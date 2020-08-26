DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 26, 2020

IHC disposes of petition challenging Shahzad Akbar's appointment as adviser, says it is PM's prerogative

Tahir Naseer 26 Aug 2020

Email

Mirza Shahzad Akbar was the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability but was last month appointed as adviser with the same portfolio.
Mirza Shahzad Akbar was the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability but was last month appointed as adviser with the same portfolio.

Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging the appointment of Mirza Shahzad Akbar as adviser to the prime minister, saying that it is the "exclusive prerogative" of the premier to appoint anyone as his aide.

The high court chief justice was hearing a petition filed yesterday by Advocate Pervez Zahoor that challenged Akbar's appointment as the prime minister's adviser. The petition urged the court to declare Akbar's appointment null and void and argued that Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had also questioned the aide's credentials and his appointment as adviser on accountability.

Akbar was the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability but was last month appointed as adviser with the same portfolio.

In the nine-page verdict, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the Constitution allows the president to appoint no more than five advisers on the advice of the prime minister.

"The prime minister may tender advice to the president to appoint not more than five advisers," the judgement read. Prime Minister Imran Khan currently has five advisers and 14 aides in his cabinet.

"The president is empowered under Article 93 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 to appoint, on the advice of the prime minister, not more than five advisers," it said. "A court cannot substitute its own opinion with that of the prime minister and the matter thus falls outside the ambit of justiciability".

Justice Minallah also noted that the petitioner did not present any record that would prove Akbar's interference in the affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

While addressing the petitioner's argument that Akbar "was not eligible" to sit in the meetings of the federal cabinet or the parliament, the high court chief justice said that advisers "have a right to speak and otherwise take part in the proceedings of either house" but are not entitled to vote.

The ruling added that an adviser is not part of the federal cabinet and is not entitled to attend its meetings "except when required to do so by the prime minister and, that too, pursuant to a special invitation". It also observed that an adviser is not "authorised" to act as the government's spokesperson.

Regarding Akbar's position as the chairman of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), the IHC verdict said that the matter has been challenged in the Supreme Court and a "detailed judgement in the matter is awaited".

"It is, therefore, obvious that propriety requires this court to exercise restraint to the extent of the aforementioned appointment," the high court ruled.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Alhaj Abid Hussain
Aug 26, 2020 01:47pm
He is being paid from public money to deal with opponents and to defame opposition leadership
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Aug 26, 2020 01:47pm
IHC is right
Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 26, 2020 01:58pm
He's doing a good job, keep it up.
Recommend 0
Guest2019
Aug 26, 2020 02:00pm
Shazad Akbar is a competant and trusted advisor to the PM. He diesnt mibce his words, and more importantly, backs up every corruption and lie of the oppostion with evidence. He is proving to be not just a thorn, but a dagger, in the side of looters, plunderers and corrupt to the core PML N. So much so that they are having to resort to filing pathetic petitions against his appointment. Well done Mr Shazad Akbar, you've got them worried!.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 26 Aug 2020

A rosy picture?

THE recent ‘economic turnaround’ has taken many by surprise and spawned optimism about a quicker-than-expected...
26 Aug 2020

Dangerous words

IT is disturbing how people in public office think so little of calling for individuals to be put to death on one...
26 Aug 2020

Libya ceasefire

EVER since the 2011 fall of Libyan strongman Muammar Qadhafi in protests fuelled by the Arab Spring, the North...
25 Aug 2020

Pepco’s revival

AROUND eight years after Pepco was ‘abolished’ — on paper the power company was not wound up formally under ...
25 Aug 2020

Banning groups

THERE is no shortage of banned militant groups in Pakistan, and with the proscription of a heretofore largely ...
25 Aug 2020

Smog season ahead

THE masks may not come off as yet in Pakistan even if the Covid-19 threat that has loomed large over the world...