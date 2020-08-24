DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 24, 2020

Hong Kong researchers report first documented coronavirus reinfection in 33-year-old man

Reuters 24 Aug 2020

Email

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 sit together in Hong Kong on August 23. — AFP
People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 sit together in Hong Kong on August 23. — AFP

A Hong Kong man who recovered from Covid-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human reinfection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday.

The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread among the global population despite herd immunity, they said.

The 33-year-old man was cleared of Covid-19 and discharged from a hospital in April, but tested positive again after returning from Spain via Britain on August 15.

The patient had appeared to be previously healthy, researchers said in the paper, which was accepted by the international medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

He was found to have contracted a different coronavirus strain from the one he had previously contracted and remained asymptomatic for the second infection.

“The finding does not mean taking vaccines will be useless,” Dr Kai-Wang To, one of the leading authors of the paper, told Reuters.

“Immunity induced by vaccination can be different from those induced by natural infection,” To said. ”We will need to wait for the results of the vaccine trials to see if how effective vaccines are.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday that there was no need to jump to any conclusions in response to the Hong Kong case.

Instances of people discharged from hospitals and testing positive again for Covid-19 infection have been reported in mainland China.

However, in those cases it was not clear whether they had contracted the virus again after full recovery — as happened to the Hong Kong patient — or still had the virus in their body from the initial infection.

The preliminary number of patients in China who tested positive again once being discharged from hospital was five per cent to 15pc, Wang Guiqiang, an infectious disease specialist in China's expert group for Covid-19 treatment, said during a press briefing in May.

One explanation was that the virus still existed in the lungs of patients but was not detected in samples taken from upper parts of the respiratory tract, he said.

Other possible causes were low sensitivity of tests and weak immunity that could lead to persistent positive results, he added.

Jeffrey Barrett, an expert and consultant with the Covid-19 Genome Project at Britain's Wellcome Sanger Institute, said in emailed comments to Reuters that it was very hard to make any strong inference from a single observation.

“Given the number of global infections to date, seeing one case of reinfection is not that surprising even if it is a very rare occurrence,” he said.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Aug 2020

Iran sanctions threat

THE Trump administration’s handling of its relationship with Iran can best be described as disastrous. Donald ...
24 Aug 2020

Maternal mortality

RELATIVE overall improvement in health services over the last decade has resulted in a decrease in the country’s...
24 Aug 2020

Safety during Muharram

IN light of Muharram processions, according to a recent news report, more than 6,000 police personnel will be...
23 Aug 2020

The politics of deals

THE PTI government has announced it will exhaust all legal options to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
Updated 23 Aug 2020

FM’s China visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to China was a timely reaffirmation of Islamabad-Beijing ties....
23 Aug 2020

Bad light stoppages

THE countless rain and bad light stoppages during the drawn second cricket Test between Pakistan and England at...