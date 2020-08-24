'Vigilance needed to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos,' says COAS during visit to Afghan border

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited troops busy in consolidation operations along the Pak-Afghan border in Dawatoi sector of North Waziristan, where he highlighted the need to remain vigilant and steadfast to prevent hostile elements from reversing the gains made by security forces, the military's media wing said.

According to a series of tweets by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), recent consolidation operations along the Afghan border ensured effective domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were "being sporadically used by terrorists" as hideouts to target the local population and security apparatus in the rear areas.

More than 90 improvised explosive devices were recovered during the course of the operations, the ISPR said, adding that fencing of this arduous stretch of border terrain will commence shortly.

"Security Forces have active control of the last remaining stretch of international border now in North Waziristan. This will further enhance security of public in both North & South Waziristan and strengthen checks over illegal crossing of Pak-Afghan border," a tweet by the military's media wing said.

During his visit, the chief of army staff was also briefed on complementing border security/management measures being undertaken, especially the progress of fencing along the complete Pak-Afghan border.

While interacting with the troops stationed at the border, Gen Bajwa appreciated their "remarkable operational performance and high state of morale", according to the ISPR.

He was quoted as saying that Pakistan was committed to peace and stability and for this reason, it was playing its part by solidifying border security and enhancing the capacity of Frontier Corps and other law-enforcement agencies.

Appreciating tribal people for their "unflinching support" in fighting terrorism, the army chief said that "peace has largely returned to the region, however, it will take collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and LEAs to retain the hard-earned normalcy."

"We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad," the COAS emphasised, according to the ISPR.