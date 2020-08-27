British Airways seeks permission to operate flights to Lahore

RAWALPINDI: After resuming flight operations to Islamabad from the United Kingdom, British Airways (BA) is seeking permission from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to start operating flights to Lahore, as a team of experts from the airline visited Allama Iqbal International Airport earlier this week to review arrangements made by the airport management.

The airline resumed flight operations to Islamabad in August, which had been suspended due to outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Yes, the British Airways has been seeking permission from PCAA to resume flights to Lahore from the UK as a BA team has visited Allama Iqbal International Airport to review the arrangements made by the airport management,” a senior official from the PCAA said.

He said that the number of flights from the UK to Islamabad have also been increased. The airline started operating direct flights three times a week to and from London’s Heathrow Airport and Islamabad. The first flight landed in Islamabad on Aug 14 as extra precautionary measures were taken for the safety of its crew and passengers.

The airline had already sought confirmation from the airport management about routine cleaning and precautionary measures against coronavirus for safety of the crew and passengers.

Airportauthorities have been ensuring cleanliness at airports in both Lahore and Islamabad as washrooms, lounges, and check-in areas have been cleaned and disinfected on a routine basis, during the lockdown. Social distancing is also being being observed at both airports.

British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019, more than 10 years after a hotel bombing in Islamabad in 2008 led to the suspension of its flights to Pakistan. However, flight operations were suspended again due to the global spread of coronavirus.

After being granted permission by the PCAA, British Airways started operating three flights a week to Islamabad which has been increased to five flights.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2020