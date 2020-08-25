DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 25, 2020

Police investigation team constituted to probe alleged kidnapping of female lawyer in Okara

Imran Gabol 25 Aug 2020

Email

Police assure family that kidnappers will face the law "no matter how influential they are". — AP/File
Police assure family that kidnappers will face the law "no matter how influential they are". — AP/File

Okara District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik has formed a high-level investigation team comprising three members to probe the alleged kidnapping of a female lawyer in the Depalpur city of Okara district, a police statement said on Monday.

The case came to limelight after a video and photos of a woman went viral on Twitter purportedly after she was recovered from the captivity of her kidnappers. In the video, she can be seen saying that she is a lawyer as she tries to string together words to explain the ordeal she went through.

Several social media users tweeted her photos and videos, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice and 'JusticeforNasreenAdvocate' was among the top trends on Twitter earlier this morning.

According to a first information report lodged with the lawyer's son as the complainant, Nasreen Irshad was kidnapped on August 15 near Depalpur kutcheri, where she worked. It said she was kidnapped by "unidentified men on gun point" and added that her "life was in danger".

DPO Malik visited Irshad, who was recovered two days ago, at the Depalpur DHQ Hospital, according to the police statement. Malik also met her husband Akmal Wattoo and son Muhammad Moiz and assured them that the perpetrators will not be able to escape the law "no matter how influential they are".

The police team investigating the matter includes Superintendent of Police (investigation) Shamsul Haq Durrani, Depalpur Circle tehsil Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Hussain Zafar and DSP (legal) Kaleemullah.

Police said the woman's statement will be recorded in court as soon as she is discharged from hospital.

According to police, Irshad is a complainant in six other cases, of which five are registered in Haveli Lakkha police station while one is lodged in Baseerpur police station. She is also nominated in two cases and a guarantor in another case, all of which are registered in Haveli Lakkha police station.

One of the cases filed by Irshad in Haveli Lakkha police station in October last year said that she was kidnapped by three men who subjected her to physical torture and forced her to sign blank papers.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The JKT dilemma

The JKT dilemma

JKT, due to his closeness to Khan, was always an easy target for political rivals who could poke holes in the PTI’s clean image.

Opinion

The JKT dilemma

The JKT dilemma

Arifa Noor
The PM will find it far from easy to quickly restore the visible influence enjoyed by Tareen in the past.

Editorial

25 Aug 2020

Pepco’s revival

AROUND eight years after Pepco was ‘abolished’ — on paper the power company was not wound up formally under ...
25 Aug 2020

Banning groups

THERE is no shortage of banned militant groups in Pakistan, and with the proscription of a heretofore largely ...
25 Aug 2020

Smog season ahead

THE masks may not come off as yet in Pakistan even if the Covid-19 threat that has loomed large over the world...
24 Aug 2020

Iran sanctions threat

THE Trump administration’s handling of its relationship with Iran can best be described as disastrous. Donald ...
24 Aug 2020

Maternal mortality

RELATIVE overall improvement in health services over the last decade has resulted in a decrease in the country’s...
24 Aug 2020

Safety during Muharram

IN light of Muharram processions, according to a recent news report, more than 6,000 police personnel will be...