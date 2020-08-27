At least 1 killed as another monsoon spell wreaks havoc in parts of Karachi

At least one person was electrocuted to death in Karachi's Landhi area, Edhi services said, as rain continued to lash the city on Thursday.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

According to data released by the Met department, PAF Faisal Base recorded 130 millimetres of rain while Nazimabad has recorded 105.6 mm since morning. Mausamiyat received 74.3mm of rain, while Saadi Town recorded 72mm.

About 98.5mm of rain was recorded in PAF Masroor Base, Surjani received 73mm while Kemari recorded 82.5mm.

Many major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams across the city and many areas of Karachi were experiencing power outages.

According to the Met Office, the city will continue to receive rain until tonight.

Power was suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure, the Karachi Electric's spokesperson said.

Noting that there was "heavy rain and severe flooding" across Karachi, the KE, in a tweet, said: "Power shutdown in effect for public safety as streets, houses and buildings flooded. In this crisis please be prepared for prolonged shutdowns as power restoration is dependent on water receding."

Additionally, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers have urged residents to call helpline 1101 or contact on 0347-9001111 via WhatsApp for assistance, Radio Pakistan reported. Residents can also call Edhi Centre at 115 and Chhipa at 1020.

A relief and rescue operation by the Sindh Rangers is underway. Rangers are also coordinating with NGOs to distribute ration packages in areas where food supply has been affected.

Quoting the Rangers spokesperson, Radio Pakistan reported that teams have been constituted to hasten the rescue operation.

'Disastrous situation'

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said that the incessant, heavy downpour has caused a "disastrous situation" in Karachi.

He further said that due to overflowing of water in Malir and Sukkun Nadi, residents have been stranded, directing authorities to take measures to rescue them. He further said that schools in the area be vacated so stranded residents can be housed in the buildings.

He also instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to provide, food, water and other essential items.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the situation "unusual and abnormal" adding that an "emergency response" was required.

In a tweet, he said that he had briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the situation in Karachi.

"PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required," the governor said.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a tweet, said that this year, Sindh has seen the "worst monsoons in 90 years". The statement, however, was not confirmed by the Met department.

Bilawal also urged people to "keep all those in your thoughts who have already been working 24/7 to assist citizens during this record breaking unprecedented natural disaster".

Videos on social media showed roads inundated with water in DHA and some residents reported rainwater entering houses. Vehicles could be seen submerged as rain continued to lash the city.

Social media users also reported rainwater flooding the roads at Zamzama and parts of Saddar. Furthermore, containers placed for security purposes on MA Jinnah Road were also seen floating in rainwater.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

The recent monsoon spell has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which is yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

The death toll from rain-related incidents on Tuesday reached 11 after rescue services recovered five more bodies yesterday.

Edhi rescue services also recovered the body of a man who had drowned last night. The victim had drowned near Bahria Town, Super Highway.