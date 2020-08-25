DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 25, 2020

Imran asks Chinese entrepreneurs to establish offices in Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 25 Aug 2020

Email

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanging views with a delegation of leading Chinese companies during a meeting on Monday. — PPI
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanging views with a delegation of leading Chinese companies during a meeting on Monday. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: Emphasising the need for more cooperation between China and Pakistan in all fields, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked Chinese entrepreneurs to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.

“Chinese business houses should establish their regional offices in Pakistan,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting with a delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies undertaking business ventures in critical sectors, including energy, communication, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry.

The prime minister, while welcoming the representatives of leading Chinese companies, stated that Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China.

Editorial: It has always been in the common interest of Beijing and Islamabad to cooperate with each other

He reiterated that Pakistan and China have shared destiny. “Strengthening of business-to-business ties of the people of the two countries is a foremost priority,” he added.

China’s ambassador calls Pakistan emerging hub of trade

Prime Minister Khan assured the Chinese investors that his government would accord highest priority to provision of every possible facilitation to Chinese investors.

The delegation comprised representatives of Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China Gezhouba (Group) Pakistan, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company Ltd, China Railway Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and China Mobile Pakistan Limited.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing and Haier CEO Javed Afridi were also present.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, chairman of the Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman of the CPEC Authority retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa also attended the meeting.

The Chinese investors thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and business community in Pakistan. The participants expressed satisfaction over business friendly policies of the present government, especially in improving the ease of doing business. They reaffirmed commitment to further expand their investments and explore more business opportunities in various sectors of the economy. “Various reforms introduced at policy and implementation level have enhanced confidence of the Chinese business community and Pakistan is being looked as a major partner in development in the post Covid-19 environment”, stated the Chinese ambassador.

Later, while launching a tree plantation drive, Chinese Ambassador Jing said Prime Minister Khan’s vision was to make Pakistan a “hub of trade”.

He said China also saw Pakistan as an emerging hub of trade.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the ambassador said the prime minister had categorically announced that the CPEC would strengthen ties between the two brotherly countries.

Media reports said the prime minister had also stressed the need for boosting tourism in Pakistan and talked about scenic beauty of Swat.

Mr Jing appreciated Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2020

CPEC, Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
swiss Neutral
Aug 25, 2020 08:32am
Two iron brothers made for each other. One gets sweet words and other gets hard currency
Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 25, 2020 08:39am
No. Please invest in India.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Aug 25, 2020 08:52am
Nowadays everything is managed online.
Recommend 0
Science
Aug 25, 2020 08:53am
Is this part of CPEC? Please show some data of profit and loan interest.
Recommend 0
S Thapa
Aug 25, 2020 08:55am
COVID has been eradicated, then why is a Imran wearing a mask?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The JKT dilemma

The JKT dilemma

Arifa Noor
The PM will find it far from easy to quickly restore the visible influence enjoyed by Tareen in the past.

Editorial

25 Aug 2020

Pepco’s revival

AROUND eight years after Pepco was ‘abolished’ — on paper the power company was not wound up formally under ...
25 Aug 2020

Banning groups

THERE is no shortage of banned militant groups in Pakistan, and with the proscription of a heretofore largely ...
25 Aug 2020

Smog season ahead

THE masks may not come off as yet in Pakistan even if the Covid-19 threat that has loomed large over the world...
24 Aug 2020

Iran sanctions threat

THE Trump administration’s handling of its relationship with Iran can best be described as disastrous. Donald ...
24 Aug 2020

Maternal mortality

RELATIVE overall improvement in health services over the last decade has resulted in a decrease in the country’s...
24 Aug 2020

Safety during Muharram

IN light of Muharram processions, according to a recent news report, more than 6,000 police personnel will be...