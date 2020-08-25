DAWN.COM

August 25, 2020

Malik Riaz’s son-in-law acquitted in six cases on Rs9.5bn plea bargain

Malik AsadUpdated 25 Aug 2020

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a schedule of payment to the accountability court. — Photo courtesy NAB website/File
ISLAMABAD: The accountability court here on Monday approved acquittal of Zain Malik, son-in-law of property tycoon Malik Riaz, in six cases pertaining to fake accounts after the suspect pledged to pay Rs9.5 billion in plea bargain.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a schedule of payment to the accountability court.

Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir took up applications of Mr Malik seeking acquittal in three under-trial cases and approved them.

Zain undertook to mortgage his six properties and pay Rs4 billion in one case, Rs170 million in another and Rs37 million in the third case to NAB, Rawalpindi Directorate, in three years. He will pay the amount in instalments in three months’ interval.

Mr Malik joined the court’s proceeding through a video link from the UK.

When the judge asked the son-in-law of Malik Riaz whether he knew consequences of acquittal through the plea bargain, he replied in the affirmative.

The acquittal under the plea bargain did not absolve the accused from the case as the conviction stands despite acquittal.

Mr Malik is accused in the fake accounts cases of Pink Residency, Illegal Allotment and Mega Money Laundering.

He is also an accused in the Icon Tower case of Karachi. He has to formally plead in the accountability court in this case for acquittal under the plea bargain.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2020

Comments (16)

Aslam
Aug 25, 2020 08:42am
Justice served?
Recommend 0
Ali khan
Aug 25, 2020 08:49am
The rich can just get away with paying back principal. where is the punishment?
Recommend 0
HKG
Aug 25, 2020 08:49am
NAB must be relieved.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 25, 2020 08:51am
Malik Riaz's another son-in-law Usman Malik recently involved in actress Uzma Khan controversy.
Recommend 0
Tiger
Aug 25, 2020 08:56am
Very bad decision, nothing will change in Pakistan as long as government keep accepting plea aby bargain deals from corrupt politicans and business mafia.
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Aug 25, 2020 09:00am
Who would have a different outcome?
Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Aug 25, 2020 09:05am
When NAB recovers looted wealth from Shareefs and Zardarees???
Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Aug 25, 2020 09:06am
@Ali khan, The culprits must seerve a minimum of 3 years imprisonment.
Recommend 0
Naeem
Aug 25, 2020 09:08am
A silver key opens every door !!!
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 25, 2020 09:09am
Another schedule of payment. How and who will pay? What happened to previous schedule of payments? Might is right. Money has power.
Recommend 0
Santosh
Aug 25, 2020 09:36am
Blood money?
Recommend 0
RA
Aug 25, 2020 09:40am
What a travesty of justice, the rich can plunder and acquire 'plea bargain. by paying a small proportion of the loot.
Recommend 0
Masood A. Khan
Aug 25, 2020 10:08am
If the son-in-law is so corrupt and a thief, what can you say about Malik Riaz's own son and Malik Riaz himself ???
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Aug 25, 2020 10:12am
Justice in land of pure....
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 25, 2020 10:15am
Should there be some jail time too?
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 25, 2020 10:28am
What happened to the claim that law is equal for rich and poor. Shame!
Recommend 0

