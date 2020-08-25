Police investigation team constituted to probe alleged kidnapping of female lawyer in Okara

Okara District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik has formed a high-level investigation team comprising three members to probe the alleged kidnapping of a female lawyer in the Depalpur city of Okara district, a police statement said on Monday.

The case came to limelight after a video and photos of a woman went viral on Twitter purportedly after she was recovered from the captivity of her kidnappers. In the video, she can be seen saying that she is a lawyer as she tries to string together words to explain the ordeal she went through.

Several social media users tweeted her photos and videos, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice and 'JusticeforNasreenAdvocate' was among the top trends on Twitter earlier this morning.

According to a first information report lodged with the lawyer's son as the complainant, Nasreen Irshad was kidnapped on August 15 near Depalpur kutcheri, where she worked. It said she was kidnapped by "unidentified men on gun point" and added that her "life was in danger".

DPO Malik visited Irshad, who was recovered two days ago, at the Depalpur DHQ Hospital, according to the police statement. Malik also met her husband Akmal Wattoo and son Muhammad Moiz and assured them that the perpetrators will not be able to escape the law "no matter how influential they are".

The police team investigating the matter includes Superintendent of Police (investigation) Shamsul Haq Durrani, Depalpur Circle tehsil Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Hussain Zafar and DSP (legal) Kaleemullah.

Police said the woman's statement will be recorded in court as soon as she is discharged from hospital.

According to police, Irshad is a complainant in six other cases, of which five are registered in Haveli Lakkha police station while one is lodged in Baseerpur police station. She is also nominated in two cases and a guarantor in another case, all of which are registered in Haveli Lakkha police station.

One of the cases filed by Irshad in Haveli Lakkha police station in October last year said that she was kidnapped by three men who subjected her to physical torture and forced her to sign blank papers.