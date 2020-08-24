DAWN.COM

Economy on right track, says Imran as he reveals current account surplus of $424m in July

Dawn.com 24 Aug 2020

Hailing the development in a message on Twitter, the premier noted that in July last year, Pakistan had a current account deficit (CAD) of $613 million while last month the deficit stood at $100m. – AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country's current account balance had recorded a surplus of $424 million in July, signalling that the economy was "on the right track".

Hailing the development in a message on Twitter, the premier noted that in July last year, Pakistan had a current account deficit (CAD) of $613 million while last month the deficit stood at $100m.

He attributed the "strong turnaround" in the current account balance to "record remittances" and "continuing recovery in exports, which rose [by] 20 per cent compared to June 2020".

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last week, the country received record-high remittances of $2.768 billion in the first month of the new fiscal year, following the record $23bn received during the outgoing financial year.

“This ($2.768bn) is the highest-ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan,” SBP had said.

“More good news for Pakistan economy,” Prime Minister Imran Khan had tweeted last week. “Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2768 million in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.”

Separately, Planning Minister Asad Umar also lauded the current account surplus for July 2020 in a tweet today, recalling that the PTI government had "inherited" a deficit of $2 billion "as a legacy of PML-N", which was in power until 2018.

"Remember the current account deficits have led to massive external debt and compromises our independence and security," he added.

Earlier this month, while quoting data released by the Finance Ministry, Dawn had reported that since the PTI came to power, CAD had been brought down from $20bn to $3bn while exports were up despite Covid-19 demand stagnation while cost of borrowing had been brought down due to better debt management.

Subhi
Aug 24, 2020 01:09pm
This is not an economic indicator that the economy is in the right track. Where is the long and short term road map of economic revival ? Without a clear long and short term direction and action, one should not conclude that Pakistan economy is in the right track.
Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 24, 2020 01:11pm
A lot of untap potential still exist. Empower the SMEs and startups through seem less export processing mechanism such as receiving online payments, subsidized/low cost international cargo/courier etc. Also replicate Alibaba model. Small scale exports are the way forward
Recommend 0
DARR
Aug 24, 2020 01:15pm
So many of the Chinese projects details are hidden that any attempt of projecting economic outlook and foreign debt is a excercise in futility. Further to bring down the CAD the independent industrial activities have curtailed into extinction.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 24, 2020 01:39pm
Pakistan finally moving forward. Good luck.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 24, 2020 01:40pm
Great work skipper.
Recommend 0
Mak
Aug 24, 2020 02:01pm
Tell us about dollar coming down ? Unbelievable rates
Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 24, 2020 02:01pm
Great work Mr PM. Congratulations!
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Aug 24, 2020 02:07pm
Excellent news
Recommend 0
QQirk
Aug 24, 2020 02:09pm
Congratulations and best wishes, remain steadfast and be grateful
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 24, 2020 02:15pm
Great Job. Let's make Pakistan great again.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 24, 2020 02:19pm
I don’t believe a word coming out of this mans mouth
Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 24, 2020 02:24pm
Wait for U turn
Recommend 0

