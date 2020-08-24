DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 24, 2020

Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’ and ‘liar’: report

AFPUpdated 24 Aug 2020

Email

"Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people," Trump responded in a statement. — AP/File
"Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people," Trump responded in a statement. — AP/File
STERLING (Virginia): A protester holds aloft a sign on Sunday, showing the number of Americans who died of Covid-19, as President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at the gates of Trump National Golf Club. — Reuters
STERLING (Virginia): A protester holds aloft a sign on Sunday, showing the number of Americans who died of Covid-19, as President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at the gates of Trump National Golf Club. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s older sister described the US president as cruel and a liar whose lack of principles meant he could not be trusted, according to secretly made recordings published on Saturday.

It was the latest unflattering insider account to target the president, only instead of a jilted aide or business associate, it was from one of his closest relatives.

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centres.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” she said in recordings obtained by the Washington Post. “He has no principles. None.

“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.”

The recordings were secretly made by the president’s niece Mary Trump, who published last month a bombshell memoir of the “toxic family”, who produced him.

The president’s younger brother Robert, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication — arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

Some 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir’s release, with the White House calling it a “book of falsehoods”.

At one point in the recordings, Barry said to her niece: “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

The recordings also shed light on the source of an embarrassing claim in the memoir that the president paid someone to take a college entrance exam for him.

“He got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams,” Barry said, adding she even remembered the man’s name.

In response, the White House released a statement to US media from Trump that said: “Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people.

“Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Aug 24, 2020 08:53am
Nothing will stop Trump's landslide victory in November.
Recommend 0
HKG
Aug 24, 2020 09:06am
The sister is an opportunist.
Recommend 0
Sach baat
Aug 24, 2020 09:19am
Right time for settling personal scores as well!
Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 24, 2020 09:30am
Shows that Trump is made of same material as Nawaz and Zardari.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Aug 2020

Iran sanctions threat

THE Trump administration’s handling of its relationship with Iran can best be described as disastrous. Donald ...
24 Aug 2020

Maternal mortality

RELATIVE overall improvement in health services over the last decade has resulted in a decrease in the country’s...
24 Aug 2020

Safety during Muharram

IN light of Muharram processions, according to a recent news report, more than 6,000 police personnel will be...
23 Aug 2020

The politics of deals

THE PTI government has announced it will exhaust all legal options to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
Updated 23 Aug 2020

FM’s China visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to China was a timely reaffirmation of Islamabad-Beijing ties....
23 Aug 2020

Bad light stoppages

THE countless rain and bad light stoppages during the drawn second cricket Test between Pakistan and England at...