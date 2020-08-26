DAWN.COM

Quitting Pakistan captaincy never crossed my mind, says Azhar

Reuters 26 Aug 2020

Azhar Ali is under fire over his form and leadership during their 1-0 series defeat in England. — AFP/File
Test skipper Azhar Ali came in for criticism over his form and leadership during their 1-0 series defeat in England but the 35-year-old said the thought of stepping down as captain never entered his mind.

Pakistan dominated much of the opening Test in Manchester but England pulled off a memorable three-wicket victory by riding a 139-run sixth-wicket partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

The hosts' dramatic win proved decisive as the next two matches ended in draws.

Azhar Ali, right, shakes hands with England's James Anderson at the end of the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on August 25, 2020. — AP
Pace great Wasim Akram was among those who felt Azhar's passive captaincy allowed Woakes and Buttler to snatch victory in Manchester.

“There were tough times when we lost the first Test, and it was blamed entirely on me,” Azhar told a virtual media conference when asked if he considered stepping down as captain following the criticism.

“It was not easy but I focused only on how we could turn the series around, with my own performance and performance from the entire team. No such thought was in my consideration.”

After managing 0, 18 and 20 in the first two Tests, Azhar scored an unbeaten 141 in the drawn third match, though it was not enough to avoid follow-on.

“The first Test match cost us, of course. If we'd won that match, we'd be sitting here as series winners,” the top order batsman said.

“The disappointment will remain because [...] we missed our opportunity. Credit goes to England for performing well under pressure.”

The teams will clash in a three-match Twenty20 series in Manchester from Friday.

NACParis
Aug 26, 2020 02:41pm
Azhar is being criticised. What about Misbha being both selector and coach. Is he clean???
Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 26, 2020 02:42pm
We need only one coach rather than 4 coaching staff. Too many advise during the matches not helping at all. There's is no improvement in batting and bowling in away tours.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Aug 26, 2020 02:42pm
They thing that sticking with slot is their natural right, let alone asking for performance. .
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 26, 2020 02:45pm
Gentle man. Captaining test side is not his cup of tea. I remember when Misbah quit one day cricket,Azhar Ali was appointed captain of Pakistan team. As a result on his first assignment as captain Pakistan suffered three zero defeat in one day series against Bangladesh . Let him concentrate on his batting for his remaining Carrier.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 26, 2020 02:52pm
Although the recently concluded three test match series of greenshirts against England in England under bio-bubble environment due to Covid-19 did not end as per the expectations and aspirations of their domestic and global fans, supporters, sponsors, admirers, backers and cheer leaders, at the end of the day, the whole unbiased, neutral and non-partisan world knows that they lost the series 0-1 primarily due to sheer bad luck and unfavorable English weather.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 26, 2020 02:56pm
Azhar Ali ---- a Defeated Pakistani captain.
Recommend 0
kkl
Aug 26, 2020 03:25pm
Pakistan is building a future cricket team from last 10 years
Recommend 0
KSRana
Aug 26, 2020 03:26pm
Erturgurl Did not came for help.
Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Aug 26, 2020 03:29pm
Please captain, resign with dignity else you will be out from team like past few captains. Scoring 1 century after 20 fail innings doesn't mean you are good skipper and in form.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 26, 2020 03:37pm
The unnecessarily bloated management structure shows inefficiency and unstated undue support for mediocrity of selected players. As for composition of players in team; either long lines of incompetent, poorly performing, non-innovative and slow batsmen or predictable and ineffective bowlers. What happened to quality all rounders?
Recommend 0

