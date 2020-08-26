DAWN.COM

Indian anti-CAA protest organiser now arrested for involvement in Delhi riots: report

Dawn.com | ReutersUpdated 26 Aug 2020

Before being brought back to Delhi, Imam was in custody at Guwahati jail for comments he had made against the country's citizenship law. —Reuters
Police in India's capital arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was previously involved in organising protests against the country's contentious citizenship law, in connection with the deadly riots that rocked New Delhi in February, it emerged on Wednesday.

At least 50 people were killed in Delhi's worst communal violence in decades in February, over two-thirds of them from India's Muslim minority. Mosques were burnt and vandalised along with Hindu-owned shops and at least 15 Hindus were killed.

According to The Indian Express, Imam was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and was brought back to Delhi from Assam on Sunday on a production warrant.

Before being moved, Imam was already in police custody at Guwahati jail for comments made against the citizenship law last year, the report said, adding that he had also tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21.

Besides Delhi, police in UP, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have booked Imam on charges of sedition. He had already been arrested in two cases of violence at a Delhi university, for instigating and abetting the riots by making an inflammatory speech, according to the report.

On July 25, Delhi police had charged the JNU student with sedition before a Delhi court for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The police had made the allegations in its charge sheet filed before the court in a case related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) earlier this year, NDTV reported.

"He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation," the charge sheet said.

"In the garb of protesting against the CAA, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to 'chakka jam', thereby disrupting normal life," it added.

It further alleged that Imam openly defied the Constitution and called it a "fascist" document.

Imam shot to prominence when he helped to organise a mass sit-in in New Delhi, one of the many rallies staged over more than a month against India's citizenship law that the protesters said discriminated against Muslims.

He was arrested on January 29, after he made comments that the ruling Hindu nationalist party said were seditious.

The 31-year-old history student had angered nationalists in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with what they said was a seditious call for the restive northeastern region of Assam to be “cut” from the rest of the country.

Desi dimag
Aug 26, 2020 03:55pm
Hear his anti national speeches and see how dangerous he is.
hemant
Aug 26, 2020 03:58pm
Good outcome...
S.P.DAS 1
Aug 26, 2020 04:02pm
In India he has been just arrested and brought before the majesty of Law. Had he been in Pakistan, he would have just been vanished in the thin air. India is a soft democracy bound by Law and constitution. Such elements are misusing the liberal democracy anywhere in the world.
misu
Aug 26, 2020 04:03pm
If he had given similar comments in Pakistan, imagine the repurcussions.
Truth
Aug 26, 2020 04:03pm
Good. Such people should be held accountable for the loss of lives.
Amit
Aug 26, 2020 04:09pm
His grandfather should have migrated to pious islamic land where all are treated equally,
A Shah
Aug 26, 2020 04:12pm
Freedom of expression must be guaranteed at all costs. Such actions by state must be condemned.
Murli
Aug 26, 2020 04:14pm
FATF is coming closer, please focus on that. India is doing good cleaning its place.
M. Emad
Aug 26, 2020 04:19pm
CAA passed by the Parliament of India.
Imran
Aug 26, 2020 04:19pm
Please buy the book 'Delhi riots 2020'. It contains all the details up-to-date.
Multani
Aug 26, 2020 04:21pm
After his release , we must offer him asylum in Pakistan, he can be provided a safe haven to spend rest of his life.
kums
Aug 26, 2020 04:22pm
@A Shah, Not at the cost of 50 lives.
kums
Aug 26, 2020 04:22pm
Truth behind the riots is slowly but steadily unraveling.
krishb
Aug 26, 2020 04:26pm
you want to compare other countries to pakistan
kp
Aug 26, 2020 04:27pm
A person wants to wage war against others and inciting violence is called activist? Video is available as a proof. Government must deal with iron fist.
Ramana
Aug 26, 2020 04:37pm
@Multani, very very nice
Abinash
Aug 26, 2020 04:38pm
Law should take its course and he should end up where he deserves. Had he been in Pakistan he would have vanished into thin air (evaporated).
Furrukh Rao
Aug 26, 2020 04:41pm
Very good decision.
raj
Aug 26, 2020 04:50pm
Another zakir naik in the making. His early arrest has nipped the rebellion of the hatemonger in the bud
