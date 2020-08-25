DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 25, 2020

4 dead, roads submerged as incessant monsoon rains lash Karachi for second day

Imtiaz Ali | Qazi HassanUpdated 25 Aug 2020

A boy wades through a flooded street with submerged vehicles during the monsoon rain in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters
A boy wades through a flooded street with submerged vehicles during the monsoon rain in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters
Residents wade through a flooded street in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo: Twitter
Residents wade through a flooded street in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo: Twitter
Rainwater accumulated near the Sindh High Court in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Rainwater accumulated near the Sindh High Court in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Heavy rains continued for the second day in Karachi on Tuesday, wreaking more havoc on the metropolis, flooding roads and causing a landslide. At least four people, including three children, lost their lives in rain-related accidents.

The hours-long spell, which began before sunrise and continued till night, broke previous records of rainfall recorded in the city during August. The Met department said that Karachi had received 345mm of rainfall so far in August, breaking the previous record of 298mm reported in August 1984.

The department added that the trend was likely to continue for another two days, warning that another system, that was developing right now over the Bay of Bengal, could enter the province and cause heavy rainfall at the end of August or early September.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister, in view of the incessant rainfall, declared a rain emergency in the province, instructing the chief secretary to issue the notification in this regard. The leaves of all government employees have been revoked and they have been directed to report to their respective departments immediately.

Speaking to media persons on a visit to Share Faisal on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that all low-lying areas in the city have been inundated. “I have declared an emergency in view of the prevailing situation,” said Shah. “We stand with the people in this time of difficulty.”

According to data from the Met department, the highest amount of rainfall, 72 millimetres, was recorded at Gulshan-i-Hadeed while Nazimabad recorded 51.6mm, North Karachi 37mm, Surjani Town 25.6mm, Landhi 11.5mm, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal 11mm, Jinnah Terminal 9.6mm while University Road received 8.8mm of rainfall.

Rainwater seen on road near Natha Khan Goth. — DawnNewsTV
Rainwater seen on road near Natha Khan Goth. — DawnNewsTV

Surjani Town and Orangi Town which had received heavy rainfall during the last spell were flooded once again as people started to evacuate from their homes while the Korangi causeway was also shut down due to flooding, DawnNewsTV reported.

Footage showed roads in Landhi and Federal B Area as well as other areas heavily inundated with water.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Four people, including three children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents during the day, according to Edhi rescuers and police.

A 13-year-old boy drowned in a pond created by accumulated rainwater in Musharraf Colony, according to an Edhi rescue team. The body was later retrieved and taken to Murshid Hospital.

Police officials said a 17-year-old boy died due to electric shock in the Haroonabad area. His body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured after a wall of their home collapsed during the rain. Police officials said the injured woman was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment while the body of the child was also shifted to the hospital.

Edhi officials added that another man died after being electrocuted near the main road close to DJ College. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, they said.

Police and rescue officials at the site of the landslide in Gulistan-i-Jauhar. — Photo provided by police
Police and rescue officials at the site of the landslide in Gulistan-i-Jauhar. — Photo provided by police

Landslide damages cars in Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered a landslide in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, damaging several cars and motorcycles parked in the area.

"Police and rescue officials have reached the area," East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai said, adding that no casualties from the landslide had been reported yet.

Electricity supply to certain areas suspended for safety reasons: KE

A spokesperson for the K-Electric (KE) said electricity supply to certain areas of the city had been temporarily suspended for safety reasons. "Power supply in some areas was immediately suspended after light rain last night and it has also been suspended in some areas where the water level is high for safety reasons," the spokesperson said.

"Water has entered the electricity installations in Gulshan, Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Bin Qasim whereas water has also entered homes in low-lying areas of the city and restoring the supply of electricity in flooded areas can be dangerous.

A man stands outside his cabin shop on a flooded street during the monsoon rain in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters
A man stands outside his cabin shop on a flooded street during the monsoon rain in Karachi on Tuesday. — Reuters

"K-Electric teams are in contact with the relevant organisations and teams are working [to restore power]," he added.

A day earlier, two people had died while four others were injured in the Sukhan area of the city after the awning of a gaming zone collapsed due to heavy rainfall at KMC flats near Bhains Colony, according to officials.

The Met office has predicted that the current spell of rain will continue until Wednesday (tomorrow), warning that there was a danger of urban flooding yet again.

"Rain/wind thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday," a weather advisory by the department had said.

"Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin from Monday to Tuesday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela during the period," it added.

PPP under fire

A day earlier, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had lashed out at the PPP and said the people of the city were facing “criminal negligence” on part of the party for the last four years.

Addressing a press conference, Akhtar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent the National Disaster Management Authority to Karachi but now he would request the PM to come himself.

Giving details of funds the KMC received for drains’ cleaning, the mayor said that he got only Rs500 million once and that too on the directives of the Supreme Court.

“Drains of Karachi cannot be cleaned until there is a proper garbage lifting system,” he said and added that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah himself admitted that the KMC was not empowered.

The chief minister, meanwhile, headed out to observe the situation in Karachi, along with Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah and adviser Murtaza Wahab.

While visiting Dr Ziaudding Ahmed Road, CM Shah noted that it was "flooded with rainwater". He directed authorities to install a dewatering system on the Aiwan-i-Sadr Road. Pipes have also been installed in sewerage tunnels near Muslim Gymkhana in order to drain water.

Dr Malaria, Achmed
Aug 25, 2020 03:55pm
Both countries should work on management of rainwater let alone calamity management
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Aug 25, 2020 03:55pm
Looks like Venice
Recommend 0
Jawad
Aug 25, 2020 04:10pm
Nuclear power nation please get your priorities straight.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 25, 2020 04:24pm
The looters will continue to loot and plunder the resources generated by the citizens of Karachi for building their own palaces. No body in this Godforsaken land can do anything about this matter. Who has promised them paradise in the next world after what they keep doing while in power? The dead could have been saved the agony which they went through and the miseries of the masses could have been avoided if the rulers of the province had justly performed their duties.
Recommend 0
SMI
Aug 25, 2020 04:42pm
Karachi should be under Federal Government
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2020 04:48pm
Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2020 04:49pm
@Jawad, It's nuclear power not water power.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Aug 25, 2020 04:55pm
In 70 years no proper drainage of the largest city has not been made. The main reason is that corrupt leadership has pocketed the money allocated several times. Time for accountability.
Recommend 0
Atif
Aug 25, 2020 04:57pm
@Dr Malaria,Achmed you were referring to two countries. One is Pakistan, which is the other?
Recommend 0
Atif
Aug 25, 2020 04:59pm
@M. Siddique, "...time for accountability" Time for building drains.
Recommend 0
Copper
Aug 25, 2020 05:26pm
Jiay Bhutto !
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Aug 25, 2020 05:27pm
@M. Siddique, Two years of accountability, anything to show for it?
Recommend 0
Jojo
Aug 25, 2020 06:38pm
PTI has achieved so much for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Raunak
Aug 25, 2020 06:51pm
This is due to clogged drainage lines due to plastic waste. Mumbai receives almost 100- 200 mm rains in a day. The water clogging problem is reduced by banning plastic and cleaning nallas in summer on regular basis. Karachi should also follow the same
Recommend 0
Salustiano Suay
Aug 25, 2020 07:03pm
Govt.should provide proper drainage system by providing pumping stations and gates if the sea water level is higher in some low lying areas in Karachi.
Recommend 0
SMI
Aug 25, 2020 07:05pm
@Jawad, check nuclear power North Korea we are still in better condition
Recommend 0
Ha
Aug 25, 2020 07:10pm
Looks like CN just woke up!
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 25, 2020 07:15pm
Same story every year....no change....just talk and more talk....
Recommend 0
MoriRo
Aug 25, 2020 07:16pm
@Surya Kant, In the first week of August,Rain water flooded low-lying areas of Mumbai. On social media there was a viral video in which two men can be seen floating down a flooded street on a makeshift raft in the city. In another video it was seen vehicles half-submerged in water as they move along the road.And, a man compared rain flooded streets of Mumbai to Venice.Rains are flooding the New Delhi roads also.. So, may be Europe has only one Venice but South Asia has more than one Venice.
Recommend 0
Khateeb
Aug 25, 2020 07:31pm
PTI support to population explosion is Major reason of Current situation of Karachi. Infrastructure of city is not capable of handling current Mega population .
Recommend 0
Napier Mole FR
Aug 25, 2020 07:39pm
@SMI, Karachi should be under its own metropolitan government.
Recommend 0
Ashraf
Aug 25, 2020 07:44pm
@Jojo, don’t forget it’s the PPP that is responsible for this situation Open up your eyes
Recommend 0
Ashraf
Aug 25, 2020 07:45pm
Where is Bilawal Zardari now?? What has PPP done in the last 30 years?
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Aug 25, 2020 08:00pm
@Atif, Yes which is the other country you are refering to ??
Recommend 0

