DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 24, 2020

'Vigilance needed to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos,' says COAS during visit to Afghan border

Dawn.com 24 Aug 2020

Email

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. --File
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. --File

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited troops busy in consolidation operations along the Pak-Afghan border in Dawatoi sector of North Waziristan, where he highlighted the need to remain vigilant and steadfast to prevent hostile elements from reversing the gains made by security forces, the military's media wing said.

According to a series of tweets by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), recent consolidation operations along the Afghan border ensured effective domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were "being sporadically used by terrorists" as hideouts to target the local population and security apparatus in the rear areas.

More than 90 improvised explosive devices were recovered during the course of the operations, the ISPR said, adding that fencing of this arduous stretch of border terrain will commence shortly.

"Security Forces have active control of the last remaining stretch of international border now in North Waziristan. This will further enhance security of public in both North & South Waziristan and strengthen checks over illegal crossing of Pak-Afghan border," a tweet by the military's media wing said.

During his visit, the chief of army staff was also briefed on complementing border security/management measures being undertaken, especially the progress of fencing along the complete Pak-Afghan border.

While interacting with the troops stationed at the border, Gen Bajwa appreciated their "remarkable operational performance and high state of morale", according to the ISPR.

He was quoted as saying that Pakistan was committed to peace and stability and for this reason, it was playing its part by solidifying border security and enhancing the capacity of Frontier Corps and other law-enforcement agencies.

Appreciating tribal people for their "unflinching support" in fighting terrorism, the army chief said that "peace has largely returned to the region, however, it will take collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and LEAs to retain the hard-earned normalcy."

"We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad," the COAS emphasised, according to the ISPR.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amin
Aug 24, 2020 11:31pm
We sleep peacefully in our homes because you are awake at night guarding the borders. Pakistan Army zindabad.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Aug 2020

Iran sanctions threat

THE Trump administration’s handling of its relationship with Iran can best be described as disastrous. Donald ...
24 Aug 2020

Maternal mortality

RELATIVE overall improvement in health services over the last decade has resulted in a decrease in the country’s...
24 Aug 2020

Safety during Muharram

IN light of Muharram processions, according to a recent news report, more than 6,000 police personnel will be...
23 Aug 2020

The politics of deals

THE PTI government has announced it will exhaust all legal options to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
Updated 23 Aug 2020

FM’s China visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to China was a timely reaffirmation of Islamabad-Beijing ties....
23 Aug 2020

Bad light stoppages

THE countless rain and bad light stoppages during the drawn second cricket Test between Pakistan and England at...