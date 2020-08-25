DAWN.COM

'No more NROs': PM Imran lashes out at opposition for defeating two FATF-related bills in Senate

Dawn.comUpdated 25 Aug 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the opposition in a series of tweets. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lambasted the opposition for defeating two bills related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the Senate, accusing his political rivals of seeking to sabotage efforts for Pakistan's exit from the watchdog's 'grey list' for their personal interests.

The premier conveyed his criticism through a series of tweets hours after the opposition-dominated Senate rejected the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill, both of which were passed by the National Assembly just a day earlier.

Palpably unhappy at the non-approval of what he termed as "critical" FATF-related legislation, Prime Minister Imran said he had maintained from the beginning that "the self-serving interests of the opposition leaders and the country's interests are divergent."

He said with the tightening of the accountability noose, opposition leaders have "become desperate to save their corrupt money by trying to prevent parliament from functioning".

The prime minister accused the opposition of first seeking to undermine the government's "effective Covid-19 strategy", which he called "a recognised global success story" and of now "trying to sabotage Pakistan's efforts to exit FATF grey list".

"Opposition tries to hide behind [the] facade of democracy to protect their loot & plunder," he said, adding that the opposition "would even have Pakistan put on FATF's black list" in order to blackmail the government for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concession by "defanging" the National Accountability Bureau.

He said the opposition members "keep threatening to bring down [the] government unless given NRO".

"Let me make clear: No matter what happens, my government will not allow any NRO as it would be [a] betrayal of nation's trust in holding plunderers of public wealth accountable," the premier proclaimed.

He said former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf had given NROs to the leaders of two political parties, a reference to the PML-N and PPP, which he said "quadrupled our debt & destroyed economy".

"There will be no more NROs," Prime Minister Imran concluded.

On Monday, the government through a well-planned strategy and with covert support of opposition parties had managed to get the two FATF-related bills — Anti-Money Laundering and ICT Waqf Properties — passed from the National Assembly after a heated debate on the role of NAB.

The anti-money laundering bill gives more powers to investigating agencies in the fight against money laundering and terror financing and suggests increase in sentences and fines.

The ICT Waqf Properties Bill is aimed at improving and streamlining the “management, supervision and administration of Waqf properties". The bill after its passage from the Senate would put all the Waqf properties, including mosques, Khanqahs, shrines and dargahs, and contributions and donations of all kinds to these places under the control of the government.

Pakistan

Comments (9)

NACParis
Aug 25, 2020 11:10pm
The actual faces of looters have been exposed. The rejection shows that not only leadership is involved in corruption but most of their MNAs and MPAs also.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 25, 2020 11:18pm
The country has no confidence in Imran Khan
Recommend 0
Alhaj Abid Hussain
Aug 25, 2020 11:28pm
You can’t hide your inabilities behind this slogan for long time .
Recommend 0
Over Seas Pak
Aug 25, 2020 11:34pm
Keep it strong Captain!
Recommend 0
Vishal
Aug 25, 2020 11:43pm
Apparently Twitter is the new forum for parliamentary discussions.
Recommend 0
Wajid Khan
Aug 25, 2020 11:44pm
Looters of the country are exposed. Govt. will get it approved sooner or later.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2020 11:45pm
@Fastrack , and headed towards black list now
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 25, 2020 11:46pm
so what is our next list, black or very black
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 25, 2020 11:47pm
Why blame Oppositition? Blame those who were supposed to "Persuade" 'Opposition' to vote for the bill.
Recommend 0

