Today's Paper | August 27, 2020

Another monsoon spell wreaks havoc in parts of Karachi

Dawn.com | Qazi HassanUpdated 27 Aug 2020

A boy wades through a flooded street with submerged vehicles during the monsoon rain in Karachi. — Reuters
Karachi neighbourhoods reported light to heavy showers on Thursday as a new spell of monsoon began in the city.

Several major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams across the city and many areas of Karachi were experiencing power outages.

According to data released by the Met department, the heaviest spell between 8am-10am was received by the PAF Masroor Base area, where 22 millimetres of rain was recorded.

About 15mm rain was recorded in Landhi, 12.5mm in Kemar and 10.5mm in PAF Faisal Base from 8am-10am. Other areas, including Saadi Town, Nazimabad (Paposh), North Karachi, University Road recorded light showers in the morning.

Videos on social media showed roads inundated with water and some residents reported rainwater entering houses. Vehicles could be seen submerged as rain continued to lash the city.

The recent monsoon spell has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which is yet to be drained. Rainwater damaged vehicles, property in addition to deaths caused by rain-related incidents.

The death toll from rain-related incidents on Tuesday reached 11 after rescue services recovered five more bodies yesterday.

