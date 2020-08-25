Water, water everywhere: Karachi, Hyderabad struggle to stay afloat after two days of rain

Roads flooded, people stranded, homes damaged — citizens hope for miracle as rains wash away government's rhetoric.

Heavy rain lashed Karachi and other districts of Sindh for the second day in a row, submerging many low-lying areas and forcing the provincial government to declare a rain emergency.

As has become the norm, the rainwater flooded streets and even major thoroughfares in the port city, causing damage to hundreds of vehicles besides other infrastructure in these areas.

People wade through a flooded street with submerged vehicles during the monsoon rain on August 25 — Reuters

A woman prepares tea in a flooded house located in unit-2 Latifabad of Hyderabad. — Umair Ali

A general view shows traffic on the road during the monsoon rain on Tuesday. — Reuters

A family leaves unit-2 Latifabad by wading through rainwater on Tuesday afternoon. Many families were marooned by heavy rainfall. — Umair Ali

Commuters drive in a flooded street during the monsoon rain on Tuesday. — Reuters

A man carries a washing machine on his shoulder to pass through Hyderabad railway station where tracks were completely submerged after Monday and Tuesday's rainfall. — Umair Ali

A man swims with the help of empty canisters through a flooded road during the monsoon rain on Tuesday. — Reuters

A view of unit-2 Latifabad from a rooftop on Tuedsay afternoon. Most parts of the area were submerged under rainwater, forcing people to migrate to their relatives' homes. — Umair Ali

A boy wades through a flooded street with submerged vehicles during the monsoon rain on Tuesday. — Reuters

A view of the Hyderabad-Latifabad subway underneath the main railway track. Around 10 feet of rainwater accumulated in the subway after rain started on Monday evening. — Umair Ali

People gather on the stairs of a pedestrian bridge on a flooded road during the downpour on Tuesday. — Reuters

A view of a section of Makki Shah road submerged under rainwater on Tuesday afternoon in Hyderabad. — Umair Ali

A man pushes a motorcycle transporting bags through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Hyderabad on August 25, 2020. — AFP

Header image: A man stands outside his cabin on a flooded street during the heavy downpour on Tuesday. — Reuters