.

An Army Flood Emergency Control Centre has been established in Karachi for assisting flood victims while a medical camp has been set up at the district centre of Gulberg, Liaqatabad and New Karachi for providing necessary medical care, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

It said the dewatering of more than 36 sites in Karachi had been completed while cooked meals covering 10,000 people had been distributed among flood victims in various areas.

Meanwhile, army engineers completed the enhancement of the bund along M9 near the Northern Bypass to avoid flooding.

Army troops also filled a breach in the Malir River near Quaidabad, according to the ISPR.

"Pakistan Army engineer boats are busy in shifting people to safer places," the statement said.

A relief and medical camp has also been established in Latifabad area of Hyderabad. Food was provided to the affected population while army engineers were busy in dewatering various areas, it added.

According to the ISPR, army troops "have been forwardly placed at Dadu for any eventuality and spillover at Nai Gaj Dam".

The banks of Puran Nullah in tehsil Jhudo of Mirpurkhas district had been damaged due to heavy rains, as a result of which water entered the nearest five villages. However, the breach was plugged with the combined efforts of army troops and civil administration to stop the flow of water to these areas, the ISPR said.

Authorities urge residents to stay indoors

Many major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams across the city and many areas of Karachi were experiencing power outages.

Some areas of the city have been without power for more than 10 hours now.

Urban flooding led to the closure of the KPT underpass in Clifton as well as the Punjab Colony, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and Ghareebabad underpasses for traffic, according to the Traffic Police. The situation caused traffic jams on surrounding roads.

According to the Met Office, the city will continue to receive rain until tonight.

Power was suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure, the Karachi Electric's spokesperson said.

Noting that there was "heavy rain and severe flooding" across Karachi, the KE, in a tweet, said: "Power shutdown in effect for public safety as streets, houses and buildings flooded. In this crisis please be prepared for prolonged shutdowns as power restoration is dependent on water receding."

Additionally, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers have urged residents to call helpline 1101 or contact on 0347-9001111 via WhatsApp for assistance, Radio Pakistan reported. Residents can also call Edhi Centre at 115 and Chhipa at 1020.

Due to power outages, Edhi's 115 helpline service was affected, the organisation said in a statement, adding that rainwater had also entered the Edhi control room.

A relief and rescue operation by the Sindh Rangers is underway. Rangers are also coordinating with NGOs to distribute ration packages in areas where food supply has been affected.

Quoting the Rangers spokesperson, Radio Pakistan reported that teams have been constituted to hasten the rescue operation.

'Disastrous situation'

Chief Minister Shah, in a statement, said that the incessant, heavy downpour has caused a "disastrous situation" in Karachi.

He further said that due to overflowing of water in Malir and Sukkun Nadi, residents have been stranded, directing authorities to take measures to rescue them. He further said that schools in the area be vacated so stranded residents can be housed in the buildings.

He also instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to provide food, water and other essential items.

Amid criticism of the Sindh government, Shah in a second statement in the evening denied what he called "the impression that the city has been left helpless".

He said government teams had been supervising the rescue work throughout the day but the accumulated water could not be drained unless there was a break in the rain.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the situation "unusual and abnormal" adding that an "emergency response" was required.

In a tweet, he said that he had briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the situation in Karachi.

"PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required," the governor said.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a tweet, said that this year, Sindh has seen the "worst monsoons in 90 years".

Bilawal also urged people to "keep all those in your thoughts who have already been working 24/7 to assist citizens during this record breaking unprecedented natural disaster".

Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister Imran on commerce, feared the rain would hit exports.

“Our exports consignments are being delayed and hence our exports for the month of August may be affected,” Dawood said on Twitter.

Videos on social media showed roads inundated with water in DHA and some residents reported rainwater entering houses. Vehicles could be seen submerged as rain continued to lash the city.

Social media users also reported rainwater flooding the roads at Zamzama and parts of Saddar. Furthermore, containers placed for security purposes on MA Jinnah Road were also seen floating in rainwater.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

The recent monsoon spell has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which is yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (45)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Aug 27, 2020 12:57pm
Rain good for environment.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Aug 27, 2020 01:10pm
Long Live Bhutto!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 27, 2020 01:15pm
The recent monsoon rains and water blockages in Karachi have badly exposed PPP's failure and incompetencies, as Zardari and his cronies looted the tax payers money and did nothing for Karachi. As a result, Sind is in crisis and PPP is only making empty statements.
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Aug 27, 2020 01:32pm
Testing time for Karachi
Recommend 0
CU
Aug 27, 2020 01:41pm
Everyone including the people are to blame. No one wants to pay taxes or keep their surroundings clean or vote for the right local leaders.
Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 27, 2020 02:29pm
Pleas Close it
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 27, 2020 02:50pm
Rains have beneficial effects on body and soothing the mind.
Recommend 0
M Abdul
Aug 27, 2020 03:23pm
How is wearing a mask going to protect us now? You were afraid of COVID19, the sewerage has spewed all over the cities, whatever else had been germinating has probably come out and contaminated the streets...you were lucky someone else told you about COVID19, who is going to tell you what the sewerage was brewing for decades? Will you conduct tests? Will you disinfect the entire city? Will you invent super - masks? What oh great visionaries are you going to do next? Oh wait, I know... NOTHING!
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Aug 27, 2020 03:45pm
NDMA, PN, KPT, and max volunteers, scouts, as well as heavy machinery be used to tackle the situation. It may be taken into account that the weather of Sindh has now changed due to global warming, and this going to happen each year. A reassessment of whole stragedy how to deal with should be devised by experts & engineers. New lifted roads and bridges, and disallow of habitations near Lyari River, Hub River, and Malir River be implemented. Prayers & best wishes for Karachiiites.
Recommend 0
Abdulla
Aug 27, 2020 03:52pm
Disaster nobody cares for people. Unfortunate. Already people suffered from inflation, unemployment, debt and severe poverty.
Recommend 0
Sumitomo
Aug 27, 2020 04:34pm
Karachi or Mumbai. We have not learnt how to manage the drainage yet.
Recommend 0
vicky
Aug 27, 2020 04:53pm
Seems Karachiaites are the most loved once.....more love to them
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 27, 2020 05:02pm
Karachi resembles Singapore
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Aug 27, 2020 05:18pm
No money no honey.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Aug 27, 2020 05:20pm
Pakistan very poor in drainage system, because over crowded and not a planned colonies.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Aug 27, 2020 05:20pm
No water problem in Karachi next year!!
Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 27, 2020 05:21pm
A good opportunity to revert Khi back to its Federal Status and bypass all these cronys
Recommend 0
Syedpk
Aug 27, 2020 05:43pm
@CU, Karachiites pay majority of the coutry taxes dude. With 10+% of the countries population, share of taxes is from 40% to 70% of the countrys total collection.
Recommend 0
Kam
Aug 27, 2020 06:06pm
Naya Pakistan
Recommend 0
Abdul Rasheed.
Aug 27, 2020 06:17pm
@Syedpk, only businessmen paying taxes not general public
Recommend 0
Lahori
Aug 27, 2020 06:19pm
Take away the powers from incompetent and corrupt PPP and give Karachi to federal government.
Recommend 0
kim
Aug 27, 2020 06:25pm
@Jojo, Please dont disgrace Singapore!
Recommend 0
Khateeb
Aug 27, 2020 06:28pm
population Explosion erases all good effort done by PPP government. PTI have been vocal for population despite ignoring its ill effects. Each family is having 8 to 10 children local infrastructure is not able to cope such population increase.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 27, 2020 06:39pm
@CU, How true Sir.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 27, 2020 06:41pm
@Ali, When we will stop repeating these sort of hackneyed ancient disasters. How long does it take to learn a lesson.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Aug 27, 2020 07:10pm
@CU, Collecting taxes is govt's responsibility. They have the power to enforce laws fairly. Yes,no revenue, no money for infrastructure.
Recommend 0
Sajid
Aug 27, 2020 07:10pm
Imran Khan must take Karachi under federal government. Karachi cannot be controlled by Sindh incompetent corrupt government
Recommend 0
Kamran
Aug 27, 2020 07:11pm
The current disaster is the outcome of PPP's corrupt government work in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Fahim
Aug 27, 2020 07:13pm
Unfortunately Karachi is hostage in the hands of looters and money grabbers of Interior Sindh waderas.
Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 27, 2020 07:16pm
Bilawal instructed Murad Shah to take necessary steps. What a pity. Karachi is crying.
Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Aug 27, 2020 07:19pm
Karachi's disasterous situation justifies that Sindh govt should go.home and city be handed over to armed forces indefinitely for relief and restructuring
Recommend 0
Pak
Aug 27, 2020 07:27pm
@Jojo, Mumbai resembles Venice.
Recommend 0
Sundeep Eamani
Aug 27, 2020 07:58pm
That positively looks like a slum of a city.
Recommend 0
Ash
Aug 27, 2020 08:02pm
Karachi needs to be taken away from the hands of the provincial government. And PTI people like Mr Ali Zaidi need to start doing instead of childishly playing the blame game on Twitter and the media. We voted for you to take action not to just talk.
Recommend 0
Abdul Qader
Aug 27, 2020 08:13pm
My cousin brother aged 24 got electrocuted at 43-c building main khyebukhari... my point being the number of deaths is way more then reported....KE should be held responsible
Recommend 0
za
Aug 27, 2020 08:28pm
No one can fix this problems even Army too.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rab Siddiqi
Aug 27, 2020 08:34pm
Rain impact on Karachi in not an imortant issue for Govt. The burning topic and current object of Gov, is how to bring Nawaz Sharif back home from London!
Recommend 0
Mamoo
Aug 27, 2020 08:59pm
What a mess Karachi has become, and the people blaming everyone under the Sun but themselves. Who keeps voting in those who couldn't run a tea stand? Who is running multiple A/C's in their homes at the same time then complains about electric faults in their area? Who keeps their houses clean but don't care where their rubbish ends up? Who is not paying their fair share of taxes, but complains about lack of infrastructure? I think a little introspection and a community mindset is required.
Recommend 0
Aamer
Aug 27, 2020 09:25pm
@Riaz Uddin, And who should we handover DHA to?
Recommend 0
Dr. Khan, Chicago
Aug 27, 2020 09:41pm
A million dollar question for Quizzical minds: Whenever there is a natural calamity in Pakistan, people of Karachi are first to respond, today Karachi needs help, where is Pakistan?
Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Aug 27, 2020 10:12pm
Keep voting for PPP.
Recommend 0
Indian Buddy
Aug 27, 2020 10:47pm
One would like to know if there are any areas in Karachi, which don't get flooded and remain above water, when such rains take place? The reporting from Pakistan gives an impression to the outside world that entire Karachi has gotten submerged!
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Aug 27, 2020 11:08pm
Thank you PPP and MQM. No planning or drains....
Recommend 0
Captain
Aug 27, 2020 11:16pm
@Taimur, what for ?
Recommend 0
Jaffar
Aug 27, 2020 11:28pm
No remorse for Karachi saeed ghani still playing the dirty politics Imran still trying to be an ertugrul And nawaz trying to be an innocent Zardari is honest While people wade through the flood waters Drag the waters some more like never before
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A sad journey

A sad journey

While the senior Bizenjo stuck to the fundamentals, the son chose to be a pragmatist.

Editorial

Updated 27 Aug 2020

Afghan Taliban visit

THE news that the Taliban delegation visiting Islamabad has had productive discussions with the Pakistani side led ...
27 Aug 2020

Africa’s polio win

IN a major breakthrough, following a three-decade-long campaign, the African continent has been declared free of the...
27 Aug 2020

Monsoon catastrophe

THE disaster that strikes Karachi during the monsoon season is once again on full display. It is a searing ...
Updated 26 Aug 2020

A rosy picture?

THE recent ‘economic turnaround’ has taken many by surprise and spawned optimism about a quicker-than-expected...
26 Aug 2020

Dangerous words

IT is disturbing how people in public office think so little of calling for individuals to be put to death on one...
26 Aug 2020

Libya ceasefire

EVER since the 2011 fall of Libyan strongman Muammar Qadhafi in protests fuelled by the Arab Spring, the North...