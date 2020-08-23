DAWN.COM

FO rejects India's 'unwarranted, irresponsible' comments on joint press release of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue

Naveed Siddiqui 23 Aug 2020

"India’s self-serving claims regarding Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts which are under illegal Indian occupation, have no basis whatsoever," said FO pokesperson Zahid Chaudhri. — DawnNewsTV
The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday rejected the "unwarranted and irresponsible" comments made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the joint press release of the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue held recently.

"The Indian MEA's contentions about Jammu and Kashmir being the so-called 'integral and inalienable part' of India and an 'internal affair' are a laughable fiction, totally contrary to historical and legal facts and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions," FO spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri said in a statement.

"India’s self-serving claims regarding Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts which are under illegal Indian occupation, have no basis whatsoever."

On Saturday, India had "rejected" the joint statement issued after the strategic dialogue in which the Chinese side stated that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the relevant UNSC resolutions and opposed "unilateral actions" in the region.

“The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," the Indian MEA spokesperson had said, according to Hindustan Times.

India had also reiterated its opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the report added.

In a statement released today, the FO spokesperson rejected India's "malicious propaganda" against CPEC, calling it "another manifestation of desperate Indian attempts to mislead the world community".

"India has no locus standi on the issue — historical, legal or moral. The regurgitation of false claims by India can neither change facts nor divert attention from India’s state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people.

"Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions, India should faithfully implement its international obligations.

"India must immediately vacate its illegal and forcible occupation of occupied Kashmir and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions."

'No new sanctions imposed on banned outfits'

Separately, the FO on Sunday also rejected Indian media reports regarding sanctions on banned organisations.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued two consolidated statutory regulatory orders (SROs) on August 18, reflecting the current status of the UN Taliban and ISIL and AQ sanctions list.

"These lists contain the names of individuals and entities designated under the two sanction regimes established pursuant to the UNSC resolutions."

The statement added that consolidated SROs were issued periodically and that similar orders had been issued by the ministry in the past as per the requirement to meet international obligations. "The last such SROs were issued in 2019.

"Reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing new sanctions, through these SROs, are not factual.

"Similarly, assertions made by some sections of the Indian media, as to Pakistan admitting to the presence of certain listed individuals on its territory, based on the information contained in the SRO, are baseless and misleading."

It is once again reiterated that the information contained in the SRO is reproduced as per the details in the list entry of the individuals/entities designated under the two sanctions regime, which is publicly available, and contains the names of individuals who despite their confirmed deceased status still continue to be on the sanctions list, the statement added.

Pak India Ties , Pak China Ties, Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2020 05:26pm
The Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Aug 23, 2020 05:31pm
FO rejects again!!
Recommend 0
Mandan Khan
Aug 23, 2020 05:32pm
Rejection of a rejection!!!!
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 23, 2020 05:32pm
Why the world is rejecting Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 23, 2020 05:38pm
Everyone understands India's frustration. Let them talk.
Recommend 0
Gratuitous
Aug 23, 2020 05:40pm
What else can India do? Pakistan and China are making CPEC move at an astronomical pace. Now Azad Kashmir will reap the benefits of this great project as well.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 23, 2020 05:40pm
Talk to Pakistan. There is no other way Modiji.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Aug 23, 2020 05:42pm
@Cv, my friend, rather India needs to immediately vacate the Pakistani lands it occupies. Early would be better.
Recommend 0
Shyam Kokku
Aug 23, 2020 05:51pm
Pakistan and China can sign as many statements as they want - no one takes them seriously in the international fora.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Aug 23, 2020 05:57pm
Kashmir will be free and soon.
Recommend 0
Omar
Aug 23, 2020 06:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, so "100 percent right" how are you.
Recommend 0
Karan
Aug 23, 2020 06:16pm
@Johnny sins, everyone knows that they are....
Recommend 0

